My article about Winning Time kicked up a lot of dust in the sports and entertainment worlds this week, so I’m ready to relax this weekend with some new movies, books, comics, music, and TV. The best of them I’ll recommend to you next weekend.

For this weekend, I’m excited to recommend the best graphic novel of the year—so far. I’m also inviting you to watch a new sci-fi series that has an X-Files vibe that I didn’t realize how much I missed until watching this show.

There’s also a fun movie, a celebratory album, and a suspensefunovel—all of which will bring you hours of pleasure. What more can you ask from a weekend?

READ (graphic novel)

Pearl

Created by Brian Michael Bendis (writer) and Michael Gaydos (artist).

I usually start the Weekend Boost with a movie, but this week I’m starting with a graphic novel because I think it’s the best one I’ve read so far this year—and one of the best I’ve read in a long time.

For twenty years, I’ve been urging people to read the Alias series about Jessica Jones, which is one of the best noir mysteries in fiction—novel, graphic novel, or otherwise. Bendis and Gaydos, the creators of that series, are back with a new character and story that are just as amazing. Except this one is isn’t just great noir, it’s also great art.

The plot involves a young albino Asian American woman in San Francisco who’s a phenomenal tattoo artist with ties to the American Yakuza. That’s all you need to know about the plot because the real heart of the book is its rich characterization, smart dialogue, and gorgeous art. The drawing, coloring, inking are all exceptional—among the best I’ve seen.

That’s appropriate because the story is as much about how art articulates who we are as it is about the crimes and criminals we encounter. I found myself just staring at the art sometimes, not just for its graphic power, but for how the panels were so innovatively laid out. Sometimes, they let the art tell the story without imposing dialogue. But when the characters do speak, they speak with such nuance, wit, and heart that they are not just moving, but also compelling.

There will be blood. But there will also be a haunting story of a young woman on a journey of self-discovery that includes art, romance, family, and violence.

[Technically, this is a reprint by Dark Horse of the series which originally was published in 2018. Dark Horse is continuing the series with new issues coming in May.]

Get book here.

While I love writing about important controversial topics, the Weekend Boost is my attempt to be more personal with my subscribers. Talking about art that entertains, moves, and enlightens us is as important as discussing the flaws in society. If you agree, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to keep this endeavor going. Also, I want to hear your reactions to these suggestion, so like, share, comment.

Share

Leave a comment

WATCH (movies)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Directed by David Yates

Written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves

This movie comes with a lot of baggage. J.K. Rowling is under fire as a TERF. Actor Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) has been arrested twice in the past week on minor charges. It’s still undetermined whether the new generation who hasn’t grown up going to see Harry Potter in the theaters will embrace this as a replacement. And it’s become cool to disparage all things Harry Potter related, a rite of passage like the first time you swear in front of your parents.

If you can put all that aside, you will discover this third film in the Fantastic Beasts series to be one of the most visually clever movies in many months, including my beloved Marvel movies. This is especially important because the movies are about magic and therefore they must dazzle us with their magical imagination to make us believe. And they do. Almost every scene includes several wonderfully clever bits of magic that delights the audience.

Because there are so many characters, there’s little time to develop them fully. The past two movies focused mostly on Newt (Eddie Redmayne) as the charming innocent facing a torrent of evil. This time, because the plot needs to wrap up so many sub-stories introduced in the two previous movies, the characters fret and strut their few minutes onscreen and then move on. That didn’t bother me too much because I was entranced by the visuals and eager to see someone wipe the smug smirk off Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikklesen) face. And I enjoyed the tension between Grindelwald and Dumbledore as former lovers who are now fatal enemies.

WATCH (TV)

Outer Range (Amazon Prime)

Outer Range is a mash-up of genres—sci-fi, mystery, neo-Western—and it does them all extremely well. Sure, there’s a weird plot that gets weirder with each episode: The patriarch (Josh Brolin) of a family of ranchers discovers a large hole on his ranch that may be a portal to another dimension/reality/multiverse. Enter a mysterious young hippie woman who seems to know more than she lets on about the hole and add a hard-nosed neighboring rancher who also seems to know something, and you’ve got a show that you can’t take your eyes off of. You won’t be doing your daily Wordle while watching this show.

Those qualities would be enough to keep me watching, but the show kicks it up another level by making this also a spiritual journey for the patriarch. He is portrayed as not sharing his wife and sons’ belief in God. He finds himself doing things that might be morally questionable, becoming a de facto god of the family by choosing what’s right and wrong. The arrival of the mysterious hole has shaken his lack of faith and there’s a great dinner scene in which he decides to say grace, shocking his family. But his version of grace is amazing.

Hop on this runaway train and enjoy the ride to the unknown and unpredictatble.

LISTEN (music)

BLK2Life: A Future Past by Theo Crocker

This is trumpeter Theo Crocker’s sixth album and I love its confident mixture of African folk and contemporary jazz and hip-hop. I’ve included the video for “Happy Feet” because it is such an upbeat and joyous song. Although some of the other songs have a more somber tone, they too are joyous and celebratory.

The 13 tracks include guests such as Wyclef Jean, Gary Bartz, Charlotte Dos Santos, Iman Omari, Malaya, and Kassa Overall. As a whole, the album is meant to convey a journey of self-discovery, especially as regards being Black. It’s a journey you’ll want to go on with Crocker because his music is rich, emotional, and thoughtful.

Buy album here.

READ (fiction)

Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li

I love heist stories. I mean, what’s not to like: thrilling thefts, criminal masterminds, relentless cops. What sets Li’s Portrait of a Thief apart from the usual Oceans Eleven-type heist story is that the criminal masterminds are really masterminds but Chinese American college students.

In the midst of all the exciting and fun heist-y stuff, there are serious ruminations regarding colonialist theft of art from various cultures throughout history as well as the struggles of Chinese Americans finding their own identity in America. I think you’ll be enthralled by the crime part and informed by the character studies.

Buy book here.

Are you not entertained! This is a treasure trove of wonders I curated for your personal pop culture pleasure. You will be delighted and enthralled. If you are (and even if you aren’t) how about becoming a paid subscriber so I can keep this thing of ours going. (Yes, that was a deliberate Mafia reference.)

Share

Leave a comment