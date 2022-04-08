We picked up thousands of new subscribers this past week, so I thought this would be a good time to welcome you newbies to a regular feature of my Substack empire: The Weekend Boost. I know many of you might find this feature surprising because you’re expecting me to rant about social injustice and racial politics. You can’t see me right now, but assume I’m shaking my fist in outrage about something or other.

If you read the description of my site, you’ll see that I like to write about the intersection of sports, politics, and popular culture. Wonder why a guy known for slamming basketballs, slamming politicians, and making bald look goooood has the audacity to write about these topics?

Well, I do have some experience: when it comes to movies and TV, I’ve acted in dozens of them. I was also a writer on the Veronica Mars show and sold a TV series I’d written to Warner Bros. When it comes to music, years ago I used to be the head of my own record company specializing in jazz. When it comes to books, not only am I a voracious reader, but I’ve written over a dozen bestsellers. When it comes to graphic novels, I’ve been reading them for over 60 years. I also wrote my own graphic novel a few years ago and am currently writing another one.

Most important, I like sharing with all of you the things that bring me joy and make my week better. I’m hoping it will do the same for you. So, here’s some pop culture coming at you.

WATCH (movies)

The Lost City

Directed by Adam Nee & Aaron Nee

There hasn’t been a good romantic-comedy in years. That’s because they’ve been replaced by buddy-action movies which follow the same formula but without the kissing. If you look at Unchartered or Red Notice, you’ll see they are thinly disguised romantic-comedies with the main courtship ritual occurring between the male leads (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg; Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds). Sure, there are sexy, tough, smart women along for the ride just so we’re clear about the leads’ sexual orientation, but otherwise they are mano a mano romantic-comedies.

That’s why I always roll my eyes when I hear some people complain about romantic-comedies because they’re predictable. Was there any doubt in Unchartered and Red Notice what would happen? Are you surprised at the end of tragedies when the protagonists die (What? Hamlet bites the dust?)? The cool thing about storytelling is that even though the audience knows the basic structure of whatever they’re watching, really good writers and directors find ways to make moments fresh and original, thereby delighting the viewer.

That’s what happens in The Lost City. Sure, there are echoes of Romancing the Stone, but the writers, directors, and cast make this a wholly fun and exciting experience. Sandra Bullock as the kidnapped romance writer and Channing Tatum as the cover model determined to rescue her are charming and funny. Brad Pitt as the trouble-shooter hired to help rescue her brings is wonderfully disarming and so, so funny.

You want to go to the movies and have a good time? Then go see this movie and laugh and swoon and leave feeling good. Also: don’t miss the mid-credits scene because it is one of the cleverest ones I’ve ever seen. I laughed aloud at it.

Like today’s musings so far? Then subscribe, leave a comment (for paid subscribers only), and/or share this with others. Your support is appreciated. For more information on what I am doing visit www.kareemabduljabbar.com

Share

Leave a comment

WATCH (TV)

Slow Horses (Apple+)

I’m a huge John le Carre spy thriller fan and this show comes closer to the experience of a le Carre novel than anything since the movie version of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. The story is about a group of misfit spies who have screwed up so badly at some point in their careers that they’ve been punsihed by being assigned to work together in obscurity doing as little as possible. Their boss, played by Gary Oldman, isn’t just crusty, he’s what forms on top of an infected scab. He’s insulting, dismissive, and a joy to watch.

The plot is exciting and suspenseful—the usual stuff about secrets and betrayal—but it’s the interactions of the characters that really makes this show so compelling. We have the young, ambitious spy who's dad was an influential master spy, a young woman who is highly competent (too competent to be assigned to this group), and a bunch of other worn-out spies looking for redemption—or just to fade away. The dialogue is crisp and witty and the action is suspenseful. There are dark secrets being revealed each episode.

LISTEN (music)

Peaceful Place by Joy Ellis Trio

Joy Ellis is a singer, composer, and pianist from the UK. Her trio consists of Ellis on piano, Adam Osmianski on drums, and Henrik Jensen on double bass. This is the kind of smoky-lounge jazz that doesn’t just evoke a mood, it shuffles moods like a jukebox shuffling 45s (yes, I own that retro simile). Listening to the three of them takes you deeper into your emotions as they overlap and you start to subconsciously understand connections between them.

Or, you could forget everything I just said and enjoy it because it sounds so damn good.

Get album here.

READ (poetry)

Poems That Make Grown Men Cry: 100 Men on the Words That Move Them

Poems That Make Grown Women Cry: 100 Women on the Words That Move Them

edited by Anthony and Ben Holden

Do not skip this section just because it’s about poetry. If ever there were books that would make you appreciate—even love—poetry, these will do it. I know I’m taking a risk discussing poetry books the first time our new readers are exposed to the Weekend Boost. To be fair, I usually recommend novels of various genres including mysteries, spy thrillers, literary classics, new writers, etc. But poetry can capture thoughts and emotions and charge them with an electricity that jumpstarts the mind and body.

The titles are misleading. I know they make you think that these poems will be sloppy sentimental doggrel that are more annoying and whining than touching. That is not the case. I didn’t cry at the selections, but I was deeply moved by many of them. Some I didn’t get, some bored me. But there were so many that articulated my own thoughts and feelings in powerful ways that made me understand them better.

What makes these anthologies unique is that the editors asked prominent men and women to select one poem that moved them and to offer an explanation as to why that selection was so important to them. These explanations are sometimes more moving than the poems. They offer a wonderful insight into just how and why poetry is so important to the human experience.

Some of the contributors in the men’s volume include Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Franzen, Mike Leigh, Nick Cave and Ian McEwan.

Some of the contributors in the women’s volume include Yoko Ono, Judi Dench, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Elena Ferrante, Tina Brown, Michelle Williams, Joan Baez, and Nikki Giovanni.

These books are doors to a place that, once you’ve entered, you will emerge changed.

Get books here.

READ (graphic novel)

The Batman’s Grave: The Complete Collection

Written by Warren Ellis. Art by Bryan Hitch and Kevin Nowlan.

I often feature a lot of independent comics and some lesser known stories, but this week I’m going Old School and recommending an extraordinary comic by one of my favorite writers, Warren Ellis. What intrigues me is how anyone can do anything new and exciting with Batman, who first appeared in 1939. That’s 83 years of telling Batman stories. And, somehow, Ellis manages to make this tale fresh, original, and exciting.

There’s enthusiastic fighting, outrageous villainy, dangerous cults, mysterious murders, obtuse clues, moral questions. All the delights of a great Batman story. But this rises way above the pack with sharp witty dialogue from Alfred, insightful characterization of Bruce Wayne, and a thematic layer usually reserved for finer novels. This is the full package of comics striving to be entertaining but also meaningful.

By the way, Ellis is the author of two of my favorite novels: Crooked Little Vein and Gun Machine.

You made it to end. I hope this will add some pleasure to your weekend—and the rest of the week. You can add some pleasure to mine by clicking on the buttons below.

Share

Leave a comment