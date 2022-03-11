Welcome to the Weekend Boost. Because of Daylight Savings Time we’re springing forward this weekend, so here are some offerings to put more spring in your step.

WATCH (movies)

The Batman

This reincarnation of Batman is the closest movie yet to the sinister spirit of Frank Miller’s Dark Knight comics. It takes the idea of Batman seriously and as a result is much more realistic in plot and characterization.

Here Batman is more detective than just violent vigilante, trying to solve the mystery of why The Riddler is killing prominent Gotham citizens. He’s also only been the Batman for two years, so he’s still trying to figure out who he is and how to be more effective. That inexperience actually adds more depth to his character because he hasn’t yet figured out how to use his Bruce Wayne identity to his advantage in gathering information, hiding his Batman persona, and in using his billions to help Gotham. He’s all anger and vengeance. His evolution to becoming something more than a brutal punisher is the core theme of the movie. And it works.

The action scenes are the best yet, mainly because the intensity with which Batman fights. His romance with biracial Catwoman is pleasant and addresses the underlying theme of class warfare, but it seemed a bit clumsy. Still, it’s a powerful and entertaining work.

SPOILER ALERT. THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS PLOT POINTS THAT YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE MOVIE. I know he’s new at being Batman, but for all his detective work, he never solves anything fast enough to prevent the murders or mass destruction. Some reviewers have complained that he’s too dour, but that’s the point: he hasn’t yet achieved the balance of what it takes to be Batman, or even who he wants Batman to be. Yes, at the end, he’s helping people the way any firefighter would, but that’s also the point. He’s put his gadgets and personal crusade aside to embrace being a public servant—focused on helping others over the satisfaction of prideful vengeance. In a city rotten with corruption, that’s a major leap of faith.

WATCH (TV)

The Tourist (HBO Max)

The Tourist (not to be confused with Johnny Depp’s mediocre film of the same name) is so good that you’ll want to binge all six episodes at once. Go ahead. It’s worth it. The plot is about an Irishman in Australia’s outback who is attacked, loses his memory, and is forced to evade more people trying to hurt him while he figures out who he is and why they want to hurt him. I love this kind of Total Recall-ish genre in which people get a second chance to be better than they were. What really makes this TV show special is the crackling dialogue, original characters, and compelling suspense. The character of the female probationary cop is especially delightful.

LISTEN (music)

The Very Best of Joan Armatrading

This is a flashback music selection because I was listening to “Love and Affection” the other day and thought it would be wonderful if more people knew who Joan Armatrading was. She’s a singer/songwriter/producer from the UK who’s been nominated three times for Grammys. Her voice is forceful and husky, like Tracy Chapman and Odetta’s. With “Love and Affection,” she captures to passion of falling in love and makes you feel deeper than you thought you could.

READ (fiction)

Make Your Home Among Strangers by Jennine Capo Crucet

I love the opening of this novel in which scientific researcher Lizet describes with humor, disgust, and nostalgia the canals of Miami and how her parents, Cuban immigrants, abused them as their personal dumping grounds. The story then takes us back to her tumultuous upbringing and her struggles in college to find her place as a Woman of Color. That’s when we come to understand that the canals are a metaphor for the tributaries of her life—and the emotional flotsam swirling beneath the surface.

Would you like to look into the smug but blank face of stupidity? Click on this link to watch white students burning Crucet’s book at Georgia Southern University while she was on campus discussing her novel and the concept of White privilege. These students made her point for her.

READ (graphic novel)

Slam!

Written by Pamela Ribon. Art by Veronica Fish and Marina Julia.

What I like about good sports books is the ability to capture not just the excitement of the sport or what it means to fans, but the passion of the athlete in how they make the sport part of their identity, their very existence. Slam! does that with roller derby. There’s no high-concept plot—they don’t use their skills to rob a bank—it just focuses on two rookie roller derby women (Jennifer Chu and Maise Huff) and why the sport is so important to them. Sure, there’s some personal conflicts among the competitors, but the focus is on what it takes to be a competitive athlete. The dedication. The grit.

It made me want to put on some skates and soar.

