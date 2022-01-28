It’s the weekend already? Some surprisingly harsh weather has the Northeast preparing for blizzards. Fortunately, this week I have some suggestions to help you enjoy your time at home, including a bonus suggestion.

As always, I welcome comments from my paid subscribers.

WATCH (movie)

Vision Quest (1985)

I wasn’t able to get to the movies this week, so instead I’m suggesting one of my favorite sports movies. The poster and the trailer make this seem like it’s a teen romance, but that’s only one aspect of the movie. The real heart of this coming-of-age story is the struggle of high school wrestler Louden Swain (Matthew Modine) who risks his only chance for a college scholarship to drop in weight class to wrestle the undefeated state champion.

This film articulates the soul of sports, not just in what it means to the athletes, but also what it means to the fans. It also addresses some of the hypocrisies of high school sports from coaches who proclaim fairness, unless you don’t want to be what they want you to do, to the concept of teamwork that values winning over individual striving.

Here’s the trailer, but it doesn’t do the film justice because it tries to promote it as a John Hughs-like teen romp. While the film is funny and romantic, it’s much more realistic and rewarding.

I’ve included this scene from the film because it includes one of my favorite and most memorable speeches about the impact of sports on society. The context is Louden, who’s just had his heart broken by his girlfriend, goes to visit his co-worker, a middle-aged fry cook, to tell him he’s decided not to wrestle the champ. Watch it and weep.

You can rent Vision Quest for $2.98 here.

This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.

LISTEN (music)

Staying in Touch by Sinne Eeg & Thomas Fonnesbaek

This Danish couple gives us some of the purist jazz vocals and double bass playing around. Equally impressive is the range in these eleven selections that include songs from Irving Berlin, Thelonious Monk, Joni Mitchell, and The Beatles. There’s a feeling of the wisdom and passion of Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone in her voice.

What I like about this video is her introduction of the song in a thick Danish accent that suddenly evaporates the moment she begins to sing.

Get album here.

WATCH (TV)

Ozark (Netflix)

The fourth and final season of Ozark dropped last Friday and I’m already through the seven highly suspenseful episodes. A second half of the season is scheduled to drop later this year. Do yourself a favor and start watching this show from the first season because it is one of the most riveting series ever.

Jason Bateman, in his best role and doing the best acting of his career, plays a mild-mannered accountant who gets involved in money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel. In an effort to protect his family, he agrees to move to the Ozarks to help the cartel. But the twists and turns along the way corrupt everyone, including himself and his family, until there doesn’t seem to be a way out. Every character is exceptionally well nuanced. This variation on The Great Gatsby and other stories of the American Dream gone bad is compelling and memorable.

READ (puzzle)

Wordle

If you haven’t heard of this addictive and fun word game, I’m happy to be the one to introduce you to it. Wordle is a very simple game (explained in the video below) in which you try to guess the five-letter word of the day—without any clues to start. Once you lock in a guess, the squares are color coded to tell you if you’ve got the right letters in the right location. That’s all there is to it.

Now, go play and let me know what you think.

For fun, go here to read why a Harvard psychology professor thinks Wordle is so addictive.

Play Wordle here.

READ (graphic novel)

Destroy All Monsters (a Reckless book)

Written by Ed Brubaker. Art by Sean Phillips.

Reading this graphic novel is like watching great film noir. Brubaker is the master of portraying the criminal underworld, especially as it effects middle management. Destroy All Monsters is the third in his Reckless series, though you don’t have to read the others to enjoy this (but after reading it you’ll want to).

The story takes place in 1988 in Los Angeles and features political corruption, the exploitation of Blacks, and ruthless killers trying to cover up their misdeeds. Stuck in the middle is grizzled PI Ethan and his young assistant Anna, who work out of a ravaged movie theater that once showed vintage films. If you liked The Maltese Falcon, The Long Goodbye, and The Rockford Files, you will definitely like this.

This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.