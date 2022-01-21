To paraphrase poet Carl Sandburg, Friday creeps in on little cat’s feet. Well, this Friday I’m switching it up a little bit by giving you an all-movie/TV Weekend Boost to bring out your inner binge monster. So much to see, so little time, so I’m going to help you out with some fun suggestions that I hope will entertain you.

WATCH (movie)

Scream

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become less interested in slasher films in which nice people get hacked, stabbed, or dismembered. I don’t seem to have the stomach for it anymore. Even though I know it’s all fake, I’m no longer entertained by watching people suffer for the sake of it. However, there are horror movies that manage to balance enjoyable characters with intense suspense and just enough humor to make it all fun again (It Follows, Cabin in the Woods). That’s what happens with this latest sequel in the Scream series.

Yes, people get stabbed. A lot. But there’s so much winking at the audience in referencing the horror genre and making fun of the previous Scream movies that you can cringe and laugh at the same time. In this version, sons and daughters of victims from the previous movies are being targeted by Ghostface, which means bringing back characters from those movies (just like in the most recent Halloween and Spider-Man: No Way Home). More victims survive than usual, which helps make this less bloodfest and more of a meta-mystery. Very entertaining.

WATCH (TV)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

This origin story of a favorite Star Wars villain is part of The Mandalorian universe, both shows being written by Jon Favreau. As with The Mandalorian, every story is a variation of classic Western movie plots, especially The Magnificent Seven. That’s not a criticism because I love Westerns and shootouts between heroes and villains is enjoyable whether they’re using Colts or lasers.

While I like the brutish Bobba Fett, it’s Ming-Na Wen, playing a variation of her droll, badass character from Agents of SHIELD, that really brings a liveliness to the show. The sets and special effects are phenomenal, from the plucky droids to the towns to the space ships. While this isn’t as cuddly or intimate as The Mandalorian, its raw edginess makes it equally compelling.

WATCH (TV)

After Life (Netflix)

Netflix just launched the third and final season of this dark comedy written, directed, and starring Ricky Gervais as a grieving husband coping badly with the death of his wife. I know that doesn’t sound like a funny premise, but in Gervais’s exceptional hands it is both profoundly touching and laugh-aloud funny.

Gervais’s humor is not for everyone. It can pretty raunchy and very personal. But it’s always not only funny, but insightful about the complexities and challenges of human relationships. What makes this show really pop is the mixture of supporting characters who struggle to muddle through life and cope with adversities and failures. Gervais treats them with compassion while poking fun at them. This is an unforgettable show that you will ponder long after you’ve watched the final episode.

WATCH (TV)

Longmire (Peacock)

This is a guilty pleasure. Guilty because I like it despite straining my eyes by rolling them so often during the show. Based on the Craig Johnson mystery novels about a sheriff in rural Wyoming, the series tries to be a Dirty Harry with manure-caked boots. Longmire is a manly man: doesn’t talk much, delivers his own brand of justice, and catches crooks with dubious methods that will guarantee they go free. He elicits confessions through physical threats such as tying a man behind a horse or opening a bear cage after smearing a suspect with blood. To enjoy this show, you have to ignore the real world of legal rights. He’s such a throwback to old-fashioned values that he refuses to carry a cell phone, though the inability for his deputies to reach him during critical times has resulted in more damage than good. Are your eyes rolling yet?

And yet…

The mysteries are enjoyable, though not especially complex. The characters, especially Lou Diamond Phillips as his childhood friend Standing Bear, are likable and engaging. The constant conflict between the Indian reservation and the locals is an opportunity for us to learn about Native American culture. So, despite all its indulgences and promotion of outdated and dangerous macho law enforcement, do I still like it? I confess, guilty as charged. And you didn’t even have to tie me to a horse.

WATCH (TV)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

This sci-fi series based on the works of Isaac Asimov is a much more interesting and intellectual version of Dune. While they both share fascist empires as the evil villains, Foundation is filled with ideas as well as action. It’s not just about overthrowing the empire but the nature of civilization, of knowledge, of change. An extra bonus is the smart and poetic dialogue. Every few scenes someone will say something memorable that you want to write down and look at again later.

I like straight-forward action sci-fi series like The Manalorian and The Book of Bobba Fett, but Foundation is much more satisfying on a thinking level and stays with you much longer. This story spans centuries, cutting back and forth in time to put the whole story in a larger context. But I don’t want to overlook the stunning sets and costumes that make you believe we are experiencing different cultures. This is epic television.