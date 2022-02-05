Every week the world rains down a hailstorm of troubling news. The Russians are threatening to invade Ukraine, Facebook lost $230 billion in stock value, COVID-19 is still sending thousands to hospitals. I like to think that my Weekend Boost is a warm shelter from the storm, a respite where we can muse about art in popular culture. Where we think about achievements that delight and inspire us. It’s like the feeling you get on a good-hair day (which for me is every day).

Although it’s Black History Month, I wanted to take this Boost to celebrate three Jewish writers: Paul Simon, Budd Schulberg, and E. Lockhart. We all need to celebrate each other, every month.

WATCH (TV)

Resident Alien (SyFi)

Man, this show is funny. It’s also clever, charming, and suspenseful. But mostly it’s very funny. Based on a comic book, the show features the amazing Alan Tudyk (who played my favorite character in the Firefly series). In Resident Alien, he’s an extraterrestrial who comes to Earth to destroy it. However, he’s forced to shape-shift into human form, pretending to be a doctor in a small community, while finalizing his evil plan. Of course, the more he gets to know humans the more he’s conflicted about destroying them. But his clumsy attempts to blend in with humans create some hilarious scenes. This is easily one of the funniest shows on television.

LISTEN (book/music)

Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon by Malcolm Gladwell and Bruce Headlam

Drop whatever you’re doing and get this Audible book. This is not a biography, though there are biographical elements, it’s a meditation on the creative process of one of the great musical geniuses of our time. The interviewers take Simon through some of his greatest creations—including ”The Boxer,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Sound of Silence”— and many musical influences that went into the creation of each of these works. What is especially interesting is how similar Simon is to great athletes. He keeps experimenting with sounds, ideas, lyrics, often rejecting fifty missteps to get the one giant step. He’s willing to take the shot and miss, over and over again, until he makes it. This has allowed him to incorporate so many genres into his work—jazz, gospel, folk, rock, country—until the blend is his original voice. In many ways, this is a reflection of America itself sampling its many diverse cultures but creating a unique voice that honors all of them.

While Simon’s musical talents are enormous, his lyric writing is incomparable. “Graceland,” “The Boy in the Bubble,” “America,” and dozens of more songs read like a Rorschach of the American consciousness. Only Joni Mitchell matches him for depth of thought, poetry of language, and breadth of subject matter. To listen to Simon discuss these songs is to be transformed forever.

Here’s Simon & Garfunkel performing “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Simon discusses in the book why it took him nearly 50 years to be able to sing it himself.

For an extra bonus, this is Aretha Franklin singing her famous gospel-infused version.

Get Audible book here.

WATCH (TV)

Around the World in 80 Days (PBS)

Yes, I know this is another TV show rather than a movie, but January is notoriously skeletal when it comes to new releases. That’s why I’m substituting this excellent adaptation of the famous Jules Verne novel. Thankfully, the story has been updated for today’s temperaments, which includes making Fogg’s manservant Black and changing the Scotland Yard detective Fix into a young female journalist. Now the journey is not just to win the bet that the world can be circumnavigated in 80 days, but a personal journey for each person. Kind of like Dorthy and gang in The Wizard of Oz.

Abigail Fix must face all the challenges of being a woman journalist during the late 1800s. Passepartout, the manservant, is a social chameleon who becomes whatever people want him to be, but without forming any attachments to anyone. Part of this has to do with being Black and trying to fit in. Fogg (David Tennant) himself is a privileged upper-class dolt who lacks the courage to step out of others’ expectations. This trip changes all that for everyone.

Exciting adventure and dazzling locations await.

READ (novel)

What Makes Sammy Run? by Budd Schulberg

What Makes Sammy Run? is one of the best novels of the last century. More important, it is one the great novels about the American Dream, especially as it relates to the immigrant interpretation of that dream. It’s much better than The Great Gatsby, but its main characters are Jewish which is why it’s not as academically revered. Written in 1941, it chronicles the rise of young Sammy Glick, from newspaper errand boy to a major Hollywood producer, and how success hollows him out like the husk of a locust. The writing is so compelling that I read it in one sitting, unable to tear myself away from Sammy’s tragic trajectory.

FYI: Budd Schulberg also wrote the screenplay for On the Waterfront, one of the best movies ever made.

Get book here.

READ (graphic novel)

Whistle

Written by E. Lockhart. Art by Manuel Preitano.

E. Lockhart is a bestselling novelist who has created a wonderfully original young adult graphic novel origin story for her teen superhero. Although it has the innocence of the YA genre, the story of a young Jewish high school girl who inadvertently gets involved with Poison Ivy and the Riddler in her efforts to get money for her mother’s medical treatments is fun, interesting, and touching. I especially appreciate how she portrays Poison Ivy and the Riddler’s daily lives, making them even more human than the adult versions.

I found Italian illustrator Manuel Preitano’s art to be stunning. From the bright colors to the perspective in the frames, the art alone makes this a must-read.

Here’s an interview with E. Lockhart talking about how she created the character.

