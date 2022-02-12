It’s Super Bowl weekend, so many of you will be busy cramming Cheetos into your maws and getting orange powder on the remote. In the meantime, here are some very good distractions from four hours of mostly commercials (no matter how entertaining, they’re still commercials).

WATCH (movie)

Moonfall

The previews make this look like just another disaster movie that exists only to horrify us with apocalyptic visions of world destruction. Sure, there’s some of that, and it looks pretty cool to see a tidal wave wash through Los Angeles. But there’s actually unexpected sci-fi tropes here about aliens and giant spacecrafts that make this more interesting than the usual end-of-the-world flicks. The premise is that the moon has mysteriously changed orbit and is going to crash into Earth, destroying the planet. Fortunately, a rag-tag team (a la Armageddon) has a plan so crazy it might just work.

Here’s what works: the special effects are very good, the characters are solid and fun, there’s some nice humor, and the last 30 minutes in the moon are exciting. What the film struggles with is human emotions. Any time there’s a scene that requires real emotional interaction, it feels like it was written by a robot that’s seen too many Hallmark movies. Nevertheless, a fun, entertaining movie.

This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.

LISTEN (music)

SE10 by James Beckwith

Londoner James Beckwith is a keyboardist and composer with what some call an electro-jazz sound. This album is smooth and thoughtful, conveying the sensation of a long walk through the woods or a space walk while orbiting the Earth. There’s a floating detachment that comes through that brings clarity to your thoughts. It’s intellectually stimulating while being physically relaxing.

Here’s James Beckwith explaining the genesis of his album:

“The main focus of the album is to be personal, the musicians on the tracks are people I’ve known and worked with for years. We recorded the album in my friends recording studio which I’ve been going to time and time again. I even slept in the studio by the piano for 4 days because I really wanted to get into the mindset of the record! Being in charge of this community for 4 days was a special thing that made the sound of this record really work.” ‘SE10’ explores aspects of mental health, “with the album being broken up with a series of ‘meditations’, ambient, slowly building synthesised pieces that reflect the three different celestial bodies which surround us.”

Get album here.

WATCH (TV)

Reacher (Amazon Prime)

Not too long ago in a previous Weekend Boost I reviewed the latest Lee Child and Andrew Child Jack Reacher novel. I discussed my love/hate relationship with the novels, with the series starting out very strong but then getting lazy and repetitious for about 10 books. The last two, which were co-written by Lee with his brother Andrew, had some of the old spark back. Now comes the TV series and I’m delighted to say that this is one of the best adaptations of a novel I’ve seen.

There have been two passable Reacher movies starring Tom Cruise, but fans of the novel realized right away that Cruise was playing a variation of the typical Cruise action character, not the Reacher from the books. The appeal of Reacher is that he’s a vigilante with military police background and a Sherlock Holmes intelligence. He’s also huge, which plays a big part in how he’s treated by other characters. What the series does better than the novels is give him a sense of humor, which in the books is stilted. But the series maintains his ruthless efficiency in dispatching the bad guys (he’s not afraid of shooting them in the back) and his strict code of honor in helping those who need it. This is definitely binge-worthy.

READ (novel)

The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide

I’ve been a fan of Joe Ide since his first novel, IQ, which featured a young Black kid with Sherlockian smarts and a desire to help people in his community. Now Ide has taken on the challenge of writing a modern-day incarnation of Raymond Chandler’s classic PI Philip Marlowe. He’s not the first to pick up Chandler’s pen to reinvent Marlowe. In 2014, British author John Banville wrote The Black-Eyed Blonde, an excellent Marlowe novel still set in Chandler’s LA, but with an aged, slower-stepping Marlowe.

Ide’s version is just as compelling and suspenseful as Chandler’s novels. I’m not a purist who demands anyone using well-known characters mimic the original author. If I were, I’d never have written my Mycroft Holmes novels. In fact, I love to see fresh interpretations of classic characters—and that’s exactly what Ide gives us. A young, robust, cynical detective who’s seen more than his share of humanity’s depravity. The one element that’s missing from Chandler’s Marlowe is the dry humor and serrated wit. But the prose style is very good, often poetic, and the mystery is just the right amount of noir.

Here’s Ide discussing how to write crime novels:

Get book here.

READ (graphic novel)

Bitter Root

Created by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown & Sanford Greene

Bitter Root, winner of an Eisner Award for Best Continuing Series 2020, is set in 1924 during the Harlem Renaissance in New York City. The story is about a Black family of monster hunters who have to fight supernatural beings but also deal with the conflicts within their family. It quickly becomes clear that the monsters they fight are a metaphor for the untouchable and overwhelming racism that turns people into monsters. For all that, the story never preaches, it just tells a thrilling story about characters we care about. The art is gorgeous, like woodcuts. A second volume is also available with a third being released in March. Get them all. You’ll be glad you did.

