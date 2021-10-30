Kareem's Weekend Boost

While your sitting at home waiting for the next trick-or-treater to ring your bell, here are some suggestions to get you through the weekend. Thoughts?

LISTEN (music)

The Count Basie Orchestra: Live at Birdland

For those who miss The Count since his death in 1984, this album is the perfect antidote. Recorded over four nights in 2020 at Count Basie’s favorite venue, his 18-piece namesake orchestra does him proud. With two discs and 33 songs, you can make a day of listening to new arrangements of Basie classics like “One O’Clock Jump” and “April in Paris.” There’s something about this brass-heavy big band sound that transports you to a jubilant place and time.

Get album here.

For contrast, here’s Count Basie at Birdland in 1953.

WATCH (TV)

Colin in Black and White (Netflix)

This thoroughly unique half-hour show based on the childhood of former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick is as groundbreaking as Colin himself. Although it shares a voice-over narration like others in the childhood-nostalgia genre (Young Rock, The Wonder Years, Everyone Hates Chris, Malcolm in the Middle), it is definitely not a sit-com. Instead, Kaepernick himself appears on screen as a zeitgeist guide (the Ghost of Childhood Past) to examine not just the details of his life but the systemic racism that forged who he became. Most of the time the show is uncomfortably accurate in its social commentaries about Black hair, street fashion, etc. and the continual backlash by Ken-and-Barbie culture against it. Sometimes the writers push their agenda a little too far. The analogy of comparing NFL players to slaves because they are treated like slabs of beef doesn’t hold up because physical fitness is a requirement to do the job successfully and, more important, the players choose to rent their bodies in exchange for fame and fortune. And yet, there’s so much insight and revelation about “growing up Colin” that the show is very worthwhile. There’s more contemporary African American cultural history to be learned in one episode that in most high school textbooks. Especially touching is the struggle of his adoptive white parents (Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman) to deal with the needs of their Black teenage son.

WATCH (Movie)

Francesco (2020) directed by Evgeny Afineesky(Amazon Prime)

There are 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, most of whom are spiritually guided by the words of Pope Francis. This documentary delves into the most controversial pope of the last two centuries. Although it mostly praises Pope Francis for his modernizing the Church, it also delves into some of the criticism surrounding his relationship with the Argentinian dictator while he was a cardinal there and exonerates him.

Watch Francesco here.

Much more intellectually compelling is The Two Popes (2019), the dramatization of the relationship between the conservative Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) as he tries to convince the progressive Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) not to resign. Their discussions are riveting as they both grapple with the responsibilities of guiding others while questioning their own beliefs. It’s a very powerful film that gives you a full appreciation for each man’s spiritual struggles.

Watch The Two Popes here.

READ (novel)

The Average American Male by Chad Kultgen

Ever wonder what goes on in the typical male twenty-to-thirtysomething mind, especially regarding sex and relationships. This updated version of Philip Roth’s Portnoy’s Complaint captures Roth’s comic take on the rampant male libido with an accuracy that will make the reader alternately laugh aloud and cringe in embarrassment. The plot is skimpy: it follows a shallow fratbro-type as he drifts through his days, his job, his relationships trying to grow up. He is clueless to his own spiraling doom. Yet, his raw honesty makes this one of the funniest books I’ve ever read.

Get book here.

READ (comic)

Superman: Up in the Sky written by Tom King and illustrated by Andy Kubert

The challenge every writer faces with Superman is that he’s so powerful that it’s hard to have a story that doesn’t follow the same old ho-hum plot of him just kicking ass. But Tom King is such an amazing writer that he transforms every story into literature that is filled with suspense, adventure, wit, and intellectual and emotional power. Just as he did with his Vision series, a rumination on American values and what it means to be human as much as a superhero story. In Up in the Sky, Superman goes through a series of delightfully inventive adventures from racing the Flash to boxing a mercenary on another planet, all in the single-minded pursuit to save one little girl who’s been mysteriously kidnapped by aliens. Superman struggles with the moral dilemma of leaving Earth to save one person and thereby leaving the planet—and his friends and family—in jeopardy. Or as Capt. Kirk says to Spock as he risks many lives to save his friend, “The needs of the one outweigh the needs of the many.” The idea is that sometimes it’s not the individual that is being saved, but the principle of what humanity stands for. When we risk the lives of an entire rescue crew to save one stranded person, we’re saying every life is precious and doing all we can to save that life is who we are.

Get book here.