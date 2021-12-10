Kareem's Weekend Boost

A new week and some new suggestions that I think you will find entertaining. Every week I wonder if I will have enough works to suggest and every week I have more than I can use in one post. Clearly, I spend way too much time reading, watching TV and movies, and listening to music. Or maybe it’s just the right amount of time.

WATCH (movie)

West Side Story (directed by Steven Spielberg)

I get that a lot of people don’t like musicals because they can’t wrap their heads around people suddenly bursting into song—although they have no problem with Michael Meyers rising up after being shot 15 times or James Bond making impossible shots or Thanos snapping his fingers and half the universe’s population disappears (then reappears a few years later). But for those who appreciate musicals for the brilliant way they use songs to articulate and heighten the themes and emotions, the original play of West Side Story is one of the greatest works of American theater. Based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, it transposes the rivalries of Italian nobles to the mean streets of New York City and the rivalry between white and Puerto Rican gangs.

The 1961 movie was near perfect, so the question on everyone’s mind is why remake it? When you see Spielberg’s version, you’ll understand that part of what he wants to do is modernize the racial tensions by making it more nuanced than just Black versus White. The actors are more racially appropriate to their roles and there is more diversity even within these categories. Beyond that, the film convincingly conveys the same intensity of passionate teenage romance in a world run on fear and desperation. Sadly, it also conveys the tragic cost of prejudice, an appropriate message for the rising intolerance in America today.

Aside from any sociological message, the songs, the choreography, the story are such a powerful combination that it’s not surprising how many famous actors, directors, and writers have admitted that this is the musical that inspired them to pursue their career. Leonard Bernstein’s music and Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics are genius—and you should never miss an opportunity to experience artistic genius. It might just change your life.

For fun, compare to the trailer for the 1961 film.

LISTEN (music)

The Drummer Loves Duets by John Armato

One of the reasons I love duet albums is it’s an opportunity for two accomplished artists to collaborate in a way that creates a unique sound that is beyond what either can do alone. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

Drummer John Armato shares his considerable skills with various jazz musicians and each song is a beautiful experience greater than the sum of its parts. Notable are cornetist Warren Vache and tenor saxophonist Houston Pearson. This is an album you’ll play over and over for its breadth of talent.

This video features one of the songs while Armato explains the genesis of the album.

WATCH (TV)

The Great: An Occasional True Story (HULU+)

Don’t expect accurate history—as the title warns—about Catherine the Great’s rule of Russia. But you can expect one of the funniest, most original, and most creative tv shows ever. Elle Fanning plays Catherine with a lethally comic combination of innocence and determination that you are compelled by her the entire time. Nicholas Hoult is hilarious as the embodiment of privilege and entitlement that breeds amoral behavior and unearned confidence. It’s filled with sexuality and violence, but the dialogue and storyline, since it doesn’t care about historical accuracy, is clever and unpredictable.

The second season started a few weeks ago, so hurry up and watch the first season so you can enjoy the fact that the second season is just as good.