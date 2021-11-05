Kareem's Weekend Boost

I’ve got some exciting goodies for you this weekend. Music to get you in the holiday mood, a hidden gem of a movie that is pure fun, a Netflix heist movie that is funny and exciting, and a short story collection from one of America’s finest writers. Enjoy!

LISTEN (music)

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas

We’re heading into Christmas and nothing stirs up the holiday mood better than traditional songs of the season. If you venture out into the malls for your shopping, you’ll undoubtedly hear all the usual classics from Nat King Cole, Brenda Lee, Andy Williams, et al. But give yourself this holiday gift and you’ll soon be whipping up some spiced cider and throwing on your ugly Christmas sweater. This album was originally released in 1960 with 12 tracks of holiday classics. The 2002 CD release added 6 more songs, 3 of which are alternate takes. For a special treat, get the Verve vinyl version that was just released. Ella’s smooth, lush renditions are like a swift sleigh ride through fresh snow.

WATCH (movie)

Werewolves Within directed by Josh Ruben and written by Mishna Wolff

You’re probably looking at the title and wondering whether Kareem has recently bumped his head—hard. Nope. “But, Kareem,” you may ask, “what about the big-budget and prestige movies that recently opened?” Here’s what about I think them:

Dune is an amazing spectacle that delights the eye with every frame. It is visually one of the most imaginative sci-fi movies ever. But it’s also dingy in that you’re often squinting to see the images clearly, as if you’re watching through a dirty screen. Worse, the characterization is flat, the dialogue predictable and humorless. It’s entertaining because of the battles and giant worms, but the people are forgettable stereotypes who brood and glare a lot.