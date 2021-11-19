Kareem's Weekend Boost

Thanksgiving is coming up next week so here are a few suggestions to help you get through the stress of preparing. For some, it will be the first time your family has gotten together since the start of the pandemic. Every recommendation on this list will help relieve stress. Have a wonderful holiday.

LISTEN (music)

Seven Bridges by Charles Rumback

Drummer Charles Rumback has done it all, from folk rock to pop to jazz. Seven Bridges features not just his range as a drummer but as a musical visionary who can combine the talents of great musicians and vocalists to create a rich, eclectic sound. I especially liked “Fall Dog Bombs the Moon” with the languid vocals and many layers of instrumental accompaniment. You can listen to “Fall Dog Bombs the Moon” here:

Following is the title track, “Seven Bridges.”

This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.

WATCH (movie)

Red Notice (in theaters and on Netflix) written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

At a reported $200 million budget, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gidot, is said to be Netflix’s most expensive movie. Critics were not kind, but I thought it was a lot of fun watching this mash-up of the National Treasure and Indiana Jones movies. Reynolds is very funny and charming throughout. Johnson proves he’s the best at team-up movies (as he was with Jason Stratham and Kevin Hart). Though Gadot has a pivotal role, she doesn’t have the good zingers or cool stunts that Reynolds and Johnson have. All you need to know about the plot is that there are art heists, prison escapes, badass bad guys, betrayals, and lush locations.

Watch Red Notice here.