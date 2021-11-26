Kareem's Weekend Boost

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Some of you will need some soothing suggestions after Thanksgiving dinner with the family and the crowds of Black Friday (and not the good Black).

I have a few treats for you, including a fun family Christmas movie, that will get you through the weekend. Your response, as always, is welcomed.

LISTEN (music)

We Are by John Batiste

John Batiste has become famous as Stephen Colbert’s bandleader, but he has earned his fame by being an accomplished and inspired musician. We Are, which just received eight Grammy nominations, is proof of his creativity and unique vision. Although known as a jazz pianist, he has created this album as a genreless celebration of just pure music that reflects, as he put it, “a culmination of my life to this point.” If the music is any indication, it’s a marvelously rich and accomplished life. A significant part of his life is advocating for Black Lives Matter and for people to remember their common humanity. Great music. Great message.

When you watch this video from the album, you’ll understand his infectious early-Stevie-Wonder energy.

WATCH (movie)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

directed by Jason Reitman, written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman

In some ways, this sequel to the 1984 Ghostbusters is better than the original. Instead of trying to duplicate the quirky male summer-camp chemistry of the original stars (Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson), this version reimagines it as a young adult adventure along the lines of Stranger Things, Goonies, E.T., and Super 8, which makes it a lot more enjoyable than retreading the original. The plot involves Egon’s (Harold Ramis) estranged daughter and her two children inheriting his broken-down farm house after his death. The kids join with some locals and teacher Paul Rudd to prevent the return of Zuul. This is great fun with a very satisfying ending. Stay for the two post-credit scenes.

WATCH (TV movie)

Love Hard (Netflix)

directed by Herman Jimenez, written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing

Many people complain that Christmas movies are all basically the same. Not really. Yes, there is a familiar pattern, just as there is in Shakespeare’s tragedies, in action films, in romantic comedies, and pretty much every other genre. The familiar pattern is exactly why we keep coming back. All we ask for is some originality, ingenuity, and surprises in how the pattern is presented. Like Ugly Christmas Sweaters. Netflix’s Love Hard, which gets its title from the pop culture debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, follows the pattern of a romantic-comedy Christmas movie, but it has some delightful surprises that make it a worthwhile holiday movie to watch with the family.

The plot follows a columnist who writes about her failed dating attempts as she travels 3,000 miles across the country to surprise someone she’s formed a deep friendship with on an online dating app but has never met. Of course, when she meets him, he’s not the hunky guy in the photo, but a nerdy guy who lives at home and works in his dad’s sporting goods store.

Here’s what makes it fresh: The nerdy male love interest is Asian American. Not the sophisticated smoldering Asian American lead like Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) or Andrew Koji (Warrior). He looks like the first guy a casting director calls when they’re looking for the stereotypical science nerd. But comedian Jimmy O. Yang, who plays the role, is both charming and endearing, which is a breakthrough for Asian American actors.

There is a lot of referencing pop culture, including whether or not the classic Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is about drugging the woman singing the duet. The two leads sing a very funny takeoff of the song, which I’ve included here.

Here’s the movie trailer:

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

The title speaks the truth. Jason Mott’s Hell of a Book is everything you could hope for in a novel: the prose is poetic, the plot engaging, the characters compelling, the themes touching, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. It’s also probably not like any other novel you’ve read. Embrace that and you’ll be well rewarded. I’m not sure telling you the plot will give you the complete scope of the story, but it’s mostly about a Black writer on an author’s tour and how that forces him to confront his own past and his notions of Black identity. But it’s so much more.

When accepting the National Book Award for this novel (one of many awards the book received), Mott said, “I would like to dedicate this award to all the other mad kids, to all the outsiders, the weirdos, the bullied, the ones so strange they had no choice but to be misunderstood by the world and those around them.”

Get it, read it, thank me later.

Watch interview with Jason Mott here:

WATCH (TV series)

4400 (CW)

This reboot of the 2004 sci-fi series about 4,400 people who are snatched by a green light from different times in modern history and then returned all at once in 2021 is a mixed bag of mundane melodrama and cool fun. When the 4400 return, they are sequestered, sometimes harshly, while the government assesses what happened. Mistrustful of the government’s intentions—rightfully so—the 4400 hide the fact that many have returned with supernatural powers.

What distinguishes it from most sci-fi shows, and most shows in general, is that the characters are very diverse in ethnic backgrounds and gender identity. And that the Black characters represent different pivotal historic times: one Black doctor is from the Harlem Renaissance, one Black woman is from the 1950s where she organized Civil Rights protests, and so on. In flashbacks, we come to understand the trials and tribulations that they each faced. The dialogue and character relationships are standard stuff, but the powers are entertaining and their struggles to re-enter a society that they no longer understand are entertaining.