December is here and so is the mad rush around the holidays. I love this time of year because so many people are thinking about others. It’s easy to be snarky about the commercialism, but at its core, people are thinking more about what would make someone else happy. I hope this week’s suggestions make you happy.

I look forward to your comments.

LISTEN (music)

The Sound Will Tell You by Jason Moran

Jason Moran is not only a phenomenal jazz pianist, but also an inspired visual artist and writer. His playing is as intimate and intense as novelist Toni Morrison’s writing, which he read during quarantine and was his inspiration for these pieces. There is nothing more delightful than to experience an artist speaking directly to us through their art.

Get the album here.

WATCH (TV)

Hawkeye (Disney+)

Everyone knows Hawkeye from the Avengers movies, but from 2012 to 2015, Matt Fraction wrote 23 issues that were the best written since the archer’s first appearance in 1964. The new TV series takes its inspiration from Fraction’s writing, capturing the wit, action, and amusing relationship he has with his apprentice Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the movies, plays him here with a combination of world-weariness and Dad earnestness. But he hasn’t lost his edge as an action hero. This is a very entertaining take on his character that makes him a lot more fun to hang out with.

WATCH (TV)