LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Buses carrying team members stroll down Figueroa Street during the victory parade for the Los Angeles Lakers on June 14, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. An estimated one million people attended the parade after the Lakers recent defeat of the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals to win their third consecutive NBA World Championship. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of telenovela melodrama in Episodes 7 and 8. By comparison, my years with the Lakers were relatively smooth and uneventful. We just played basketball. But the nine years (2000-2009) covered in these two episodes are filled with sound and fury, signifying intense rivalries and hard feelings. Sure, the Lakers managed the amazing feat of pulling off a three-peat of NBA championships, but the bickering and posturing also tore the team apart.

EPISODE 6

Phil Jackson versus Jerry West.

Phil Jackson, Jeannie Buss and Jerry West as they arrive for Lakers owner Dr. Jerry H. Buss's memorial service at LA Live Nokia Theater. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It was hard watching the footage about Phil Jackson telling Jerry West to “get out of the locker room”—in front of the team. And that Jerry retired from the team shortly after as a result of the daily pressures of being General Managers. I get that Phil needed to assert his authority, but that was an unnecessarily cruel way to go about it.

I admit my bias. I’ve known Jerry since I was 14 (for more than 60 years, for those counting). He always treated me with respect, looked out for me, and was a good friend. As a player, coach, and GM, he was responsible for the Lakers winning many championships. He brought in Shaq, Kobe, and Phil, creating the foundation for the Lakers’ three-peat. He should’ve been treated with greater respect by Phil.

Kobe and Shaq backlash when Mitch Kupcheck replaces Jerry West.

I was surprised to hear that Kobe and Shaq used to hurl basketballs against the window of Mitch’s office as a prank. I certainly understand their motivation: they were Jerry West fans. After all, Jerry had brought them to the Lakers. They needed to express that frustration. But it wasn’t Mitch’s fault. He was doing his job—and doing it very well.

Lakers Three-peat.

A three-peat has only happened five times in NBA history (although Red Auerbach’s Celtics won eight in a row from 1959-1966!). For three seasons, Kobe and Shaq were in sync and able to propel the team to greatness. It must have felt to Lakers fans like this dynasty would last forever—or at least as long as the Celtics’. But the cracks were starting to show.

As much as I celebrated the Lakers extraordinary success, I couldn’t help but commiserate with Nets’ coach Byron Scott, my old Showtime teammate and close friend. I knew that he wanted to win, but he must have had some mixed feelings about battling against his former team in the Finals.

Kobe and Shaq feud imploded the Lakers.

(Photo by VINCE BUCCI / AFP via Getty Images)

Shaq wanted Kobe to pass more and Kobe didn’t care what Shaq thought. When your two most dominant players don’t get along, the team becomes dysfunctional. No one is happy, there’s no team stability, every game feels like a separate battleground rather than part of a flowing season.

The problem was that Kobe was obsessed with reaching his pinnacle as a player, so he stayed in the best shape all year around. But he saw Shaq as lacking commitment to the game and the team by allowing himself to get out of shape off-season and barely getting back in shape for the season. Because of that, Kobe lost respect for Shaq and Shaq lost all influence over Kobe.

Trading Shaq and firing Phil Jackson was the only option left.

On the outside, it seems crazy to trade Shaq and fire Phil Jackson. Phil had gotten them four championships in five years. And Shaq was still an irresistible force as well as an unmovable object. But the turmoil did not bode well for the future of the Lakers and that’s what this decision was all about. Kobe was the future and they would rebuild around him. Phil was just collateral damage because he was close with Shaq and sparred often with Kobe.

EPISODE 7

Phil Jackson returns as coach.

After Rudy Tomjanovich quit as head coach 43 games into the season (though some say the Lakers quietly fired him), Phil Jackson was brought back. In some ways, this was a rebuke of Kobe because Phil had flatly said that Kobe was uncoachable, which is about the worst thing you can say about a player. It’s true that Kobe was difficult to coach because he thought he should have the ball all the time. He had the confidence and the skill to back it up. But that confidence and skill had to be directed in a way that could ignite and inspire the whole team.

Andrew Bynum did not have the greatness they’d hoped for.

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Kobe was 17 when they brought him in so maybe this 17-year-old Bynum could be the next phenom to lift the Lakers back to championship level play. The Lakers brought me in to coach Andrew because he didn’t have a basic knowledge of the fundamentals of the game, nor of the intricacies of teamwork.

On the plus side, he had enormous physical gifts: he was great at blocking shots and disrupting the offense. He definitely had tremendous potential.

On the negative side, he had physical problems. His knees were weak and they took a beating every game. A lot of these issues could have been overcome if he’d worked more on his core, but he didn’t have the commitment or the discipline. In the end, that was why he ultimately failed as a player.

I tried to teach him how to position himself for the best shots but he didn’t want to practice. I gave him books and showed him tapes of Bill Russell. He seemed bored and disinterested in basketball altogether. He lacked any passion for the game.

Kurt Rambis: “You have to be a prick on the court.”

I loved the sly grin on Kurt’s face when he said this. It’s part hyperbole, but part accurate. Professional basketball has many nuances: you’re playing to win for your team; you’re playing to prove to the fans, sports writers, and yourself that you deserve to be here; you’re always looking for signs that you’re slipping; you’re playing against friends and former teammates; and more. That’s a lot of emotional and physical baggage every time you step out onto the court. You have to train yourself to get into a mindset when you play of being ruthless and to take advantage of everything you can. You have to imagine your opponents as faceless chess pieces to be outmaneuvered and removed from the board.

Pau Gasol to the rescue.

When the Lakers acquired Pau Gasol, I was excited because he was such a complete player. He could shoot the jump shot and he knew how to play with his back to the basket. If he couldn’t get what he wanted under the basket, he’d go out to the free throw line and shoot. He was just what the Lakers needed.

The 2009 Finals win proved Kobe had become a more mature player.

President Barack Obama pantomimes playing basketball while talking to Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (3rd R) during a event with the National Basketball Association 2009 champions Los Angeles Lakers in the East Room of the White House January 25, 2010 in Washington, DC. The Lakers bested the Orlando Magic to win the NBA Finals in 2009. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

When Shaq and the Miami Heat won the NBA championship right after the trade, it validated to Shaq that Kobe needed him more than he needed Kobe. That lit a fire under Kobe to do whatever it took to win the championship without Shaq. He and Phil Jackson worked out their differences and were able to respect each other. This translated into a much more cohesive and cooperative team.

Winning the 2009 NBA Finals proved that Kobe’s game had matured and evolved to a new level (he was named MVP). And he was able to stick it to Shaq.

