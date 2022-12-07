Just wanted to share with my Substack community that I won my 8th journalism award on Saturday when I was selected Columnist of the Year at the 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Writing a column is a weird experience because you never know how your words will be received. With basketball, when I jammed the ball through the hoop, I knew that would be received well by the fans. When I write, rewrite, and rewrite a few more times a sentence, it’s not followed by cheers from the stadium, but from silence. Very judgmental silence. Those silences are heavier than Bill Walton and Bob Lanier, but I still have to haul them up and down the page hoping for the best.

Awards don’t validate what I do, my readers do. They subscribe. They comment. They keep me going. So, thanks to the Los Angeles Press Club. And thanks to you readers.

Give a gift subscription