Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022. (Photo Credit: GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

More than a dozen FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in search of documents he allegedly illegally removed from the White House. A lot isn’t clear yet. There have been accusations that Trump also illegally destroyed presidential documents that are by law supposed to be archived. There are many reasons to protect these documents: they allow us to keep an accurate historical record of what happened. Doing that prevents politicians from hiding the truth if they do underhanded activities that undermine the country or circumvent constitutional laws. It’s how we hold elected officials responsible and prevent them from grabbing too much power.

You’d think we’d all be for that, since it maintains the integrity of a democracy.

But Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tweeted Tuesday: “If the FBI can raid a U.S. President, imagine what they can do to you.” Huh? I can’t get over how often we Americans elect the least articulate and logical people. The FBI should go after lawbreakers, regardless of their previous job. Her scare tactic is laughable: “imagine what they can do to you.” Uh, they could get a warrant that shows probable cause and then raid me? Which they can do whether or not they are permitted to raid Trump. Tweeting gibberish just to rile up anti-government sentiment is how we got the January 6 insurrection.

Remember that next election.

Serena Williams (Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes to ever live. Watching her play tennis is a joy for all tennis fans, but especially for me because I can appreciate the tremendous effort and sacrifice it took to get her to that exalted level. I also know what it feels like to choose to retire from a career that brought so much personal satisfaction and professional glory. Retirement for anyone means the challenge of redefining yourself. Who am I if I’m not doing the thing that people loved me for doing? Am I less worthy of love? Will whatever I do next be as fulfilling or will I feel a gnawing emptiness as I go through each day, busy but yearning?

Serena seems to want to focus more on family and “other things.” She told Vogue: “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.” She’s not wrong. The dilemma is real.

I will miss watching her play, but I certainly respect her choice. Being a professional athlete is emotionally and physically intense. So is being a parent. She’s making the best choice for her and I wish her all the best.

Dr. Fauci. (Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Right above this article are the daily stats of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. In the last seven days there were 109,455 new cases and 496 deaths. I worry, especially at my age, that we’ve become a little complacent about the dangers as the virus continues to mutate.

Dr. Fauci warned that the omicron BA.5 variant, which is the dominant strain right now, puts people who are unvaccinated or aren’t up to date on boosters, at great risk. As always, these people don’t just put themselves at risk, but others as they go about spreading the virus.

It’s shocking to me that after all the scientific and medical evidence of the benefits of the vaccines, there are still those who refuse to get it. Yet, every medical procedure they or their family members will ever get went through the same rigorous scientific studies—and they will gladly submit to those.

Coral Gables, Florida, Miami Books & Books bookstore, censorship banned books list on exterior wall. (Photo Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to the article, America is at the height of its book banning campaign. There is no comfort in the irony that those most eager to ban books haven’t read the books they wish to ban. It’s especially disturbing to me how often Black authors like Toni Morrison, Alice Walker, and Maya Angelou are banned, despite their books being lauded as literary classics. Also on the conservative hit list are books by or about LGBTQ+.

Again, there is no comfort in pointing out irony or hypocrisy because intellectual or moral inconsistency does not bother those who engage in it. But many of those banning books also rant against the mainstream media for not promoting alternate points of view. They rally around the First Amendment while abusing it. If they only read books—especially history books—they’d realize that the greatest proponents of censorship were the fascists and dictators who wanted to destroy democracy. Now they’ve got Americans doing it for them.

Olivia Newton-John, London, UK, 29th November 1978. (Photo Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

You wouldn’t think an old jazz aficionado like myself would appreciate Olivia Newton-John’s artistry, but you can’t watch Grease and not be transported by the purity and energy of her voice. “Hopelessly Devoted” and “You’re the One That I Want” can make even a 7’2” jazz-head sing along.

It’s been a pretty devastating couple weeks. My friend and mentor Bill Russell died, so did the incomparable Vin Scully as well as Nichelle Nichols, Roger E. Mosley, Tony Dow, and Paul Sorvino.

So, Olivia, this is how I’ll remember you (despite the problematic sexism):

