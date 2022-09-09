Welcome to another edition of “Kareem Reacts to the News.” I really try to include a wide variety of the news stories so it’s not always doom and gloom. I also look for stories that are an excuse for me to recommend a good book, movie, album, or TV show.

(Photo Credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Summary: Queen Elizabeth II is dead at 96.

My Take: I’ll miss seeing her puttering around with good cheer and enthusiasm. For an old guy like me, she’s been an inspiration. I’m a fan.

But there’s also that whole monarchy thing. I'm not a fan.

American fascination with the British royal family has always struck me as an odd, though slightly endearing, phenomenon. It’s a longing for the mildly abusive, disapproving parents that we left home to get away from their overbearing control. Then, at a safe distance of time and space, we get nostalgic for the pomp and glitz. But in reality, the royals are merely wealthy, overdressed brand ambassadors for Britain, shilling for the company that supports them. Sure, they’re a connection to the country’s long history and all that, but they are also reminders of the horrible imperialism and arrogance that sought to rule the world not just economically, but by imposing their values on everyone.

True, Americans have a bit more skin in the game now that someone with darker skin, American Meghan Markle, has joined the royal family. There’s all the titillating family drama of a Bravo show. Yet, in the end, it is much ado about nothing worth knowing about.

Another Trump Conman Faces Charges (Photo Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Summary: Trump’s political advisor Stephen Bannon turned himself in to the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Sept. 8. He will face charges that he defrauded donors who gave money—about $25 million—to We Build the Wall Inc. believing they were helping build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said, “Stephen Bannon acted as the architect of a multimillion dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country — including hundreds of Manhattan residents.” Bannon is thought to have kept one million dollars for personal expenses.

My Take: Bannon faces 5 to 15 years in prison. Although President Trump pardoned Bannon in 2021 to stop federal authorities from prosecuting him, this is a state case. And, man, it feels good to see another corrupt grifter face justice. I feel no sympathy for those bilked because their cause was idiotic in the first place. A minimum of research would have proven that the wall they were so enamored of was a boondoggle that would not have done what they’d been told it would. The evidence was everywhere but they ignored it in order to feel self-righteous.

Worse, these same people supported politicians who continue to lie to them, continue to con them because they know how easy it is to part a fool from their money—and votes. At least now, we’re seeing some signs that this level of corruption will not be tolerated.

This Week in Open Racism . Pictured: Lizzie Pugh. (Photo Credit: Deborah Gordon)

Summary: When a Black woman, Lizzie Pugh, 71, tried to open a savings account at a Fifth Third Bank with a jackpot check for about $12,000 from a Michigan casino, she was told by three White bank employees that the check was fraudulent and they insisted on keeping the check. Only when Pugh threatened to call the police did the bank return her check. Fifth Third Bank released a statement in response: “At Fifth Third, we are committed to fair and responsible banking and prohibit discrimination of any kind. Our employees are trained to help every person with their banking needs — customer or non-customer — while minimizing the risk of any potential fraud.”

My Take: I can’t decide which is more infuriating—and racist—the employees’ clearly discriminatory behavior in trying to bully this elderly Black woman, or the bank refusing to take responsibility by releasing a statement that basically says, “Move along. No racism to see here, folks.”

If the employees were so convinced this was fraud, why didn’t they call the police themselves? And why, when the woman threatened to call the police, did they return her check? Why didn’t they call the casino to verify the check? Rather than just shrug it off, every Black person—as well as every company and individual against racism—should immediately withdraw their money from Fifth Third Bank and move it somewhere else. That’s how you fight racism. Shaking our heads in disapproval isn’t enough.

A Tennis Tantrum All Athletes Can Relate To

Summary: After Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios lost in the men’s quarterfinals of the U.S. Open to Russian Karen Khachanov, he congratulated his opponent at the net, then went to the sidelines to smash two racquets against the ground.

My Take: I’d like to wag my finger at Kyrgios and talk about sportspersonship and being a role model for the kids watching, but there is something so comical about this that it’s hard to be too judgmental. First, it was a heartbreaker of a match: 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4. Second, Kyrgios seemed to be having some physical pain issues throughout the match. Third, he acted calm and sincere at the net when congratulating Khachanov. And then a few seconds later he just snapped, beat the hell out of those two racquets, and picked up his stuff and left as if nothing had happened.

Yes, the outraged commentators are correct that he shouldn’t have done that. But there was something so honest and spontaneous about his frustrated outburst—not directed at refs or the crowd or other players, just at himself—that all athletes can relate to. I just can’t hate on him for it.

One of the Best Villains on TV

Summary: Apple TV+’s new comedy-drama series, Bad Sisters, should be the next word-of-mouth hit because of its witty writing and deeply felt anguish of the five sisters whose story we are riveted by.

My Take: Bad Sisters is one of the best shows on TV, though I fear it might be overlooked because of the inconsistency of Apple TV+’s shows. Sharon Horgan, one of the show’s creators and stars, has been integral to another favorite show of mine, Catastrophe. This show is about five sisters, four of whom conspire to murder the evil husband of the fifth sister, who lives under his relentless judgement and repression. The character of the villainous husband is so well done—with such slimy nuance—that you wonder if you might not have joined the sisters in their conspiracy. Equally compelling is the wondrous weaving of the touching relationship among the sisters. The series is funny, heartfelt, suspenseful, and insightful.

A Jazz Legend Sings Again

Summary: Legendary Flora Prim, 80, talks about her decades as one of the greatest jazz singers ever. Her first studio album in 17 years, If You Will, was recently released. Prim collaborated with Chick Corea and Stan Getz. The interview is a wonderful story of her rise to jazz stardom and the struggles she faced.

Here’s Purim and Chick Corea performing “You’re Everything.” The song starts off in a slow lovesick melancholy then suddenly accelerates into an energetic celebration of love.

