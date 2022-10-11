I have a full slate for you today. Some very bad things happened in the past week and we should take time to acknowledge them, think about them, and figure out what we can do to change them.

Fear not, along with my usual ranting, I included a phenomenal sports video that had me on my feet cheering. And I added an homage to The Beatles and Loretta Lynn.

Social Media: Today in Antisemitism

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

Summary: Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, issued a series of antiSemitic tweets in which he threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He also tweeted: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” He also accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people.

My Take: The major difficulty in addressing yet another outrage by Kanye West is that we are clearly dealing with a man with severe mental health issues whose wealth and fame insulate him from any fallout. Because of that, no amount of admonishment, scolding, or finger-pointing will have any effect on him or his actions. He’s not mentally capable of understanding them. The addiction to be relevant, to be in the public eye and on the public lips, motivates his actions—not any cohesive or coherent political or social philosophy. This was emphasized when he wore a t-shirt that said “White Lives Matter” at Paris Fashion Week and responded to the inevitable backlash with “my one t-shirt took allllll the attention.”

He is a dancing bear devoid of meaning. To attack him personally is to ignore his ailment.

And, yet, because of his fame—West has an estimated following on social media of 28 million—what he says can have impact of society. In his case, mostly negative. So, we are always in the position of cleaning up the vomit of a sick patient who can’t stop himself from vomiting, but whose vomit threatens to make others sick. His statement that he’s going to go “death con” on Jewish people is not just a threat of violence, it’s an endorsement of violence by his followers to commit violence against Jews. This is not an empty concern: In 2021 there were a record 2,717 antisemitic incidents across the United States, up 34% from 2020, including harassment, assaults and vandalism.

While I hope West can get past the sycophants who profit from his acting out and get the professional help he desperately needs, for now it’s time to get the mop out and start cleaning his vomit.

I abhor all forms of discrimination, but I find antisemitism particularly heinous because it requires a particularly unimaginative and illogical mind to embrace. First, antiSemites target a group because they have been historically targeted. That’s so lazy. Why not go after bodybuilders (what are they secretly planning to do with all those muscles)?

Second, antiSemitism usually requires an elaborate conspiracy system that doesn’t hold up under any intelligent scrutiny. But it does provide a comforting fantasy labyrinth to blame a villain for all problems. Understanding the complexities of the world and the many villains—including themselves for promoting hate—is beyond their comprehension and control. So much easier to just hate Jews.

This kind of illogical and immature thought process is how everyone justifies their prejudices. It’s how discrimination against People of Color and women is rationalized. That’s why I am especially horrified when a Black person spews antisemitism without the slightest awareness that they are fertilizing the ground for all racism, including against Black communities. They are the snake eating its own tail. Unfortunately, many others around them—not insulated by money—must suffer the direct and often violent consequences of their ignorance.

Sports: True Grit

This is What Sports Is All About

Summary: From NJ.com: “Abigail Dennis of Old Tappan, the hosting school, looked as though her chances of making it to the final in the 100-meter hurdles for Group B were over after falling over the second hurdle, but her will to never give up pushed her through as she came back to finish second in the prelims, earning a spot in the finals.”

My Take: I just came across this video and couldn’t wait to share it with you. It will lift your spirits and make you appreciate sports at its purest level. This is more inspirational than the highlight films of any dozen professional athletes. You’ll want to watch it more than once.

Sports: Why Is This Still Possible?

HARRISON, NJ - OCTOBER 09: Fan reaction to report alleging abuse against players. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Summary: “Abuse and misconduct were pervasive and systemic at the highest tiers of women’s professional soccer, and the sport’s governing bodies and team executives repeatedly failed to heed warnings or punish coaches who abused players, according to an investigative report released Monday by the U.S. Soccer Federation.” The investigation, headed by former acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates findings included “relentless, degrading tirades; manipulation that was about power, not improving performance; and retaliation against those who attempted to come forward.” Yates also reported that “Players described a pattern of sexually charged comments, unwanted sexual advances and sexual touching, and coercive sexual intercourse.” The report also found that the problems begin when the players are young: “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

My Take: That last sentence of the summary is especially revealing: “rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer.” That “deeper culture” isn’t just women’s soccer but of our culture in general. How is it that men have been able to sexually abuse physically and mentally tough women in elite athletics? Because we as a culture make it clear over and over again that we don’t value women as much as we do men. Especially women athletes. Just look at gymnastics, cheerleading, and now soccer.

Even though players repeatedly reported their concerns about this behavior, the teams, the league, and the federation ignored them in order to reduce legal exposure. The well-being of their players was not a priority.

Conventional wisdom is this kind of abuse wouldn’t happen if girls and women immediately reported abuse. That ignores the unfortunately history of women not always being believed. Or even if believed, having those in authority not doing anything about it.

A University of Washington-led study found that “women who are young, ‘conventionally attractive’ and appear and act feminine are more likely to be believed when making accusations of sexual harassment.” Ironically, the standards of what is “conventionally attractive” is generally set by men which results in society valuing a woman based on those standards.

Sure, women are free to leave. But that means giving up their dream of being a professional athlete. Where else can they go? And why wouldn’t the same thing happen elsewhere?

Solution: The U.S. Center for SafeSport is a non-profit organization that supports youth and amateur athletes who report any form of abuse. But I think we need an organization for professional sports with real power. The organization should be funded by all professional sports leagues so that they can investigate claims and bring legal action against those credibly accused of abuse. We have seen too often that individual leagues cannot be trusted to police themselves when it threatens profits. Perhaps the National Women’s Soccer League should volunteer to help start this organization.

Politics: It’s Always the Cover-up that Gets You

Just for fun, Google “Herschel Walker Lies,” but be prepared to spend the rest of the day sorting through the accusations from his campaign workers to his own son. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Summary: Reports that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion have not deterred support from Republicans nor anti-abortion groups. Walker supports a total ban on all abortions—no exceptions.

My Take: The lesson from Watergate and many other political scandals is that it’s not the crime that brings the perpetrator down, it’s the cover-up. But the Trump era made us doubt that even the illegal cover-ups of crimes mattered. No matter how bad the crime or overwhelming the evidence. Trump seemed to skate free. But now, with the multiple investigations into alleged illegal activities, there’s a real possibility justice will prevail.

Georgia senatorial candidate Herschel Walker, whom I have called out several times in this newsletter for outrageous lying, now has become the barometer for measuring Republican ethics. And the readings aren’t good.

Walker was a terrible choice way before this news broke. He’s inarticulate, unintelligent, and a habitual liar. Even when presented with irrefutable evidence of his lies, he doesn’t admit fault. That makes him a politician, not public servant. If the news that he paid for an abortion (and other news sources report he urged a second abortion) puts you over the top, the same can’t said for Republicans.

Georgia is crucial to their efforts to win back majority control of the U.S. Senate and Walker is the perfect lapdog for their purposes. He has no ideas of his own and he will do and say anything the party wants. This isn’t about electing the best candidate to serve the needs of Georgia, but electing any Republican, even one as despicable as Walker. He berated absentee Black fathers while fathering four children, three of which he had little part in raising. Worse, he’s a Black stereotype that we have fought so hard to get away from.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) defended Walker saying, “But people also make mistakes. I’m surely not a flawless person by no means. I have made my own mistakes in life. And Herschel has too.” That’s the point. Walker does not admit to making any of the “mistakes” or telling any of the lies. He’s adhering to the Trump playbook of Deny, Deny, Deny.

Walker denies knowingly paying for the abortion. The problem is that, after an onslaught of lies, he has no credibility. But an even bigger and more threatening problem for Georgia—and America—is that his Republican backers place winning and power over conscience and doing the right thing. Sounds an awful lot like the leaders of the National Women’s Soccer League that suppressed claims of abuse. Profit over principle. Self-interest over social good.

Education: Grade Inflation a Threat to Educational Standards

I’m pretty sure this student did not fail Organic Chemistry. The tattoo is from the text book. (Photo by Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Summary: New York University professor of organic chemistry Maitland Jones Jr., 82, is a highly regarded teacher and author of a respected textbook. Last spring, 82 of his 350 students signed a petition claiming his course was too difficult. Pro-Jones students and the chemistry faculty sent letters strongly endorsing Jones. Though Jones defended his educational standards, NYU fired him.

My Take: Follow the money and all will be revealed. Students who do not pass organic chemistry do not get into medical school. If potential students fear they won’t pass organic chemistry and get into medical school they won’t attend your school. The school will lose money. Better to lose educational standards, moral standards, and one professor than risk losing money.

After the challenges of COVID-19, many teachers have complained about the lack of student commitment to studying, participating, and accepting educational standards. While classes were online, schools made endless accommodations for students to make the transition to online learning easier and to keep them in school. Now that classes are back in the classroom, teachers have now had to deal with students’ expectations of latitude.

I really would have expected NYU to unwaveringly back their professor rather than open the door to compromised education. I can only hope that if they ever need surgery one day, it won’t be from that NYU grad who couldn’t pass organic chemistry without firing the teacher.

Music: Two Legends—The Beatles and Loretta Lynn

Summary: This delightful article is a compilation of famous musicians remembering the impact of hearing The Beatles first hit, “Love Me Do” (1962). Commentators include Lulu, Michelle Phillips, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Rickie Lee Jones, Gene Simmons, Judy Collins, and many more.

My Take: No one thinks this is one of The Beatles best songs, but it’s hard to deny that there was a sea change coming. The Beatles were a cultural Trojan Horse: they looked like well-mannered, goofy kids, but they were the spearhead of subversion in both music and society. Nothing was the same after them.

Again, money was the key. When promoters saw that teenagers had enough spending power to make a difference, youth became a valuable audience, which they hadn’t been before. Spending clout brought political clout. If they could force the fashion industry, movie industry, and music industry to cater to their desires, why not the rest of culture. Thus, counter-culture.

Summary: “Loretta Lynn, a singer and songwriter whose rise from dire poverty in Kentucky coal country to the pinnacle of country music was chronicled in the best-selling memoir and movie ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter, and whose candid songs gave voice to the daily struggles of working-class women, died Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.”

My Take: Country music, and especially OG county stars, don’t always get their due. Sure, Lynn will remembered as an icon, a legend. But I also want to pay homage to a song she recorded in 1972 called “The Pill” about the freedom birth control pills gave women. Her record company refused to release it for three years and even then many radio stations wouldn’t play it. Yet, it eventually became a hit.

Most people remember her from the movie Coal Miner’s Daughter, so here she is singing that song.

