Through bleary eyes and with Dorito-stained fingers I type these words of, if not timeless wisdom, the pursuit of enduring entertainment. I’ve curated seven TV shows that include a variety of genres from mystery to sci-fi to docu-reality, and all are addicting and vastly enjoyable.

How do I choose? I think back on the scene in John Irving’s novel The World According to Garp in which we discover that a well-respected book publisher decides which books to publish by giving them to his cleaning lady to read. To her, a book is good when she wants to find out what happens next. That’s my criteria here. Some shows are better than others, maybe more literary, or better produced. But all kept me eager to find out what happens next.

Troppo (Freevee)

“Troppo” is a term used by the locals of Far North Queensland, Australia to refer to someone who’s gone “tropical” and lost their minds. So, when a local man strips off his clothes and deliberately swims out among some feeding crocodiles, they dismiss him as having gone troppo. But that’s not good enough for Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun), ex-con/tattoo artist/private detective, who is loathed by the locals for a murder she was convicted of when she was a teenager. She teams up with a suicidal ex-cop (Thomas Jane), wrongfully accused of a crime, to find a missing tech genius who some say also went troppo.

One of the things I love about Australian mystery shows (like Mystery Road and The Tourist) is how much they weave setting into the story, not just for atmosphere, but as a thematic factor—the same way John Ford used the brutal American West setting to show how it shaped the people living there. The croc-infested water becomes a metaphor for the townspeople themselves and their many secrets and hidden crimes.

The real treat is the teaming of these two horribly broken characters trying to save a community that destroyed both of them—and in doing so, save themselves. Great characters and strong mystery. I couldn’t wait for each new episode. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait—they’re available now. Film noir at its best.

For that first recommendation alone you should be saying, “Where can I sign up to hear more of these gems, Kareem?” Right here, my friend. Subscribe. Share. Like. Comment. Think of it as post-game feedback.

Share

Leave a comment

Stranger Things 4 (Netflix)

The fourth season of Stranger Things is divided into two volumes: all the episodes of Volume 1 are currently available with Volume 2 beginning July 1.

I’ve been a fan of Stranger Things since the first season in 2016 because it unapologetically borrows from all the great horror stories—notably Stephen King’s—to create a small Midwest town in the 1980s filled with familiar teen types. And they make it work. We care about the kids, we’re fascinated with the supernatural aspects, and we delight in the ‘80s low-tech world that forces the kids to be clever and inventive.

Season 4 picks up nine months after Season 3, which leaves our beloved teens older and in some ways more emotionally vulnerable. Some have moved away. The approach of this season is to divide everyone into separate groups, struggling to reunite and get the band back together. The adults have their own adventure in a Russian gulag, some of the kids chase the demon of the Upside Down, some kids are being chased by a murderous secret government organization, and Eleven is back in the lab trying to get her powers back.

There are some problems: characterization of the kids has always been fun and quirky, but this season is a bit sloppier when it comes to their dialogue. There are many opportunities for sharp, clever lines but they settle for funny-lite. Plus, the scenes with Eleven in the lab are often repetitious, slowing the momentum.

Having said that, I still enjoyed every episode and was eager to get to the next one. For me, it’s always a testament that they can stumble here and there yet still create a show that is suspenseful and riveting.

The Ipcress File (AMC+)

I read Len Deighton’s Cold War espionage novel, The Ipcress File, in 1963. Then I saw the 1965 movie in which Michael Caine played the stoic ex-con-turned-spy Harry Palmer and was mesmerized by his penetrating expression and quick wits. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Palmer.

I was wrong. Joe Cole is as quietly commanding and forceful as Caine and the series is even more involving than the movie. No need to dissect the plot: it’s filled with the usual shenanigans about a missing nuclear scientist and scrambling among the CIA, the KGB, British Intelligence, and mobsters. There’s also exotic locations, romance, and some spot on scenes about the role of women in the spy game (and the world).

I’m a huge John le Carre fan and I highly recommend this show for all spy thriller enthusiasts. No gadgets, no jaw-dropping stunts 30,000 feet in the air, just realistic and suspenseful writing around clever characters.

Love on the Spectrum—US (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum started as a docuseries that follows the dating challenges of people on the autistic spectrum. The first two seasons are set in Australia, but this season is set in the U.S.

I am delighted to report that this season is as charming, touching, informative, and compelling as the first two. For many of the cast that the show follows, part of being on the spectrum is to address the audience with a vulnerability and openness that is unusual. Unlike most reality shows which always display the wheels of subterfuge grinding for the sake of the camera and the social media followers, this show portrays a bold sincerity that puts the others to shame.

The honest pursuit of someone to love and be loved by is so touching that you can’t get though a single episode without tears of empathy and laughter for every small victory. I love this show because it makes me love humanity more. That’s not easy to do.

Obi-wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Just because it’s a Star Wars series doesn’t guarantee it’s going to be good. But it is. The premise so far is that Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), hiding from the Empire’s death squads by doing manual labor, is suddenly charged with protecting a very young Princess Leia, while rediscovering the Force within himself and his connection to humanity. Also, Darth Vader is on the hunt for him in order to settle a personal score.

Sure, you’ve got your light saber battles, starships, pitiless villains, androids, and all the usual menu items in a Star Wars buffet. All that is immensely entertaining. But what always impresses me most in the various Star Wars series so far—The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett—is the level of creativity and imagination in creating the worlds we are traveling around. The various droids are amazing in their variety and ingenuity. The costumes, the sets, and all the accoutrements pull us in and make us believe a story—hardened warrior is redeemed by protecting an innocent (uh, like The Mandalorian)—that we’ve seen many times before.

Tween Princess Leia may not have the same wow-factor as Baby Yoda (aka Grogu), but in every other way it has all the adventure of a Star Wars movie, but is actually better (gasp!) because the writing is tighter and there’s a lot less exposition.

The Boys, Season 3 (Prime Video)

This series comes with a serious warning: it is a minefield of sex, violence, and vulgarity that is much worse than whatever you think it is. That’s what makes it so much wicked fun. It pulls no punches—sometimes literally—and attacks everything our culture reveres. Especially superheroes.

Garth Ennis, writer/creator of the comic book series this show is based on, is a favorite writer of mine because he approaches every story with a raw irreverence that means you never know what will happen. Nothing is predictable, which is why this series is such a delight, even when you’re cringing and thinking, “I can’t believe they just did that!” Some of Ennis’s best series include Preacher (also a terrific TV series), Hitman, and Punisher.

The Boys features a group of violent misfits who are out to kill an Avengers-like group of superheroes because they are awful human beings. Led by the murderous despot Homelander, the superheroes care more about their corporate image than doing good. In fact, they allow people to die all the time if it’s convenient or the people in question are annoying.

There is not a single boring moment in this series. Rather, you’re sometimes trying to catch your breath as it zips around at superspeed among the exploding bodies, betrayals, sexual escapades, and brutality. And yet, beneath the heavy criticism of political and corporate manipulation of the citizenry, lies a deep desire to reclaim our humanity and values.

Bosch: Legacy (FreeVee)

There are shows in which the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Bosch and its spin-off, Bosch: Legacy, are two such shows. By that, I mean that there’s always a sense that the show could be better—that the writing never pushes to rise above the comfortable and familiar. Give the folks what they want rather than strive to give them something more. And yet, both shows are surprisingly addictive.

Bosch: Legacy picks up where the cancelled Bosch left off, with ex-cop Bosch (the always compelling Titus Welliver) now a private detective being his usual self-righteous self in pursuit of justice. His daughter is a rookie cop and her ex-boss, defense attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), is doggedly pursuing the man responsible for shooting her.

Sometimes Bosch’s hypocrisy is a bit much: he’s a stickler for everyone else following the law, but he feels okay about him picking someone’s lock or breaking other laws to get what he wants. But the real strength of the show is the complexity of the plots and how our protagonists go about solving the mysteries. There are enough twists and turns and clever thinking to keep you wanting to know what happens next.

C’mon, that was a lot! When you think of the many hours of pleasure ahead because of this article your gratitude compels you to: Subscribe. Share. Like. Comment. Especially Subscribe because my editorial teammates need to help me prepare these for my fans enjoyment.

Share

Leave a comment