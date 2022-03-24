Kareem Calls The Shots on Sports This Week 3.24.22
My thoughts on sports news this week.
This week, I discuss one-time NFL great Hershel Walker’s run for the Georgia Republican Senate nomination and Angel City FC, an expansion women’s soccer team formed by Natalie Portman and a group of entertainment and sports figures ranging from Serena Williams to Eva Longoria.
