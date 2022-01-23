This week I’m focusing on three stories about youth sports. To me, sports is a great opportunity to teach our children the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. And for them to have fun while developing healthy habits that can last a lifetime. Unless, of course, it gets ruined by corrupt adults who we parents trust to protect and teach our children.

This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.