Kareem Calls the Shots

Hello Substack Friends. It’s time for me to take a look at a few sports stories from the past week. First, I congratulate Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry for setting a new record for three-point shots on Tuesday, breaking Ray Allen’s old record in about half the number of games it took Allen. Next, I talk about last week’s Raiders vs. Chiefs fiasco. I also discuss the story of a Orange County mom who encouraged violence at her daughter’s youth basketball match.