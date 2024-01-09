What I’m Discussing Today:

Thomas: “I can’t win.” Tavita: “Then lose. But don’t lose alone, lose with us.”

(Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

The context for this quote from Taika Waititi’s recent soccer movie Next Goal Wins is that an American coach is being punished for his on-field outbursts by being assigned to coach a team from American Samoa that not only has never won a game but never scored a single goal. The hard-drinking loner lost in grief for his dead daughter is soon welcomed into the local community where their warmth and love heals him. At one point, the coach tells the local man who has helped him understand the Samoan way of life that he can’t win the game. The man’s response: “Then lose. But don’t lose alone, lose with us.”

I’ve been a member of a team since I was a little kid. Well, I was never little so let’s just say since I was in middle school. Whenever the outside world seemed too harsh and unpitying, the comfort of the team made me feel safe and necessary. The thrill of scoring points was matched by the thrill of feeding the ball to someone else who scored. So, when Tavita says, “Then lose. But don’t lose alone, lose with us.” it makes me fondly remember how sharing in victory heightened the sensation while sharing in defeat blunted the pain.

Losing is inevitable. We can’t control that aspect of life. But we can control our preparation for it. We are all grieving from loss—whether the loss of people we love or hopes we had about our lives. We are all loners looking for shelter from the storm. Community is that shelter, which is why people belong to religions, book clubs, and pickleball groups. We seek the company of those with similar interests who might better understand us and therefore care about us.

In the Middle Ages, grand cathedrals were constructed throughout Europe and filled with the most ornate fixtures and divine art. Part of the reason for such opulence was to present a representation of heaven on Earth so the believers would be inspired to continue their faith. Basically, they were like lush model homes in a planned community that hadn’t been built. You’re buying the promise, the dream.

We build those same model heavens in our movies about small towns from Mayberry to Northern Exposure to Gilmore Girls to every Hallmark Christmas movie. If heaven were to exist, its main feature would be unconditional love for each other without any hurtful human conflicts.

That’s what makes today’s quote so poignant to me. Winning/success is a way of proving our worth to others, and that we deserve to be part of the community. On Survivor, people are always trying to demonstrate how invaluable they are at catching fish or making fires so the tribe won’t vote them off. That rarely works. In the end, people often choose based on how much they want to be in that person’s company.

That’s the essence of the quote: We don’t have to prove our worth by winning—whether it’s a game or money. We want you in our community because of who you are, not what you do. We’re all going to lose, but losing with a loving, compassionate group feels a whole lot like winning.

This Week in Celebrity and Political Duncery

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Jimmy Kimmel has responded to Aaron Rodgers‘ comments about the late-night host’s potential connection to the list of Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates. During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, the New York Jets quarterback suggested that Kimmel was among those named on the Epstein list, saying, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.” The names of over 150 associates of the late sex offender Epstein are set to be revealed following a court order from a federal judge in December. “I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers added. Kimmel took to X/Twitter to dismiss Rodgers’ claim about his connection to Epstein, writing, “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

MY TAKE: The sad thing about Aaron Rodgers isn’t his refusal to apologize when he’s made a bone-headed mistake, it’s his inability to recognize when he’s made a mistake in the first place. Not apologizing is arrogant and childish. Not recognizing the mistake after repeatedly making it reveals a lack of cognitive ability.

Aaron Rodgers has rightfully taken heat for his lies about being vaccinated for COVID-19 when he wasn’t and then exposing others (which I wrote about in “Aaron Rodgers Didn't Just Lie” in 2021). Worse, he promoted vaccine hesitancy in the heart of the pandemic which could easily have led to deaths. That was more than two years ago and there’s been no intellectual or moral growth in the man. This time, he’s made accusations that could easily put a target on Kimmel and his family. (FYI: Rodgers gets paid more than $1 million to appear on McAfee’s show.) When the Epstein-related list of names was released a couple of days after Rodgers’ smug and smirky remarks, Kimmel’s name was not on it. Rodgers’ response: None. Predictable.

Celebrities wield a lot of influence among the young, which they can handle in one of two ways. First, they can accept that responsibility with fear and trembling, making sure that when they offer an opinion it’s well-reasoned and supported. Second, they can forge ahead with arrogance and ignorance, issuing irrational opinions that would make a third-grader blush. In the case of Rodgers and his illogical ilk (Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt), they are like a leaky metal drum filled with toxic waste that’s been dumped into the cultural lake where the kids swim. It slowly poisons the community until the most vulnerable are so sick they can’t think straight—just like them.

That’s why we have to monitor these drum heads and haul them from the lake whenever we recognize the clown face logo stamped on the side.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Elon Musk and Mark Cuban clashed late on Wednesday over the value of diversity, equity and inclusion programs within US companies following the resignation of Harvard’s first Black president. Critics of Claudine Gay, who condemned “tired racial stereotypes” in the campaign against her presidency, speculated she had benefited from Harvard’s focus on diversity, rather than her credentials. Musk, the world’s richest man, who employs thousands of people at Tesla, SpaceX, and X, formerly Twitter, claimed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was “just another word for racism” in a post to his social network. Cuban, the entrepreneur and investor who rose to prominence as owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and star of the reality TV show Shark Tank, rejected Musk’s argument. Such initiatives are good for business, he wrote in a series of posts, enabling companies to find the best employees, getting the best out of workers, and increasing productivity by reducing “unnecessary” stress. “Good businesses look where others don’t,” Cuban, 65, wrote. “You may not agree, but I take it as a given that there are people of various races, ethnicities, orientation, etc that are regularly excluded from hiring consideration.”

MY TAKE: Every week, Elon Musk offers at least three mind-bogglingly irrational opinions. There are so many that I’ve had to ignore them. Like his recent endorsement of the extrapolation that because the perpetrator in the recent Iowa high school shooting might be LGBTQ+, the entire LGBTQ+ community is a dangerous threat to society of committing violence (“Musk and far-right figures seize on Iowa shooter’s possible LGBTQ identity”) They don’t seem bothered by the facts: Most mass shootings are committed by White cisgender males or that LGBTQ+ people are more in danger of having violence committed against them than of committing violence. Like I always say, it’s as if the worst students in the class voice the loudest opinions. In fact, by making this claim, Musk can embolden anti-LGBTQ+ people to commit violence. How is it that Musk doesn’t realize this? Perhaps he does but simply doesn’t care.

His claim about diversity programs being racist is so thoughtless that I can’t let it slide. To his credit, neither could Mark Cuban. The sheer lack of critical thinking, reasoned logic, awareness of facts, and history from a man who wields so much influence is staggering. He’s money and he knows it. He has a low social IQ and he doesn’t know it.

Musk’s complaint that diversity programs are racist makes sense on the surface, but only to those who think the Earth is flat based on their personal observations while standing in a field in Iowa. Diversity programs exist to remedy systemic racism in our society that makes it more difficult for People of Color to receive equal education, job opportunities, and health care. Dozens of well-regarded studies have all reached the same conclusion (“25 simple charts to show friends and family who aren't convinced racism is still a problem in America”). It’s just a fact and denying it doesn’t change that fact.

So, for Musk to be correct, he would either have to deny systemic racism exists—for which he would not be able to offer any evidence—or he would have to say that its existence doesn’t matter to him. If he admits he’s okay that racism exists then he’s promoting racism, which makes him a racist. That’s the math of intolerance.

Diversity programs are designed to disrupt systemic racism in order to end it. The way it should work is that if an organization is under-represented by marginalized people, they should (1) make an effort to recruit from the pool of qualified candidates from those marginalized groups, and (2) if two candidates for a job have equal qualifications in an organization where marginalized groups are underrepresented, preference should be given to the candidate from the marginalized group. Not all the time, but certainly until the organization is made up of a reasonably diverse group that reflects society. No one says to hire an unqualified person over a more qualified person just to meet diversity quotas.

Yes, it’s unfair to some individuals in certain circumstances. But the goal is to fix the broken car while it’s zooming at 70 mph, not worry about who gets to ride shotgun. As a society, we have to worry about righting the larger injustices that affect more people. It’s like going to the Emergency Room: They have to treat those who are most in need first. Is it fair to the person with a broken finger who’s been waiting for two hours that they treat the gunshot wound that just got wheeled in? Technically, no. But if our goal is to save lives, not just massage egos then yes, it is fair and necessary.

Good for Mark Cuban for speaking up. As for Musk, historians can ponder how the world’s richest man also became the world’s most irrational man.

(Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: An assertion by Florida’s politically appointed surgeon general that Covid-19 vaccines can contaminate human DNA has been dismissed as “scientific nonsense” by public health experts, who say he is putting lives at risk by wanting to block distribution. Dr Joseph Ladapo, who was handpicked by the state’s far-right governor and fellow vaccine-skeptic, Ron DeSantis, to be the state’s top public health official, called for a halt in the distribution and use of mRNA Covid boosters, in an official bulletin published on Wednesday by the Florida health department. His assertion that components of the shots “pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into human cells”, potentially causing cancer, is the latest in a series of false claims by Ladapo, a prominent anti-vaxxer previously found to have manipulated data on vaccine safety. Dr Ashish Jha, a former White House Covid-19 response coordinator and dean of Brown University’s school of public health, said Ladapo’s position has no merit. “We’ve seen this pattern from Dr Ladapo that every few months he raises some new concern and it quickly gets debunked,” he told the Washington Post, referring to an erroneous claim in September that the latest release of Covid boosters had not been tested on humans.

MY TAKE: Ladapo (I can’t bear to call him Dr.) has been an embarrassment to the medical and Black communities for years. If ever there was a time for the villagers to gather with torches and demand the removal of this DeSantis sock puppet, now is the time. He’s been promoting lies and false science that literally endangers the lives of Floridians like a drunk driver swerving through traffic in a school zone.

Strangely, Floridians allow their top medical scientist to be so dumb and so corrupt. Rather than follow the proven science, he meddled with results from studies to promote his boss’s political agenda. His oath is to first do no harm but his practice is to first kiss some DeSantis ass. He happily places his career over the health and safety of Floridians.

Sadly, he will get away with it because the current rate of COVID in Florida (as in most of the country) is low: 1,409 new COVID hospital admissions last week, which is only 1.2% of all beds. Only 11.7% of Floridians have received the updated bivalent booster dose. As a result, the state’s Vulnerability Level has been classified as “very high,” with 62% of the population in a high vulnerability area. In other words, it may look like COVID is no longer a problem because the death rate is so much lower than it was, but people are still dying, still getting sick, and remaining sick with long-term COVID. Having Florida’s top medical official blatantly lie and put people’s health in jeopardy just to make political points for a dying campaign should be a criminal offense. It’s certainly a moral offense.

I may have shown this video before but I love watching it and I’m hoping you will too. James Taylor explains to Stephen Colbert all the things he’s seen since “Fire and Rain” and proceeds to sing a list to the same tune. It’s very funny. But what surprises me each time is that even when spoofing himself, his voice still lures you in.

This Week in Women Making Movies (and Those Who Don’t Want Them to)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

SUMMARY: Despite the box office success of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear,” female directors are not getting the same opportunities in Hollywood as their male counterparts. At the same time, major studios, which pledged to reexamine their employment practices in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, fail to produce many films from people of color. That’s the stark findings of a new report by USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative, which calls the entertainment industry’s pledges to support inclusion “performative acts” and “not real steps towards fostering change.” It’s the second report in as many days to find that despite some important box office milestones for female filmmakers — “Barbie” was both the year’s most successful film and the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman — studios still give their highest-profile gigs to male directors. The other study was conducted by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. The USC report found that a total of 116 directors were attached to the 100 top-grossing domestic films in 2023, but just 14 of them, or 12.1%, were women. That was a slight improvement from the 9% of top-grossing films that were directed by women in 2022. But the report argues that the percentage of female filmmakers on top movies has not changed notably since 2018, when 4.5% of directors were women. Only four women of color (3.4%) helmed one of the 100 top-grossing films of 2023. Three of those women were Asian — Adele Lim (“Joy Ride”), Celine Song (“Past Lives”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Wish”). The other woman of color to direct a top movie, “The Marvels'” Nia DaCosta, is Black. The percentage of women of color directors in 2023 was essentially unchanged from 2022. …“This report offers a contrast to those who might celebrate the dawning of change in Hollywood after a year in which ‘Barbie’ topped the box office,” the study’s authors write. “One film or one director are simply not enough to create the sea change that is still needed behind the camera. Until studios, executives and producers alter the way they make decisions about who is qualified and available to work as a director on top-grossing films, there is little reason to believe that optimism is warranted.”

MY TAKE: For years, conservatives have been accusing Hollywood of being “woke” because they include more diversity in their casting. While that is definitely an important step in normalizing diversity in our culture, when it comes to behind the camera, Hollywood is just as smugly asleep as other conservative businesses satisfied with token representation.

Seeing diversity on the movie and television screens has made the country more of a blended family. The more we see on TV the likes of Abbott Elementary, Indian Matchmaking, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Queer Eye, Beef, and others, the more accepting we are of other cultures and lifestyles. But it’s just as important that these diverse communities are represented behind the cameras for their voices to be heard and stories to be told.

Part of the problem women face is what all marginalized people have to contend with. There’s no margin for error. Every outing must be a rousing, unqualified success or they will hear the same old response: “We tried. But these [insert marginalized group] just aren’t up to the task.” According to The Washington Post, this is the same distorted metric used by the NFL when hiring Black coaches: “Since 1990, Black full-time head coaches have led teams to a .500 record or better in 78 regular seasons. In 9 percent of those instances, those coaches were fired afterward. In the same stretch, White coaches who met that benchmark were fired just 4 percent of the time.”

Not only do women (and other groups) have to overcome enormous obstacles to get the opportunity to work in Hollywood, they have to succeed spectacularly with each project, unlike their White male counterparts. That’s like expecting an NBA player to score with every shot or get kicked off the team.

(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BoF)

SUMMARY: The next Star Wars movie isn’t set to be released until 2026, but it’s already igniting controversy online. The as-yet-untitled film is centered on Rey Skywalker, the Jedi protagonist played by Daisy Ridley in the franchise’s sequel series, and picks up with Rey following the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Plot details are still scarce, but a director has already been named: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who will become the first woman and first person of color to direct a Star Wars feature film. That fact alone would probably be enough to rile up conservatives dubious about a women-led, women-directed Star Wars, but Obaid-Chinoy’s recent comments about the film have added fuel to the fire. “You know, I’m very thrilled about the project because I think what we are about to create is something very special. And we’re in 2024 now, and I think it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away,” she recently told CNN. The Pakistan-born Canadian filmmaker’s comments soon spread across social media, where conservative fans accused Disney of “ruining” Star Wars by “going woke.” Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh further provoked matters by sharing an eight-year-old clip from Tina Brown’s annual Women in the World summit, where Obaid-Chinoy appeared alongside Meryl Streep and Ava DuVernay for a panel moderated by Jon Stewart. During the panel, Obaid-Chinoy said that she “enjoys” making men uncomfortable with her art if it leads to a call for action. “I like to make men uncomfortable. I enjoy making men uncomfortable,” the director, who had won an Oscar for her 2012 documentary about acid attacks on women in Pakistan, said as the crowd laughed and cheered in response. “It is important to be able to look into the eyes of a man and say, I am here, and recognize that, and recognize that I am working to bring something that makes you uncomfortable, and it should make you uncomfortable.” In sharing the clip from 2015, Walsh wrote on X: “Here’s the feminist director of the next Star Wars film saying that her goal is to ‘make men uncomfortable.’ This movie is destined to be Disney’s biggest flop yet.”

MY TAKE: Let’s break it down:

“…comments soon spread across social media, where conservative fans accused Disney of ‘ruining’ Star Wars by ‘going woke.’” I’m always amused by the common chorus of fanatics who whine about a franchise evolving. They had a magical experience as a kid and now complain because as adults, they can’t recapture that experience. Like their first kiss. First, you can never have that wondrous moment again. Ever. You’re an adult—even if you haven’t grown up. Second, what would a “woke” Star Wars universe look like to them? Would it have badass women—like Princess Leia? Would it have badass Black men—like Lando Carlissian? What about diversity of ethnicities and cultures—like all the aliens?

They seem to be reacting to Obaid-Chinoy’s statement about making men uncomfortable. Enlightening people about power dynamics makes those in power uncomfortable. Their initial reaction is to both deny it exists and then to lash out at those pointing out the inequity. All civil rights movements are about making those with the power uncomfortable with the truth so that they recognize it and are willing to change. How fragile must one be to be so nervous about seeing a Star Wars movie directed by a woman? Personally, I have been made uncomfortable whenever I’ve heard marginalized groups that I am not a member of discuss ways they’ve been spoken to or treated that had a negative impact on them. It’s caused me to search my memory for any time I may have unconsciously done or said something hurtful. And I embrace that discomfort to make sure I’m more aware in the future.

I’ve seen excellent movies that have made me uncomfortable as a man, as a Black man, as an American. Those movies made me grow in awareness, not want to build a wall of self-righteousness.

Matt Walsh said, “This movie is destined to be Disney’s biggest flop yet.” Presumably, because if a woman shares her vision, men will stay away. That reminds me of Walsh’s fellow conservative Ben Shapiro’s assessment of Barbie’s prospects: “Week one this thing is going to clean up at the domestic box office. My prediction, it’s just going to absolutely fall off a cliff after that. The repeat business on this movie is going to be non-existent.” As of September 2023, Barbie has made over $1.4 billion. Just so Walsh knows (since facts aren’t his forte), among Disney’s biggest flops are John Carter (lost $240 million), The Lone Ranger (lost $230 million), Jungle Cruise (lost $151 million—with Dwayne Johnson!), and The Alamo (lost $94 million). All directed by men—all ultra manly.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Seals & Crofts: “We May Never Pass This Way Again”

Seals & Crofts were a couple of Texans who were members of Glenn Campbell and the GCs. When they struck out on their own, they produced many memorable seventies hits, including “Diamond Girl,” “Summer Breeze,” “Hummingbird,” and “Get Closer.”

When you look at all their music, you can see there’s a sweetness and optimism about life recurring. Part of this is due to their Baháʼí Faith which teaches that all religions are part of one continuous unified process. The other part is their lovely harmonies that is their own version of gospel. “We May Never Pass This Way Again” distills their beliefs and musical techniques into an anthem about embracing life in the moment. It’s a lesson we all know but often forget in the turmoil of our daily lives. Fortunately, we have this song to remind us.

