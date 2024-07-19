What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: This quote from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount challenges us to get our priorities straight.

In Private Speech, J.D. Vance Said the “Devil Is Real” and Praised Alex Jones as a Truth-Teller: Vance reveals exactly why he shouldn’t be in politics, let alone VP.

United apologizes to ‘humiliated’ Hall of Famer Terrell Davis after removal from plane: Davis was led off in handcuffs after asking for ice for his child. Would this have happened if he was White?

Kareem’s Video Break : Liam Neeson auditioning for the role of Cupid. ‘Nuff said.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: This quote from the trailer for Twisters is just the kind of nonsense philosophy appropriate for t-shirts and beer koozies.

What happens when NBA rookies become millionaires overnight?: I’m less worried about their money than I am about their personal growth being stunted.

Leonard Cohen Sings “Sisters of Mercy”: In honor of Shelley Duvall’s death, I’m featuring this classic song from one of her best movies, McCabe & Mrs. Miller.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also. And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well.”

Jesus, Matthew 5:38-40 (NIV)

Credit: Halfpoint Images

I’ve always found this quote to be inspiring because it envisions humanity at its best. Jesus is rejecting a commandment from the Old Testament (for those keeping score there are 613 commandments, not just the ten they made a movie about). The original OT quote was also an attempt to bring about measured justice instead of revenge. “An eye for an eye” was to prevent people from exacting greater punishment than the crime deserved. But Jesus was rejecting the notion of punishment altogether. He was saying that by punishing others, we’re hurting ourselves much more.

The Big Picture he’s describing is that we live in a material world in which everything, including our bodies, is made of matter. But that world is a temporary one. The permanent world is where our souls will reside. When we cling to the material world too tightly for the comfort of our temporary bodies, we can damage our eternal souls. Vengeance and greed damage our souls. He wants people to concentrate on what matters and abandon what isn’t significant in the long run, even if it means sacrificing the material comforts of this world, including our bodies.

The basic teaching is true whether or not you believe in a soul or an afterlife or a God. Vengeance and greed will damage your personality and make you miserable. Nevertheless, this particular teaching is more aspirational than practical which is why almost no one truly follows it. If someone steals your TV, you don’t run after them shouting, “You forgot the remote!” You demand their arrest and punishment—the opposite of his teaching.

This is why people tend to modify inconvenient teachings. For example, during that same sermon, Jesus said, “It has been said, ‘Anyone who divorces his wife must give her a certificate of divorce.’ But I tell you that anyone who divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, makes her the victim of adultery, and anyone who marries a divorced woman commits adultery.” That teaching has been pretty much kicked to the curb by everyone except the most devout.

When it comes to choosing a moral path, most people fall into two categories: (1) Orthodox, who believe people should follow the teachings of their deities without interpretation or variation. Otherwise, people are putting their ideas above that of their infallible god. (2) Moralists, who believe people can create their moral teachings based not on unquestioning dogma, but on the spirit of the teaching. Orthodox people prefer rigid rituals and tradition over constantly wrestling with shape-shifting moral dilemmas. Moralists prefer the challenge of addressing each moral issue as a unique circumstance that requires more complex thought.

Pretty much everyone is a Moralist when they don’t like Orthodox teaching—like the divorce/adultery one—but many still like to promote themselves as righteous Orthodox. That’s because what they want from religion is less about morality and more about belonging to a group predisposed to have to accept them if they say they hold the same beliefs. It’s all about comfort and safety in numbers. That’s why Christian Nationalists are so vigorously promoting a religion they barely understand let alone follow. They prefer strict tradition and ritual—showing up at church and saying grace at meals—over messy theology. Trying to make Christianity a national religion is the opposite of Jesus’ teachings here because it focuses on gaining power in the material world. They are more like Madonna’s “Material Girl” than Jesus.

It’s a bit sad when the main teaching of religion is so rarely followed, either literally or in spirit. Yet, it’s still a pretty powerful metaphor for how we should look at life, how we should separate material value from spiritual value, which is what most Christians actually do—to their credit. But that’s what we’re all supposed to do, whether we’re part of a religion or not. We try to prioritize what truly matters and then have the moral discipline to live by that. This quote challenges us to be our best selves despite our flaws. I like that challenge. But you still can’t have my remote.

(Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Sen. J.D. Vance, whom Donald Trump named as his vice presidential running mate Monday, told a group of influential young conservatives in a closed-door speech in 2021 that they should stand up for “nonconventional people” who speak truth, such as Infowars founder Alex Jones. “If you listen to Rachel Maddow every night, the basic worldview that you have is that MAGA grandmas who have family dinners on Sunday and bake apple pies for their family are about to start a violent insurrection against this country,” Vance said. “But if you listen to Alex Jones every day, you would believe that a transnational financial elite controls things in our country, that they hate our society, and oh, by the way, a lot of them are probably sex perverts too.” Vance went on, “Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, that’s actually a hell of a lot more true than Rachel Maddow’s view of society.” He said that every person in attendance for his speech believed “something that’s a little crazy.” In his case, he said, “I believe the devil is real and that he works terrible things in our society. That’s a crazy conspiracy theory to a lot of very well-educated people in this country right now.”

MY TAKE: Since Trump announced Vance as his choice for VP a few days ago, plenty of articles have appeared that detail Vance’s history as a fanatical conservative who has spent his career trying to undermine the U.S. Constitution. Read those articles for the facts. I want to focus on a couple of his statements in this speech because that tell us all we need to know about who he really is.

First, he believes that Alex Jones is a truth-teller when he says “a transnational financial elite controls things in our country, that they hate our society, and oh, by the way, a lot of them are probably sex perverts too.” For those not fluent in the language of Christian Nationalism “a transnational financial elite” means Jews. [This is why it’s so hard to believe that any wealthy Jewish business people support Trump and his open courting of antisemites and White supremacists. History shows us that when the elite of a marginalized group collaborates with the government doing the marginalizing, it’s because they believe their wealth and power will exempt them from persecution. Aside from the reprehensible morality of that position, it never works. Eventually, they are stripped of everything because of the mob mentality they helped foster.]

Second, Vance’s accusation that this “elite” (wink, wink) also “hate our society, and oh, by the way, a lot of them are probably sex perverts too.” The idiocy of this statement is mind-boggling. When he says “our society,” he isn’t referring to American society in general, he’s referring to Christian conservatives. How exactly do these elites show they “hate” society? What precisely do they want to change about society? Like his truthy pal Jones, Vance wants his audience to feel under constant attack. He wants them to believe they aren’t safe in their homes because just outside the front door are hordes of immigrants, Jews, Blacks, criminals, drag queens, and sex perverts with a battering ram and rap music.

Third, Alex Jones admitted he lied during his show, that he was merely “acting” the role for his audience. And what about his lies about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 20 children and 6 adults murdered by a gunman? Jones claimed it never happened, which resulted in endless death threats to the parents of the murdered children (“Connecticut jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families”).

Fourth, “I believe the devil is real and that he works terrible things in our society. That’s a crazy conspiracy theory to a lot of very well-educated people in this country right now.” He’s implying that well-educated people are stupid because they don’t agree that the devil is doing terrible things in our society. This is another trope in the attack on education, experts, and science as some elite coven. He’s saying, “Don’t you worry your pretty little heads about facts and truth, we regular people will be fighting against Satan.” He’s a Yale-educated millionaire and Trump is a billionaire (he says)—not exactly “regular people.”

This belief raises important questions: (1) What works exactly is the devil responsible for? (2) What does he plan to do about the devil among us? Use Christian Nationalism to circumvent the U.S. Constitution to curtail the rights of women, Blacks, Latinos, immigrants, and LGBTQ+? To further restrict voting access to marginalized people? Remember, this is the man who said, “Let’s give votes to all children in this country, but let’s give control over those votes to the parents of the children.” He blamed the “childless left” for America’s problems and accused them of not having a “physical commitment to the future of this country.” As if having nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and beloved friends wasn’t a physical commitment. As if having a moral and patriotic commitment wasn’t enough. What about parents whose children have died?

Wait a minute—isn’t that exactly what a devil would do?

UPDATE: In my last newsletter, I addressed Tulsi Gabbard and Ben Shapiro blaming the attempted assassination of Trump on the left comparing him to Hitler. Well, in a 2016 text, Vance wrote this: “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler.” Sooooo…who’s to blame again, Tulsi and Ben? J.D. Vance?

Terrell Davis speaks during the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Two-time Super Bowl champion Terrell Davis said on Monday he was “humiliated” after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight over the weekend. Davis, who played his entire career with the Denver Broncos, wrote in an Instagram post that he had tried to get the attention of a flight attendant because one of his sons wanted a cup of ice. “The flight attendant either didn’t hear or ignored his request and continued past our row,” Davis, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, wrote. “I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the events that followed should stun all of us.” At this point, Davis wrote that the attendant shouted “Don’t hit me”. “I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange,” Davis continued in his post. “I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him.” Davis said he did not speak to the attendant for the rest of the flight and assumed the matter was over. But Davis said that once the flight, from Denver to Orange County, California, landed, law enforcement boarded the plane, put Davis in handcuffs without explanation and removed him from the flight. “I was – and remain – humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Davis wrote. Davis said law enforcement soon determined the flight attendant’s accusations didn’t have merit and apologized.

MY TAKE: A couple of weeks ago, I featured an article about American Airlines removing eight Black passengers who didn’t know each other because a flight attendant didn’t like the way one of them smelled (“US airline suspends staff after black men kicked off flight”). “American Airlines singled us out for being black, embarrassed us, and humiliated us,” they said in a statement. American Airlines promised to make changes.

I guess United Airlines never heard what happened or they would have at least sent a memo to all employees encouraging their staff to hide their racism. For me, the shocking thing is not just that Davis was treated in such a shameful way because he was a Black man, but because it happened right after a similar event on another airline. This is part of the systemic racism that Republicans deny exists, but which Black people encounter daily. I’m pretty certain that if it were a White man who tapped the attendant’s arm and asked for ice for his child, he would’ve received a “Yes, sir” with a smile.

This is a stark reminder for all Black people that to many people you’re just a threatening Black entity no matter how successful or famous you are. Again, I have to ask the obvious question: Before handcuffing the man in front of his child, why did others on the airline and the cops go along with one person’s story without first consulting the accused?

Kareem’s Video Break

There’s no way that Neeson in a Cupid outfit isn’t funny. Enjoy.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

This is where I can indulge my pettiness about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about.

I haven’t seen Twisters yet but I’ve seen the trailer dozens of times and each time I’m teeth-grittingly annoyed. I have no problem that it looks like a predictable melodrama with dusty old tropes: He’s the macho fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants cowboy who taunts her book learnin’ and she’s the brainy-but-reserved scientist repulsed by his grinning persona. Big Dick Energy versus Repressed Female Intellect. Id versus superego. By the end, they’ll each learn from the other. Blah, blah, blah. Nothing new there.

The special effects look pretty amazing so I’ll probably watch it anyway.

What irks me is when he smiles smugly and says, “You don’t face your fears, you ride ‘em.” Again, I haven’t seen the movie, so maybe there’s some subtle context I’m missing that the movie will explain. But trailers are meant to make me want to watch the movie, yet every time I see him spout this abrasive nonsense, I’m riding my irk. After all, wouldn’t riding your fears actually be facing them? Let’s say I’m afraid of horses so I face it by riding a horse. Maybe he means, “The best way to face your fears is by riding them.” That at least makes logistical sense.

People face/ride their fears daily: fear of being an unsupportive companion, a bad parent, an incompetent worker, humiliated in front of a group, going on a date, or meeting new people. Every day we face and overcome fears for which there are no special effects. Maybe fears that require special effects shouldn’t be faced but avoided. The writer has a fear of coherent philosophy, which they have not yet faced or ridden. Now this silly phrase is on t-shirts and mugs, where we archive our most meaningful beliefs. Pop culture’s stone tablets.

Lakers rookie Maxwell Lewis is 22. Where will he be in 10 years? (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: At the start of the year, Alexandre Sarr was playing in Australia’s NBL, where the average salary is around $100,000. Reed Sheppard was playing in college where, NIL deals aside, he earned nothing. Now, after going No 2 and No 3 overall in June’s draft, they are millionaires. Sarr is guaranteed $23m from his rookie contract with the Washington Wizards, while Sheppard will have to make do with $20m from his deal with the Houston Rockets (both contracts could end up paying the duo north of $45m each). It’s not just the top picks who suddenly have access to wealth either. Nine players in the second-round of this year’s draft – guys who may not ever have a meaningful career in the NBA – have signed multimillion dollar contracts with their teams. Those contracts often change lives for the better. But they can also become a burden as young men, often still in their teens, suddenly grapple with a fortune that arrived overnight. “It’s a lot of money coming in,” Hall of Fame point guard Tim Hardaway tells the Guardian. “A lot of fucking money coming in.”

MY TAKE: This article goes into extensive detail about the issue of suddenly earning big money. As someone who was swindled by my financial advisor during my career, I’m very aware of the pitfalls of young players suddenly thrust into the world of high finance about which they know nothing. They are easy prey. Add to that the emotional toll of having people come at them relentlessly wanting a piece of their earnings and you have the potential for financial collapse.

But that’s not the focus of my reaction to this article. There are numerous resources available for the suddenly wealthy athlete. I’m more interested in the bigger picture of protecting the young athletes’ personal and emotional well-being as they are suddenly thrust into a world that is constantly assaulting them with demands, all while they are trying to thrive as athletes.

Young men and women in their teens and early twenties who may already be less culturally and socially savvy due to being so focused on their sport and skills that they’ve been sheltered from interacting with the rest of the world need to continue being educated. For many athletes, their profession becomes their entire life—even though a career in sports is relatively short (4.5 years is average for the NBA, 3.3 years for NFL, 5.6 years for MLB). Then what? I’m not talking about money. Wise investments can help create an income beyond one’s professional career. I’m talking about what they do with themselves to make them feel valuable and happy when they can’t earn a living as an athlete.

Wealthy entrepreneurs from the business world who have devoted their lives to amassing fortunes often masquerade their otherwise shallow lives with affectations like wine snobbishness, art collecting, car collecting, politics, etc. They adopt a cultivated interest in what the cultural elite might like but without any passion or joy for it. Their goal is to prove to the world—and themselves—that they are worthy of their elite status by clumsily imitating their idea of the British upper class they’ve seen in movies.

I fear that we pay these young athletes enormous amounts to entertain us so that’s what they focus their lives on—becoming better entertainers. But there is little room for personal growth and maturation in that high-pressure scenario.

I would like to see sports franchises offering their athletes seminars that teach cultural literacy through critical thinking, literature, current events, and so forth to give them a forum to learn, discuss, and mature so they can have confidence in their decision-making and not rely on the opinions of others. Helping them invest their money is crucial, but so is helping them sharpen their thought process. Believe me, I know this is a fantasy suggestion, but offering this kind of process for an hour or two a week might make a big difference in their happiness quotient. And might even make them better players.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Leonard Cohen: “Sisters of Mercy”

Actress Shelley Duvall died last week at the age of 75 and I wanted to honor her with this Leonard Cohen song from the Robert Altman movie, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, in which she is featured. Here you can see the doe-eyed innocence that was her hallmark persona in many of her films.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller is a fantastic movie, certainly one of the best Westerns ever made (you can watch it for free on Tubi). It’s gritty, brutal, violent, and yet optimistically romantic. Like all Altman movies, it is relentlessly original. The film features three songs by Leonard Cohen that give the story its melancholy mood while also hinting at its thematic depth.

In the movie, “Sisters of Mercy” refers to the women in the brothel run by Julie Christie’s character, though the song was written about five women in Canada who helped Cohen out when he was evicted from his hotel after a rowdy party. Whatever its origins, it’s both sweet, moody, and memorable.

