Kareem’s Daily Quote: A quote to save democracy—if we really want to.

The Spread of Disinformation Online about the Israel-Hamas War: If the public is fed lies and disinformation, how can we make reasoned decisions?

Elon Musk and X are key spreaders of misinformation. No surprise there.

Thousands of Teen Boys Are Being Sextorted. Easy to place blame on the young victims—except that twelve boys have committed suicide.

Even a 69-year-old millionaire exec gets caught up in sextortion . Some things never change.

Kareem’s Video Break: Need a good laugh? You’ll want to replay this a few times.

Kareem’s Media Gripes . New segment in which I muse about the racial content of AMC’s ad, the message in the Otezla plaque psoriasis ad, and The Daily Beast’s sexist and nasty obituary for the actor who played Lois Lane.

Jazz drummer Allison Miller plays “Rivers in Our Veins”: A remarkable video that pays homage to America’s rivers through jazz, tap dancing, and video projections. Plus, a bonus song from her album, “Hudson,” that will send you adrift on the river.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty; power is ever stealing from the many to the few.

American abolitionist Wendell Phillips, 1852

Zaq Landsberg’s Reclining Liberty not being eternally vigilant.

Wendell Phillips was not the first to express this sentiment about eternal vigilance. It was probably Major General James Jackson in 1809. But I like his addition of power ever stealing from the many to the few because he reminds us that it’s not just the borders we have to watch as much as those on the inside that are poisoning democracy, drop by lethal drop. Sadly, 171 years later, not much has changed. A quick glance at the headlines tells us that.

I have used the first part of this quote numerous times in my writing because we have to eternally remind people that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. The first step in stealing liberty is to rile people up into a state of fear or righteous indignation so their outrage strangles their capacity to reason. Tell people an election was stolen, and some will believe, deny elections work, and send money. Tell them foreigners are flooding across the borders with fentanyl to poison our children with drugs and poison White blood with sex, and they will believe, build a wall, and send money. Tell them books are turning their kids gay and they will believe, ban books, and send money. This recalls last week’s Daily Quote: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

And that’s how power is ever stealing from the many to the few. But the price of that is the slow erosion of democracy, which is the guardian of liberty.

One of the things that has always baffled me is the power of political ads. It defies reason that any political ad should convince anyone of anything. We know going in that they often are misleading, distort facts, lie outright, and make only the vaguest of promises (“I’ll fight for the middle class!”). Worse are the campaign signs that just say a candidate’s name and the office they’re running for. Sometimes you’ll see dozens of the same sign lining a street or dozens of different candidates clumped together. How does just a name convince anyone to vote for someone? The theory is that if you see the same name often enough you’ll automatically assume the person is popular and blindly vote for them.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

There must be something to that theory because, in the 2020 election, over $14.4 billion was spent, mostly on ads saying nothing. To me, that is a symptom of not being eternally vigilant in defense of democracy. In essence, votes are being purchased because the voter is too lazy or too biased to find facts on candidates. We should demand more from our candidates than a campaign of name recognition. We should demand more from our voters than lame brainwashing, or even a pre-wash rinse. Do the work—that’s how you defend democracy. It’s easier to build a wall, feel patriotic about yourself, and flop into the La-Z-Boy with the remote.

Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. Yet, the cost is too high for some people.

SUMMARY: Earlier this week, Marc Zell, a representative for Republicans Overseas Israel, a U.S.-based political organization, shared a video on X that claimed to show a Hamas militant with a kidnapped Jewish girl taken to Gaza. “Hamas terrorist with kidnapped Jewish baby girl in Gaza. The caption in Arabic reads ‘ A lost girl’,” Zell posted. The clip has been viewed 1.1 million times and received almost 2,000 shares. But soon after it was posted to X, users pointed out that the video originated on TikTok and dates back to September. The original poster in turn deleted the video but it continues to circulate across social media. A Community Note—a crowd-sourced, fact-checking feature on the platform—has since appeared under Zell’s post that states “there is no indication” that the video, which was published before Hamas’ attack, shows a “‘Jewish girl’, that the child was kidnapped, that [the] video was shot in Gaza.” The video is one of many examples of unverified, false, or misleading information swirling around on social media since Hamas launched a surprise, unprecedented attack against Israel on Oct. 7 that has left at least 1,300 people dead in the country. In Gaza, more than 1,400 Gazans have died from retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Much of the graphic imagery and footage surfacing on social media depicts real and credible evidence of violence committed during the Israel-Hamas war. But experts say social media platforms have also been flooded with swaths of misinformation and disinformation, adding to the confusion about what is happening on the ground. It includes inaccurate claims and fabricated assertions, and the resurfacing of old and unrelated war footage or video game footage.

MY TAKE: “The first casualty of war is the truth,” said Sen. Hiram Warren Johnson, though some variation of that idea dates back to Aeschylus. Apparently, knowing that to be true doesn’t prevent it from happening over and over again. Or for it to be an effective strategy in manipulating public sentiment. The consequences of these manipulations can be even greater now because of the instantaneous delivery of misinformation and disinformation to billions of people.

Inaccurate information can be used to whip up public outrage to support actions that might not be justified or might be hastily thrown together. Remember our two wars against Iraq that had no actual cause? (No, investigations proved they weren’t responsible for 9/11, which was used to inflame our need for retribution: “9/11 and Iraq: The making of a tragedy”)

Remember the threat of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) that was our reason for invading Iraq? Maybe not if you watched Fox News because 52% of their viewers believed that WMD were definitely or probably found—even though none were. Before we feel too smug, overall, 42% of the country believed the same thing. Based on nothing. Yet, 4,431 American soldiers died there, along with about 300,000 Iraqi civilians. Those are real consequences based on disinformation and hasty decisions encouraged by public outrage.

How can so many people be convinced of something that isn’t true despite having the fastest, most sophisticated communications systems ever? Perhaps because we have the fastest, most sophisticated communications systems ever. Few people take a breath and wait for more reliable information. They are quick to react. That incentivizes those who can to distribute false information.

Clearly, one of the main driving forces in this campaign of disinformation is Elon Musk and X, as we can see in this article:

SUMMARY: X’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict has come under scrutiny after a “deluge” of fake posts and Elon Musk’s recommendation of war coverage from accounts that have made false claims or antisemitic comments. The owner of X, formerly Twitter, recommended two accounts on Sunday. He wrote: “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors and @sentdefender are good. It is also worth following direct sources on the ground. Please add interesting options in the replies below.”The @WarMonitors account told a user in June “go worship a jew lil bro” while both accounts helped to spread a false claim in May that an explosion had occurred at the Pentagon. Emerson T Brooking, a researcher at the Atlantic Council’s digital forensic research lab, said the @sentdefender account regularly posted “wrong and unverifiable things”. Musk has since deleted his post and disputed a War Monitor post describing Gaza fighters as “martyrs”. He wrote: “While reporting both sides is fair, please use maximally accurate words or I must withdraw my recommendation to follow your account.” Fake social media accounts are spreading false information about the Israel-Hamas conflict, with X and TikTok among the affected platforms, according to disinformation specialists.

MY TAKE: The danger we need to be eternally vigilant against is being manipulated by false reports, one-sided reporting, and sensationalism meant to have our passions override our reason. Everyone enjoys feeling self-righteous. That’s how lynch mobs are formed. To have someone as influential as Musk lighting the torches, braiding the rope, and passing out free whiskey to the mob is disturbing.

I was stunned this morning when I read an ABC News/Ipsos poll that showed 78% of Americans think the U.S. is doing the right amount or should do more in supporting Israel, yet only 41% approved Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. That difference suggests a disconnect from what is actually happening and bias among those being polled. How can you approve of what the country is doing, yet disapprove of the person doing it?

The effectiveness of Republicans complaining about Biden’s age, the economy, the border, and so forth has burrowed an earworm into the brains of many people who just don’t seem to read about all the legislation the Biden Administration has passed to better the infrastructure of the country, protect the people from exploitation, and boost the economy (“Joe Biden has been pretty productive as president. That doesn’t mean he’s popular.”). The facts are there, but they don’t seem to matter. Eternal vigilance means forming opinions based on those facts.

Start spreading the news…

(Photo by Christian Ohde/McPhoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: …The number of sextortion cases targeting young people “has exploded in the past couple of years,” with teen boys being specific targets, said Lauren Coffren, executive director of the Exploited Children Division at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). “They’re using shame, embarrassment and fear, and they’re tapping into that,” Coffren said. “They’re exploiting children’s worst nightmares.” NCMEC, which serves as a clearinghouse for records of abuse, received more than 10,000 tips of financial sextortion of minors, primarily boys, in 2022 from the public as well as from electronic service providers, such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which are required by law to report cases. By the end of July 2023, NCMEC had already received more than 12,500 reports, which is routed to law enforcement, with more continuing to pour in. Given the multiple reporting sources, it’s possible that some of those reports were duplicates, Coffren said, but the increasing number of cases is troubling. …The repercussions of the abuse are devastating: At least a dozen boys died by suicide in 2022, after they were blackmailed, according to the FBI. Meanwhile, social media companies are playing catch up to stem the tidal wave of sextortion scams targeting children.

MY TAKE: Teenage insecurity is so overwhelming that they are harming themselves at alarming rates. Youth suicide (ages 10-24) increased from 6.8 per 100,000 to 10.7 per 100,000 from 2000 to 2018. More than 20% of teens have considered suicide. In 2022, 49,500 committed suicide in the U.S., the highest rate ever recorded. Shockingly, 78.7% of those suicides were males.

When I observe how our culture treats men—especially young men—these horrific statistics seem inevitable. There’s no denying men have an entitled position in our society, and that status is often exploited. But that doesn’t take away from the real anxiety and struggles they face. Teen boys are especially susceptible to sexual enticement because their brains are not yet developed enough to fully understand long-term consequences. And they are awash with hormones that are a constant thrumming in their heads.

At the same time, we still promote the male ideal as someone who takes care of his own problems in a manly manner, not asking for help when needed, particularly emotional help. The “just rub dirt on it” approach. This makes them easy victims to those wanting to take advantage of them.

Have you noticed all the articles recently about coaches and players hazing other males on the team by demeaning them sexually (“Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald fired over hazing details reported by players”)? That sends confusing mixed messages to teens that sex is both degrading and manly. (So much for male role models.) Except for bragging about sexual conquests—real or imagined—teen males don’t generally discuss their fears and insecurities. At the same time, conservatives are pushing to eliminate sex education. Where will they learn? From whom? Not from parents who are afraid of them learning it even in school.

Of course, it would be great if these boys were self-aware enough not to send nude photos of themselves. But the fact that they do in these circumstances reveals just how desperate they are to make a connection, and how lonely they are.

Yes, we need to educate them on the ways they can be exploited, but that’s not enough. We need to give them the emotional support they need during this time when their emotions can seem out of control.

SUMMARY: The boss of the world’s largest movie theatre chain sent sexually explicit messages and photos to a woman who then tried to blackmail him for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

MY TAKE: The man in question (whom I don’t wish to name even though he’s in the news) was blackmailed, confessed, and brought in law enforcement to arrest and prosecute the blackmailers. He did the right thing in reporting them, though clearly the wrong thing to get himself in that position. It doesn’t matter whether you’re 16 or 69, as this man is, the susceptibility to this online extortion is still there. If anything, this should make us even more sympathetic to the teen boys who’ve been snagged by these online criminals.

Kareem’s Video Break

Prepare yourself for the most self-confident, adorable little girl. This video is going in my permanent rotation whenever I need to laugh.

Kareem’s Media Gripes

Every once in a while, I’ll complain about the way a news story is reported or some issue I’ll have with an ad. I’m not a media watchdog, but these things can have an effect on the public, or they can reflect an intrinsic bias in our society. Or maybe I just want to have some cantankerous fun. There is no outrage here, just some thoughts to share.

AMC Ad Needs to Go

I want to start out by saying that I love AMC theaters. Love the reclining seats and the heaters. The ad is correct in that they do make going to the movies a better experience. But that ad needs to go. First, the ad was created to bring people back to the theaters after COVID kept us isolated in our homes. Well, we’re back. We’re already sitting in the theater being forced to watch this like Alex (Malcolm McDowell) forced to watch repulsive film clips in A Clockwork Orange. Second, I’ll even accept that Nicole Kidman came out of the rain and stashed her coat somewhere, and is dressed in a shiny suit as if she’s on her way to a fancy cocktail party.

But what disturbs me is what we see on the screen that shows “the best of us.” The doors open to Jurassic World (though, oddly, we don’t see dinosaurs). We next see Wonder Woman in her sexy, skimpy costume as she deflects bullets. Then we see the whimsical dancing of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from La La Land. Then we see Michael B. Jordan as Creed, bare-chested in the boxing ring, standing over his fallen opponent, snarling with rage. What slightly bothers me is that we show White characters full of fun and whimsy, and we show the one Black character full of rage and violence. I don’t believe for a second that anyone in the making of this ad had any racial ill-will. Probably the opposite: they wanted to make sure the ad was diverse. Still, it plays into a stereotype of Black men as violent and dangerous. Few watching this ad will consciously form that conclusion, but the imagery—seen over and over—will be tucked into their subconscious. There’s no malice involved, but this is how biases are perpetuated: the hot White woman is defending the world, the attractive White couple are frolicking in love, and the Black man is beating another man into unconsciousness. It feeds into the White fear of Black men (“There’s one epidemic we may never find a vaccine for: fear of black men in public spaces”), even though 75% of Black Americans fear being physically attacked because of their race. Perception creates reality.

The Daily Beast Does Lois Lane Dirty

The Daily Beast recently reported the death of actor Phyllis Coats, who played Lois Lane beside George Reeves’ Superman in a 1951 movie and the first year of the popular TV series (which I loved as a kid). The obituary was a short paragraph of 101 words, most of it about playing Lois Lane, followed by a sentence about her extensive post-Lois Lane career. The paragraph ended with: “Coates, whose four marriages ended in divorce, is survived by her daughter and granddaughter.” Why would her divorces be part of an obit this short? How is that a crucial part of her legacy? There’s a gossipy tabloid tone to that sentence, as if shaming the woman. Would that line be there if this were an obit for a man? (FYI: I’m a fan of and subscriber to The Daily Beast, which I often cite in my newsletter. But this was a mistake, and she deserved better.)

Otezla Goes to the Movies

Otezla, a drug for plaque psoriasis, is running a commercial in which a man goes on a blind date at the movies. He checks his photo of her, they meet up, then they go inside. They watch the movie, spill soda and popcorn because of the exciting movie, then hug outside—and go their separate ways. Every time I see this ad I’m not elated that his plaque psoriasis isn’t keeping him down. I’m just saddened that, if this is what this guy considers a successful date, he’s doomed to a lonely life. What adults—they seem to be in their thirties—meet at a movie where they can’t talk and get to know each other, then separate immediately afterward. No coffee, no sharing an Uber, no conversation. The ad should end with them laughing as they reenact the movie over coffee. That’s how you show the drug works. You’re welcome, Otezla.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Allison Miller: “Rivers in Our Veins”

And now for something completely different! Drummer and composer Allison Miller has made her mark in the jazz world with six albums. But her latest project, Rivers in Our Veins, is a compilation of original jazz music with tap dance and video projections that pay tribute to the importance of America’s rivers in our society and culture.

I’ve included the trailer for the project so you can see how she uses music, tap, and video together as if it were a jazz band articulating and harmonizing. I also included below “Hudson,” a lovely cut from the album that will let you stare into the depths of the Hudson River as it gently floats your mind downriver.

Thanks for joining us on another cultural adventure rafting along the current of our daily lives. If you enjoyed the trip, share it with someone. Or a lot of someones.

