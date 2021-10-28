Instead of Outrage, Meh-Rage Toward Anti-Semitism in Sports and Hollywood

New Introduction, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 2021

When I wrote this article 16 months ago, the country was in the middle of daily Black Lives Matter demonstrations that became the largest protest movement in the history of the United States. Between 15 and 26 million Americans took to the streets to justifiably march against the systemic racism that manifested itself in a nationwide rash of unarmed Black men and women being killed by police. I was proud that so many Americans took to the streets to express their support of the Black community.

But at the same time, I saw that anti-Semitic hate crimes had risen to its highest point in recent history. A report from 2018 had counted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets shared or re-shared over a twelve-month period. I also noticed that some prominent African Americans were also indulging in online anti-Semitism. This bothered me the most because it makes no sense that members of a marginalized group that had to endure centuries of cruelty would then be hateful toward another group. Worse, they were using the same baseless, pseudo-science, and crazy conspiracy theories to justify their bias that their oppressors use against them.

In the article, I criticize Ice Cube for some anti-Semitic tweets. After the article was published, he responded that he was saddened that I hadn’t contacted him personally because we know each other. But sometimes I have to separate my private life and relationships when I’m examining bigger issues. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to comment sincerely on social issues.

I’m reprinting the article here because nothing much has changed. Anti-Semitism continues to rise with the help of GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook posts that suggest wildfires in California were caused by lasers from space financed by Jews. Last March, Meyers Leonard, a reserve center for the Miami Heat, was suspended in March 2021 and fined $50,000 by the NBA for using an anti-Semitic slur as well as a sexist vulgarity while playing a video game online. His influence was shared with millions of others who were also playing and who saw the recorded clip online.

The evil isn’t in the systemic racism, misogyny, xenophobia, and anti-LQBTQ+, it’s in the inability to use reason and critical thinking in forming opinions about people. Prejudice is easy because it’s brainwashed into a person. It’s our default setting. Thinking is hard because you have to actually research facts and those facts may lead you away from what your friends and family believe. Most people choose to belong rather than think for themselves. They prefer the blue pill.

But that’s not the kind of people we want to be, nor is it the kind of country we want to live in.

A very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement isn’t just the recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities, but the shocking lack of massive indignation. Given the New Woke-fulness in Hollywood and the sports world, we expected more passionate public outrage. What we got was a shrug of meh-rage.

When reading the dark squishy entrails of popular culture, meh-rage in the face of sustained prejudice is an indisputable sign of the coming Apatholypse: apathy to all forms of social justice. After all, if it’s okay to discriminate against one group of people by hauling out cultural stereotypes without much pushback, it must be okay to do the same to others. Illogic begets illogic.

Ice Cube’s June 10th day-long series of tweets, which involved some creepy symbols and images, in general implied that Jews were responsible for the oppression of blacks. NFL player DeSean Jackson tweeted out several anti-Semitic messages, including a quote he incorrectly thought was from Hitler (not your go-to guy for why-can’t-we-all-get-along quotes) stating that Jews had a plan to “extort America” and achieve “world domination.” Isn’t that SPECTRE’s job in James Bond movies?

These statements would be laughed at by anyone with a middle school grasp of reason, but then former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a self-proclaimed activist, undid whatever progress his previous activism may have achieved by agreeing with DeSean Jackson. Then he went on to talk about the Rothchilds owning all the banks and his support for the notorious homophobe and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. That is the kind of dehumanizing characterization of a people that causes the police abuses that killed his friend, George Floyd.

June continued to bust out all over with anti-Semitism when performer Chelsea Handler, herself Jewish, posted videos of Farrakhan to her 3.9 million followers. That means almost 4 million people received a subliminal message that even some Jews think being anti-Jewish is justified. In a June 23 interview, actor Winona Ryder, whose father is Jewish, recalled the time Mel Gibson jokingly asking her if she was “an oven dodger,” referring to the hilarious ovens used in concentration camps to kill Jews. (Gibson has denied making these remarks.) She also commented that people in Hollywood would say, “’Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty.”

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign also has been criticized for exploiting anti-Jewish biases, even though Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are Jewish. Playing on the same Rothchild’s trope, they issued a letter accusing three billionaires of Jewish descent of using their fortunes to “rig the November election.” This is the kind of good-people-on-both-sides pandering to hate groups that has emboldened racists who feel like they’ve gotten the presidential okay to attack people they don’t like.

These famous outspoken people share the same scapegoat logic as all oppressive groups from Nazis to the KKK: all our troubles are because of bad-apple groups that worship wrong, have the wrong complexion, come from the wrong country, are the wrong gender or love the wrong gender. It’s so disheartening to see people from groups that have been violently marginalized do the same thing to others without realizing that perpetuating this kind of bad logic is what perpetuates racism.

Yes, some of the above have apologized—DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Chelsea Handler—while others continue to defiantly marinate in their own prejudice. Their arrogant and irrational response to accusations of anti-Semitism, rather than dissuade us, actually confirmed people’s worst opinions. Ice Cube’s response was remorseless: “What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.” His “truth” was clearly anti-Semitic but, like Trump, he believes his truth exists outside facts. Writer Roxanne Gay, as usual, says it best: “It is impossible to take you seriously with regards to social justice or anything when you post anti-Semitic imagery. What the f*** are you doing?”

Even the apologies tried to spin what they said as something else, which is insulting to anyone who has read the words. In a CNN interview, Stephen Jackson was angry and belligerent at being called out, responding, “I stated I could have changed my words. There’s nothing that I said that I support any of that. There’s nothing I said that I hate anybody. I apologize for my words and I could have switched up. That’s the end of it. I love everybody.” While it’s possible the words were wrong, celebrities have a responsibility to get the words right. It’s not enough to have good intentions because it’s the actual deeds—and words—which have the real impact. In this case destructive impact. Hate crimes against Jews have increased 12 percent in 2019. That same year in San Diego, a gunman entered a synagogue and murdered one person while wounding three. In 2013, there were 751 reported hate crimes against Jews, but by 2019 the number had nearly tripled to 2,107.

One of the most powerful songs in the struggle against racism is Billie Holiday’s melancholic “Strange Fruit,” which was first recorded in 1939. The song met strong resistance from radio stations afraid of its graphic lyrics about lynching:

Southern trees bear a strange fruit

Blood on the leaves and blood at the root

Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze

Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees

Despite those who wanted to suppress the song, it went on to sell a million copies that year and became Holiday’s bestselling record ever. The song was written by a white, Jewish high school teacher, Abel Meeropol, who performed it with his wife around New York before it was given to Holiday.

The lesson never changes, so why is it so hard for some people to learn: No one is free until everyone is free. As Martin Luther King Jr explained: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality.” So, let’s act like it. If we’re going to be outraged by injustice, let’s be outraged by injustice against anyone.