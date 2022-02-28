A Ukrainian couple hug before separation.

We like to think that international sports rises above the petty politics of nations to present an aspirational model celebrating people of all ethnic, religious, and philosophical backgrounds. In the best of all possible worlds, when one athlete breaks a record, regardless of where they’re from, all humanity advances another notch up the rung of human potential. Our daily burden is lightened just a little bit.

But the unavoidable truth is that international sports is often treated as a public relations tool to promote the idea that winning at a sport somehow translates to nationalistic superiority. That the glint of shiny gold, silver, and bronze medals will blind us to atrocities within a country. Or that the bloated ceremonial pageantry of China would camouflage the horrors of their concentration camps for the mostly Muslim Uyghurs.

I don’t think it’s coincidence that Putin waited until after the Winter Olympics were over to invade Ukraine. Putin had forged a public alliance with China, so he certainly didn’t want to do anything to interfere with or distract from China’s hosting glow.

Putin acting unamused during the entrance of the Ukrainian delegation at the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremonies.

Putin attended the opening ceremonies, which indicates how important the games were to him. He undoubtedly hoped that their 32 medals, second only to Norway, would not only prove to the world Russia’s physical dominance but also to humanize Russian people through their athletes. Unfortunately, the world watched the cringe-worthy spectacle of 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva enduring a verbal barrage from her entourage and coaches. The world is also aware of the doping that Russia encourages among its athletes because the ultimate goal for them is not the integrity of sports nor the advancement of meritocracy, but winning at any cost—even cheating—if it helps the political aims of Russia.

Now they have invaded Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s health ministry, 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of the invasion.

So, what is the international sports community going to do about it? I know we aren’t a military threat, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have significant power. By showing unity with those who oppose the invasion we take away the public relations power they sought and we bring pressure to bear on the Russian bear. By banning all Russian teams from competing in any international sports, we are affirming that Russia’s actions are unacceptable and that anyone representing their country—even though the athletes may be innocent pawns—will not be welcome.

Athletes condemn Russian military action against Ukraine.

An open letter from Ukrainian athletes asked for international support: “Athletes, our countrymen, our families, and our friends are in grave danger as a result (of) this aggressive assault by Russia and Belarus on our country. We plead with you [the IOC and IPC] to join the international community to sanction Russia and Belarus."

It has started. On February 28, FIFA and UEFA, the governing bodies of world and European soccer, recently soccer teams from Russia, just one month before they were scheduled to play Poland in the World Cup playoffs. While this is just the kind of decisive action all sports governing bodies need to take, it took outside pressure to force FIFA to do the right thing. The day before they had issued an announcement that they would allow Russia to play, but with certain minor stipulations that was thinly disguised capitulation to Russia. Like saying, “Even though you shot up the restaurant, we will still serve you steak. But you have to bring your own salt.”

FIFA’s sad position might have remained if it wasn’t for others in the sports community forcing their hand. The Polish, Swedish, Czech Republic, and U.S. soccer teams refused to play if the Russian team was allowed to compete. The pressure from these sports teams made FIFA change its stance.

The International Olympic Committee also announced that it was urging sports bodies to ban Russian athletes and officials from all international sports. Finland has called for the Russian hockey team to be banned from the men’s world championships it will host in May.

The Russian Olympic Committee team, 2022.

In addition, the NHL released a statement condemning the invasion and suspending professional involvement with Russia: “Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian-language social and digital media sites.”

This should only be the beginning. Every governing body of every sport needs to ban Russian athletes from competing in order to send the unified message that Russia’s unilateral invasion of a sovereign country will not be tolerated. And in situations where the governing bodies have not acted, the individual athletes should refuse to compete against athletes from Russia and Belarus, Russia’s ally in the invasion.

Athletes have to uphold the ideals of international sports, which is that we compete for more than personal or patriotic glory, but for the hope of a level playing field for all people. Now is the time to form one large international team to defeat those who would exploit us and defile our ideals.

Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv.

