It’s Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and most of the world will be celebrating by recounting his formidable achievements in changing the world for the better. I will be celebrating right along with them. But, while there will be many testimonials about his uplifting speeches and dangerous marches and his unflinching courage in the face of enemies that ranged from white supremacists to J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI, my relationship with Dr. King is a little more personal.

To pay my respects, I’ve decided to offer two short excerpts from my memoir Becoming Kareem that shows how he influenced a confused high school boy frustrated with how he was taught in school about an America that was a land of opportunity, freedom, and cultural diversity, yet experienced the opposite on a daily basis. It was Dr. King who helped me understand the world better and inspired me to follow his lead in making the world a fairer, more just place.

Here’s how that happened:

My High School Coach Tries to Explain Racism

The first section chronicles a drive home with my high school coach Jack Donahue. Racial tension was everywhere in the news, but it was also everywhere in my life—from the taunts on the streets to the lack of Black people’s achievements mentioned in my classes. It seemed to me at the time that White people wanted us to be invisible in their lives, and be cheerful about being allowed to exist near them. Coach Donahue knew I was bothered and tried his best to address it.

As our winning season continued, Coach began spending more time with me. He drove me to school a couple of times a week, and we chatted casually about sports and school. He was cheerful and clearly had my best interests at heart, but there was still something missing. We were friendly without being friends. Still, when we did speak about race issues, he was sympathetic to our plight.

“I saw some bad stuff in the army,” he told me. “I was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Not exactly a state known for racial enlightenment.”

I didn’t know how to talk about race with an adult, especially a white adult. Especially my coach. I just nodded.

“It’s all gonna change someday, Lew,” he said as we drove.

“When?” I asked. That was the only thing I cared about.

He sighed. “It’ll take generations. Racism won’t die out until all the hard-core racists die out. Then each new generation will be a little less racist, until all that hatred is diluted out of existence.”

“Generations? That’s going to take a long time.”

He looked over at me sympathetically. He could see I was not happy with that answer. “All good people can do is wait for justice.”

Wait, huh? That way of thinking frustrated me. It was the same speech I’d been hearing my whole life, from teachers to politicians. Why did we have to be the ones to wait? Racism would die out, I thought, when all reasonable people refused to let it exist. Surely there were enough reasonable white and black people to stomp out racism right now!

That spring, in the middle of our basketball season, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was thrown in jail after protesting segregation in Birmingham, Alabama. During his incarceration, he wrote his famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” in which he encouraged people to disobey immoral laws like segregation. A month later, the television and newspapers were filled with images of a civil rights protest in Birmingham where the authorities attacked protesters with fire hoses and police dogs. Giving the orders was the commissioner of public safety, Eugene “Bull” Connor, who warned that the city “ain’t gonna segregate no niggers and whites together.” How could we be asked to wait when this was going on? Dr. King expressed my frustration in his letter:

I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action”; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a “more convenient season.” Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.

In history class, we had studied something similar from the eighteenth-century Irish politician Edmund Burke, who is credited with saying, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” And that’s what “Wait” meant: good people doing nothing. Dr. King had said something about that, too, in his letter: “For years now I have heard the word ‘Wait!’ It rings in the ear of every Negro with piercing familiarity. This ‘Wait’ has almost always meant ‘Never.’ We must come to see, with one of our distinguished jurists, that ‘justice too long delayed is justice denied.’”

Unfortunately, waiting is mostly what teenagers do, no matter what race. Adults make it seem like an evil wizard’s curse: “Wait until you have children!” “Wait until you’re in the real world!” “Wait until you’re our age!” What choice did we have but wait while adults ran the world and preached to us how we would one day inherit their mess because we were “the hope of the future.” Waiting was our weight.

I was tired of waiting for others to do the right thing. But I was only sixteen. What else could I do?

My Meeting with Dr. King

It was the summer of 1964. I was seventeen and taking a journalism workshop as part of a recent program called HARYOU (Harlem Youth Opportunities Unlimited). Dr. John Henrik Clarke was the head of the program. A well-known historian, teacher, co-founder of the Harlem Quarterly, and editor of the Negro History Bulletin, Dr. Clarke knew Dr. King. And that provided the opportunity that changed my life.

That June, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as a favor to Dr. Clarke, agreed to address participants in the HARYOU program. And I was chosen to attend the press conference after his talk.

I showed my press credentials to gain admittance to the press conference. They made me feel so adult and powerful, like guys on TV who flipped open a wallet to flash an FBI badge. Once in the room, I saw Dr. King sitting at the small table in front of a half-dozen microphones, two men on either side of him. He looked calm and happy, with a round face like a black cherub. He looked like a man you could confide anything to and he would smile, pat you on the back, and say, “How can I help?”

I felt a little light-headed, realizing suddenly that I was not just observing history but actually participating. I stood among the crowd of seasoned reporters, a tall, skinny, seventeen-year-old kid holding a battered tape recorder to capture Dr. King’s every word. I towered about a foot over the other reporters, yet they were doing all the talking while I just stood there, my hands shaking as I tried to work up the courage to ask a question. I had played basketball in front of crowds of hundreds of people without a second thought, but just standing here in the presence of such a man of vision and purpose made me as nervous as a child about to receive a booster shot. I didn’t want this once-in-a-lifetime chance to pass me by, but there were so many serious professionals in their dark suits and ties, and I was just a shy kid in casual street clothes working out of a basement in Harlem.

I don’t know where the courage came from, but I finally croaked out a question of my own: “Dr. King, what do you think the significance of Dr. Clarke’s program is to the people of Harlem?” Dr. King leaned toward the microphone and said, “I have no doubt that the program will be a great success.” He said more about the importance of such programs in guiding the youth of Harlem, but it was hard to hear his words over the thundering thumping of my heart against my ribs.

When I left the conference, I knew that Dr. King was right about the program being a success because it had already transformed me. I felt like a serious person with serious goals. I now understood what I wanted to do with my life. Maybe not the exact details, but I knew that, like Dr. King, I had to do something that affected the African American community in a positive way.

Photo Credit: Deborah Morales - Iconomy.com

It’s been 58 years since I shyly spoke to Dr. King. But not a day has passed that his influence hasn’t helped guide the choices I’ve made to become the man I am today. He taught us all that it wasn’t enough to be good, we also had to do good. If we wanted the world to be better, don’t wait for the next Dr. King to do all the heavy lifting. Just lend your hands to the burden and everyone’s load will be lighter.