The recent rise of the American athlete’s political conscience started with the fall of the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. One of the characteristics I most love about Americans is our history of transforming devastating public tragedy into public soul searching about how such horrific events can make us a better people. World War II taught us there is no such thing as isolationism in international politics, especially in the face of fascism. Dictators will eventually come for everyone. The government lies and deception surrounding the Vietnam War taught us to have less blind faith in our leaders. Instead of waiting for those in power to magnanimously bestow basic civil rights in their own good time, we needed to demand them—at the polls and in the streets. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought us back to embracing rational thinking as a nation, despite those still clutching their flat-Earth ideas like sacred talismans. Such shattering events could hobble some people, drop them to their knees never to get up again. But for America, they matured us with wisdom and determination, renewed our commitment to democracy. Every step of the way the last twenty years, our relationship with professional sports and athletes reflected the painful and sometimes troubled process of healing.

Sports normalizes life. When the world is in chaos, its familiar and predictable routines soothe the ravaged soul. Sports tries to be fair when it seems nothing else is. It is orderly, with rules, rewards and penalties that teach us how to thrive within those constraints, like writing rhyming poetry. In the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, the cancellation of sports felt for many like the collapse of civilization. Sports was like a thermometer measuring not just the community’s health, but its hope. The modified return of the NBA in its Orlando bubble was like air-dropping food and water to stranded hikers. They weren’t yet rescued, but they had hope.

Just a few months after 9/11, Super Bowl XXXVI took place with a nervous America watching and worrying that terrorists wouldn’t be able to resist such a juicy target of capitalistic excess and frivolity. After the U2 halftime performance, the names of each of the victims killed in the attacks was scrolled on a giant screen and this sports arena suddenly became a memorial to our loss and a defiant shaking fist at our enemies. Sports is a powerful unifier: even though attendance was down at baseball games for weeks after the attacks, ratings on TBS and ESPN rose 36 percent and 30 percent from the season average. We were tuning in en masse quietly humming “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in our living rooms.

Before 9/11, most athletes were silent sentinels of endorsement for American exceptionalism, like stiff-backed statues outside a museum. They did not scrutinize, criticize, or ostracize American politics or social systems. They represented our quiet, unquestioning acceptance that we were a shining city on a hill that treated everyone the same. But after 9/11, athletes began to evolve with the times. They vocalized our discontent. They became the Greek chorus warning us from our self-destructive path and cheering us on to a healthier more productive path.

But the path—for athletes and America—has been a twisted and challenging one.

I understood America’s anger. I was angry, too. The destruction of the Twin Towers erected a dark Twin Towers in my heart. One tower was blazing hot anger over what had been done to my country. The other tower was heart-squeezing fear for what my country would do to innocent Muslims—at home and abroad—who they would be quick to blame.

Since announcing my conversion to Islam in 1971, I, along with Muhammad Ali, became the most prominent faces of Islam to white—and Black—Americans. At first, I was mostly a curiosity, and exotic species more than a threat. But as Americans’ fear of “otherness” increased, so did their hostility against Muslims. When Iran, a Muslim nation, took American hostages in 1979, we had a clear enemy to focus on and rally against. The words “terrorist” and “Muslim” became interchangeable in the American consciousness. They were the new “Commies” and “Nazis.”

First, we went to war with Iraq in a misguided effort to punish the attackers. We needed to strike out and prove to the world we were still the toughest SOBs on the block. The problem was that none of the terrorists who killed 2,977 people on 9/11 were from Iraq. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, a country we do massive oil and weapons business with and didn’t want to offend. (Any more than we did anything when Saudis dismembered an American-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.) So, our anger had to be redirected from the country that produced them to another country we could easily defeat with few political repercussions. As long as they were Muslims, no one would notice the difference in geography. Iraq was the mouthy skinny kid on the corner shouting impotently at the adults walking by.

And, as we need to do whenever we incite a holy crusade, we fanned the flames of fear by claiming Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. They didn’t. Here’s how insidious the government’s campaign of disinformation was: in 2003, after it was proven that there had never been WMDs, 8 out of 10 Americans still believed there were. In 2015, years after it had been endlessly documented that not only weren’t there WMDs, but the government had deliberately lied about their existence, 4 out of 10 Americans still believed we’d found them. That’s a staggering indictment of how easily manipulated people can be when they are so desperate to see the world the way they want.

Our Islamophobia wasn’t reserved for foreign countries, we found the convenience of hating Muslims here at home too hard to resist. We even made racism drive-thru. According to FBI statistics, the number of reported anti-Muslim hate crimes spiked from 28 in 2000 to 481 in 2001, after 9/11. What’s revealing of the lingering hatred is that in the years before 9/11, the annual number was in the 20s, but in every year after 9/11 the number is in the 150s. This is the long-term damage of fear and ignorance perpetuated by politicians for professional gain.

Americans needed a visible enemy, easy to pick out of a crowd by their dress or the color of their skin. They already looked different, ate different, prayed different—so no great loss to America to exclude them. That harassment wasn’t just with the violence perpetuated against them here as mosques were burned, children attacked, men and women beaten and killed. Keeping them from emigrating to the U.S. became a high priority and popular talking point under the Trump Administration. When forming political alliances, it’s crucial to have a common enemy, especially one who doesn’t look like you.

Along with identifying as a Muslim, I identify as being an athlete, even though I no longer am an active participant. Athletics created me and it provided a platform for me to speak out against racism and Islamophobia. I’ve spent a lifetime trying to promote athletes as community leaders in an effort to educate the population against biases. When I first became a Muslim, I received a lot of support from my teammates and other athletes. But as the hostility in the country grew—especially after 9/11—I was forced into an apologist tole for Islam. I was constantly explaining how we weren’t terrorists, how most terrorism in America comes from white extremists. Since 2015, right-wing white extremists account for 267 plots or attacks resulting in 91 deaths, far more than any groups.

America still lives in the shadow of the missing Towers. We still feel their presence like a phantom limb. That looming shadow is both a tribute to our technological achievements and a reminder that who we are as a country is more than physical monuments. Yes, we rebuild towers, but we also rebuild values.

It’s been especially rewarding to me to see over the past 20 years American athletes growing into the role as spokespersons for the American Dream. Not just the Dream of personal wealth but also of social justice and opportunity for all. They have been instrumental in articulating the faults of the system while illuminating the path to a better America. Athletes have risked their careers and lives by publicly speaking out against racism, xenophobia, misogyny, anti-LQBTQ+ laws, and other injustices. And by speaking out, they have changed things for the better for all those groups. Sports is no longer just entertainment, it is a living embodiment of our country’s ideals.

