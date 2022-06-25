The once-great football player Herschel Walker is running for the U.S. Senate seat from Georgia, and I can’t decide whether it’s a cosmic prank from Loki or the first sign of the impending zombie apocalypse.

For years I’ve been encouraging professional athletes to take an active role in bettering their communities through political and social activism. I’ve been soap-boxing about it so long that this year the NBA inaugurated the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award which they presented to the Maverick’s Reggie Bullock. Maybe just to shut me up.

As if.

I’ve always argued that it’s the responsibility of highly paid athletes to use their privileged platform to better the lives of others. That’s just the right thing to do. It also has the added benefit of elevating professional sports in the eyes of the public from being just greedy profit conglomerates raking in billions to being integral boosters of the communities that finance them. And it also elevates athletes from stereotypes of dumb gym rats with more bulging muscle than brain matter to grateful and compassionate neighbors. Sometimes that means promoting their charities and sometimes it means courageously standing up (or kneeling down) against systemic oppression in the form of peaceful protest.

When Athletes Run for Political Office

Yet, sometimes athletes and former athletes want to take advantage of their fame by running for political office. That’s where things get tricky because, depending on the office, that’s a lot of power suddenly in the hands of someone just because they could slamdunk a basketball, slug home runs, or run touchdowns. None of these skills preclude someone from doing well as a politician, but neither do they add anything.

Sure, there are useful qualities a professional athlete can bring to the political table: discipline, working with a team, negotiating contracts, the ability to thrive under enormous pressure. Yet, to hold an important political office we should demand much, much more. Integrity. (You listening, Ted Cruz? JK. You never do.) A well-developed platform of specific plans they intend to pursue in office. The ability to use evidence-based logic (not just party talking points) when forming opinions, especially when your decisions will heavily affect the daily lives of so many others.

Now, let’s take a closer look at Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, one of the most powerful offices in the country. Is he the embodiment of “giving back to the people” or of using his fame so he can exploit the people? Spoiler alert: it’s the latter.

It’s painful for me to openly oppose an athlete of Walker’s stature, especially after all my preaching about athletes taking responsibility. It’s also painful for me to oppose an African American, especially running in Georgia, which has been full-speed ahead passing racist laws that restrict voting and restrict schools to discuss race. A Black U.S. Senator could help reverse the state’s enthusiasm for racist laws.

Just not this Black candidate.

Walker’s Competency to Lead

Is Walker competent to lead? The answer can be found in his recent response to Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams criticizing Georgia for its low national ranking in addressing mental health treatment, maternal mortality, incarceration rates and wages. Walker’s answer: “If you don’t believe in the country, leave and go somewhere else. If it’s the worst state, why are you here? Why don’t you leave ― go to another? There’s, what, 51 more other states that you can go to?”

Yeah, he thinks there are 52 states. (Ok, candidate Barack Obama once said he’d visited 57 states when he meant 47. But that’s not really the same thing.)

Worse, he offered the cliched “love it or leave it” mantra. If you go to the doctor with an acute pain, the doctor doesn’t say, “Love your body the way it is or throw yourself off a bridge.” They identify the problem and try to cure you. Abrams stated verifiable Google-it facts about the state. Walker offered no solutions, just attacked the doctor for her diagnosis. Ignoring issues by waving a state flag doesn’t improve anyone’s lives.

Walker, Science Expert

Will Walker at least support STEM education to help Georgia’s children become more competitive in the job market? Well, he’s an evolution denier based on the existence of apes and humans—at the same time!! Explained Walker, “At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? ... If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.” I am thinking about it, Hersch. I’m thinking about the actual theory that suggests both today’s apes and humans evolved from a common ancestor that lived about 10 million years ago and is now extinct. Had Walker paid attention in his high school science class, his whole belief system might be different. What’s alarming is any influence he might have on educating Georgia’s children based on his own profound ignorance.

Walker Lawsuits and Failed Businesses

Though Walker campaigned as a successful businessman who employs 800 people in the South including 600 at his chicken company, when he filed for loans during the COVID crisis, he admitted he employs eight people at the chicken company. As for his “success,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that “Walker and various business partners have defaulted or fell behind in payments on at least eight loans totaling $9 million over the past two decades.”

Walker and the Department of Looking at Young Men Looking at Women

How will Senator Walker address the issue of gun violence in America? Will he do anything? Sure thing. Here’s his response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers: “Cain killed Abel and that’s a problem that we have. What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things. You know, you talked about doing a disinformation – what about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at their social media. What about doing that? Looking into things like that and we can stop that that way.” Does anyone else feel dizzy after reading that?

He also offered this plan to curb school shootings: “We’ve gotta get back into prayer. People thinking now praying is bad. No, it’s not bad. We need to pray for things like that.”

I’m sure we can all take a breath of relief for our children’s safety when Walker’s on the job.

Walker and Women

Walker has also been accused of domestic violence. In divorce records, his ex-wife accused him of being physically abusive and threatening to murder her. She claims he pointed a gun at her head and said, “I’m going to blow your…brains out.” In 2001, Walker’s own therapist called Texas police describing Walker as armed and “volatile.” He reportedly talked about having a shoot-out with police. The officers confiscated his gun and put him on a “caution list” because of his “violent tendencies.”

Two other women have also accused Walker of threatening them. No wonder he wants to protect gun rights but not abortion rights.

Walker as Imaginary Cop

Walker seems to think he was a cop. “I worked for law enforcement, y’all didn’t know that either?” he said in 2019. “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?” However, the Cobb County Police Department has no record of his ever working for them. He was an “honorary deputy,” which has no power. It’s like an airplane pilot pinning wings on a kid and making them an “honorary pilot.”

Nor was he an FBI agent, though he may have taken part in a week's training at the FBI's school in Quantico, Virginia.

Walker as Family Icon

Walker has scolded Black men for not being responsible as fathers. “I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said in 2020. In 2019, he said men need to go into neighborhoods and become “fathers of those fatherless” children.

Turns out, although Walker has proudly put his 22-year-old son Christian on display, he has three other children with different women that, until recent news articles, he had not made public. That in itself doesn’t mean he’s not a good father. And it doesn’t affect any truth behind what he says. But I don’t want him giving Black men a holier-than-though attitude when he’s afraid to be honest with the people he wants to represent.

Walker: Man with No Plan

When you go to Walker’s campaign website, the home page features three photos of Walker: one alone at a podium, one talking to an elderly White man, and one smiling with a White couple and their baby. Not the home page of a man dedicated to promoting racial equality. The Unite and Restore Georgia page has five photos: the same podium photo, the same White family photo, and three more photos of Walker with White people (though there is one Black back of the head in the group photo of military personnel). The About page offers his bio, half of which details his football achievements. Half. There are three Issues pages (that include a few Black people), but each issue is mentioned in two to three sentences in the vaguest of terms. No specifics. No plans. The overall message: Trust me, I used to be good at football.

Walker: GOP Puppet

We should never pick our political leaders because they are famous. Being an athlete, being an actor, being wealthy—none of these are enough to be a good leader. Admiring their accomplishments is fine, but true love of country demands we put in the work of researching our candidates—not just wearing patriotic hats.

Studies in human relationships have shown that “mirroring”—copying someone else’s mannerisms and beliefs—produces a bond. It can have the effect of releasing chemicals in the brain that make you feel closer to the person mirroring you. That’s exactly what you get with Herschel Walker: a reflection of GOP talking points without any thought, logic, or substance. He mirrors what he thinks people want to hear. Of course he’s endorsed by Donald Trump, who sees in Walker someone easily manipulated to follow—the kind of guy who would find those non-existent votes when they’re needed.

The mind-boggling question is: How did this incompetent, uninformed, ill-equipped person get nominated in the first place? What does his candidacy say about those who voted for him? A lot. But this is a mistake that can be corrected—by refusing to vote for him in November.

