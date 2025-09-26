What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: When it comes to art, being too judgmental could mean missing out on some fun.

Defense Secretary Hegseth requires new 'pledge' for reporters at the Pentagon: Hegseth wants journalists to report only the news he approves.

Trump Says Broadcasters Risk Losing Licenses When Hosts Criticize Him: What is the word for a ruler who silences all critics? It’s on the tip of my tongue.

Trump slams Omar and Somalia after House censure fails: In his continuing campaign against women and people of color, Trump pulled out a proven lie while also making fun of immigrants for coming here. Even though his grandfather and wife are immigrants.

Macrons to submit scientific evidence to U.S. court to prove Brigitte was not born a man: Conservative Candace Owens is finally about to find out the consequences of pushing misinformation for ratings.

Video Break : I know smiling dogs isn’t a real thing. But I wish it were.

U.S. attorney resigns amid pressure from Trump after sources say he refused to charge NY AG Letitia James: A GOP hero steps up to shame those still cowering at Trump’s feet.

Kareem the Science Guy: Chimps consume equivalent of a beer a day in alcohol from fermented fruit: What does that tell us about humans’ desire for alcohol?

Magical Moments in Sports: Something inside me comes to life when I see an athlete giving their all on the court.

Oscar Peterson & Count Basie Play “Jumpin' at the Woodside”: The kind of swing jazz that had joints jumpin’ across the world.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

It’s not for me.

Common phrase

Rainy Night in Grand Rapids by Bob Dylan

Matthew McConaughey has a book of poetry out called Poems & Prayers. My first reaction to the news was a snooty judgmental cringe while muttering, “Not another celebrity book of poetry.” I thought of all the great contemporary and past poets that will never be read by most of the people who will instead flock to purchase McConaughey’s tome. Matthew McConaughey instead of Maya Angelou? Bah, humbug!

Then I thought, “Who am I to judge what gives people pleasure?” Whatever brings people to experience poetry is good. Whatever joy they get out of it is good. Hopefully, it might inspire them to continue the trend.

I also realized that I had this knee-jerk reaction without actually reading any of his poems, which means I came at it with a lot of bias (pretty much the way people might react to hearing that basketball player Kareem wrote a novel about Mycroft Holmes). I also remembered my skepticism at hearing Bob Dylan was a painter. Until I saw his paintings and I was stunned by how good they are.

I’ve spent a good part of my life judging works of art—from songs to novels to visual art. I’ve been writing reviews of these works for decades. Sometimes, I’ve been the Judge Dredd of critics, assuming my opinion was the gold standard by which all others should be measured. You don’t like Miles Davis? Move along. Don’t think Do the Right Thing is genius? I can’t even look at you. Don’t love Artemisia Gentileschi’s paintings? I’ve got nothing to say to you.

Okay, I didn’t go that far. But art and popular culture can be a social barometer with which we measure others in order to find people like ourselves. Our Own Kind. People that make us feel more comfortable and safe because we have shared tastes. The way people who share a religion find comfort among those they believe share the same beliefs and values.

It’s when we think our opinion is the best possible one that we get into trouble.

I want be be clear that I’m only talking about art here and not politics. Politics is about embracing social values that make for a stable, thriving, and safe environment. That is not a matter of taste but of logic. Political opinions can be examined for how rational they are, and how well supported through research and historic precedent. That is about critical thinking, not about whether “Bohemian Rhapsody” is brilliant or base because of how it makes you feel inside.

That’s why a few years ago, whenever I felt the urge to wax poetic about the superiority of certain works in our cultural pantheon or condemn others as dreck, I began remembering the phrase, “It’s not for me.” I still think it’s worth hearing all the voices of praise and criticism regarding some works because those voices make us understand them better and help us understand why others may love something we hate, or vice versa. Sometimes, a compelling explanation of why someone is passionate about a work I didn’t care for has made be take a second look. Sometimes, I’ve changed my mind.

Art should make us feel something, while the best art guides us to think about those feelings by offering insights to our emotions. But we don’t always want or need the “best art.” Sometimes I want to see someone kick ass in the name of justice, so I watch Die Hard. Sometimes I want to understand the nature of competition and the toll it can take on us and others, so I watch Hustler. When I need a good laugh, I’m thankful for Sarah Silverman, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, and Ricky Gervais.

“It’s not for me,” is an acknowledgement—to myself more than others—that for whatever reason, a work doesn’t appeal to me. But it leaves room for earnest discussion rather than adamant polemics about who is right and who is wrong. Implied in that phrase is the unexpressed, “I might be wrong. I’m so glad you found something that gives you pleasure.”

Meantime, I’ll check out McConaughey’s book with hope.