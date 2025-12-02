Share your Thoughts:

What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Start working on your New Year’s Resolution list. I am.

Scouts ‘surprised and deeply saddened’ by Hegseth’s proposal to cut ties: Only Hegseth can find the Scouts not manly enough.

Trump, 79, Completely Loses It Over Report About His Physical Decline: Ironically, Trump defends himself by using sexist slurs against two women reporters, thereby proving the point about his decline.

Trump Brags He Won West Virginia with ‘Biggest Margins’ Ever in Response to Question About Slain National Guard Soldier’s Funeral: In a shocking display of disrespect, Trump makes the murder of a National Guard about his own popularity.

Donald Trump used slur in Thanksgiving post: In his continuing campaign to normalize slurs against marginalized people, Trump insults millions of Americans and their families and friends. And he tarnishes what this country stand for. The racist uncle no one wants at Thanksgiving dinner.

Video Break : This time-lapse of a kitten to a cat is fascinating.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: It’s a Crime the Way Trump “Fights” Crime: All polls show the public sees Trump as a failure—except when it comes to crime. But that perception is a false one.

Kareem Gets Artsy: Gustav Klimt portrait sells for $236.4m, making it the second most expensive artwork ever sold at auction: Is any art work worth this amount? Or does it show a serious flaw in the way society values things?

What I’m Watching on TV: Season 2 of A Man on the Inside is funny and endearing and Playdate is a waste of two talented actors.

Magical Moments in Sports: What’s it like to leap into the water from an extremely high place? You’ll feel it in this video.

Creedence Clearwater Revival: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”: CCR is guaranteed to get my head bopping and me singing along (as long as I’m alone).

Kareem’s Daily Quote

How few there are who have courage enough to own their faults, or resolution enough to mend them.

Benjamin Franklin

Credit: Iryna Veklich/gettyimages

I’m already starting my list of New Year’s Resolutions. I used to think that such lists were silly indulgences. Why wait until that specific day to make changes in your life? That seems like a delaying tactic. Plus, the people who make these lists seem to be more dedicated to making the list than fulfilling it. When you go to your gym in January, you can barely find an open weight station or stationary bike. By February, everything is available again.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate the combination of formality and theater involved in the NYR List. I constantly assess my faults during the year, often on a daily basis. And just as often I resolve to fix them, with varying degrees of success. But the beginning of the new year is a good time to make a broader assessment of how effective all those mini-resolutions during the year have been.

We should approach this list-making not with dour judgment or cynicism about human frailty, but with a lightness. I think of the process in childlike terms: What are the things that would put me on Santa’s Naughty List, and what can I do to get off that list? Like any list meant to boost one’s happiness and moral character—whether the Ten Commandments or the Buddhist Eightfold Path to Enlightenment—it can act as a reminder throughout the year of my personal goals. Some things on my list are simple: Read more books. Don’t use age as an excuse to not do things. Others are simple in concept, difficult in execution: Don’t be quick to judge others. Be kind, even when you think the person doesn’t deserve it.

It’s good to honestly scrutinize our character the way we would a darkening mole on the face. It’s liberating. But to be determined to improve ourselves—that’s exhilarating.