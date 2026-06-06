Kareem’s Daily Quote: Do you trust a reputation built by bragging, or one earned slowly enough that other people tell the story for you?

Hegseth Strikes Female and Black Navy Officers From Promotion List: A promotion list with zero women and almost no officers of color is not merit at work, it is discrimination pure and simple.

Treasury Department preps for Trump $250 bill: So why has the Tubman $20 bill taken more than a decade?

Loan rules would gut aid for thousands of low-paying professions: We’re mistaking narrow accounting for actual human value.

What I’m Watching: The Christophers has two great actors sparring. I’m all in.

Jukebox Playlist: Springsteen brings an old labor work song to life.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Do you wish people to think well of you? Don’t speak well of yourself.” Blaise Pascal (1623–1662), French mathematician and philosopher

I doubt Donald Trump has ever heard of Blaise Pascal, but he certainly doesn’t subscribe to the wisdom of the above quote. Just last weekend, he referred to himself on Truth [sic] Social as “the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP…” I can just imagine poor Blaise smacking his forehead with his palm and shaking his head in disgust.

Pascal was a mathematician first, and you can feel the simple mathematical logic in his brief quote, a proof so tight you could fit it in a fortune cookie. He wrote in fragments, published posthumously as the Pensées, notes full of this kind of compact common sense. The instinct Pascal is pointing at is one most of us recognize, even if we’d rather not. We all want people to think well of us, and some people just can’t resist telling them why they should. The machinery of self-promotion has never been more omnipresent, and yet a 2015 study from Carnegie Mellon confirms what Pascal knew centuries ago: self-promoters consistently overestimate how positively their self-promotion lands. As one of the study’s authors put it, “Bragging is probably just the tip of the iceberg of the self-destructive things we do in the service of self-promotion.” It’s like a lifelong conman and convicted criminal hanging a giant glowering portrait of himself on the façade of the Justice Department. You think that’s going to convince anyone you’re a good guy?

What is it about the announcement of our own worth that makes listeners respond with skepticism rather than admiration? The answer is obvious: we evaluate testimony from interested parties the same way a jury does, with suspicion built in. A reputation is built on the slow accumulation of demonstrated behavior that other people can observe, form judgments about, and share with their friends and neighbors. When Frederick Douglass was rising to national prominence in the 1840s, his reputation spread entirely through the testimony of people who watched him speak and who came away changed. The same was true of Martin Luther King Jr. and, more recently, Barack Obama. The only people who ever said anything nice about Donald Trump (besides Trump himself) were either on his payroll or hoping to be remembered in his will.

Trump may be a master when it comes to getting people’s attention, but it’s the sort of attention that used to be found mainly at carnivals. It’s cheap, loud, and built on promises that were never meant to be kept. Pascal never would have fallen for that kind of nonsense, and neither should we.

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