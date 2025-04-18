What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: This country was built on political protest. Why are Trump and the GOP so eager to end free speech?

Harvard Says It Will Not Comply With Trump Administration’s Demands: Trump just got fitted with a dunce cap by Harvard University, one of the few institutions willing to stand on principle.

Is the Impeachment of Trump Inevitable? The Wall Street Journal just suggested it is.

Law firm targeted by Trump sues as five other top firms make deals: Trump’s attempts at punishing law firms that represented clients who sued him just hit one firm with guts, not just a bottom line.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: Does Jeff Bezos’ All-Female Crew Actually Set Women Back? The answer is yes.

What I’m Reading: Famous Last Words by Gillian McAllister is one of the best mysteries of the year and On the Edge: An Everyday Doctor’s Adventures in Disaster Medicine by Dr. Andrew Siskind is an endearing celebration of selfless compassion.

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Special Edition

Where would we be without protesters? (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

After reading this startling and disturbing article from The Guardian, US intensifies crackdown on peaceful protest under Trump, I decided that today I will quote myself from my forthcoming book, We All Want to Change the World. Since my book is a history of the protest movements in the U.S. from the 1960s to today, it seems appropriate to use an excerpt that addresses the concerns of the article. This is especially topical because of the growing number of anti-Trump protests across the U.S. as well as around the world.

First, context. According to the article, “Forty-one new anti-protest bills across 22 states have been introduced since the start of the year – compared with a full-year total of 52 in 2024 and 26 in 2023…” These bills want to increase criminal punishments for constitutionally protected peaceful protests, particularly anyone speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza, climate change, or pretty much any criticism against the Trump administration. Just introducing such anti-free speech laws is horrific, but even worse is the vague wording that allows them to arrest anyone for anything the administration deems “disruptive” and send them to prison for 20 years, and then hit them with a $250,000 fine. One bill threatens to take away student loans or aid if a crime is committed during a campus protest, even if it’s simply failing to disperse. These are all of the same mistakes made back in the sixties and seventies that resulted in even bigger and more vocal protests. We certainly can’t accuse our GOP leaders of learning from history—their go-to reaction to criticism is always severe punishment.

That lawmakers care so little about the First Amendment is shocking to me, especially knowing that almost every great social advancement in this country’s history—from civil rights to women voting to the 40-hour week—was the result of protests. The country itself was born out of public protests, as this excerpt discusses. A people who do not cherish their history—good and bad—is a people who have no future.