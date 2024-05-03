What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Man's attitude toward nature is today critically important simply because we have now acquired a fateful power to alter and destroy nature. But man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself? [We are] challenged as mankind has never been challenged before to prove our maturity and our mastery, not of nature, but of ourselves.

Rachel Carson, author of Silent Spring

In 1962, marine biologist Rachel Carson published Silent Spring about the damage to the environment caused by pesticides. Naturally, the chemical industry threatened to sue the publisher but didn’t because the science was solid.

Agriculturist Ezra Taft Benson responded to the book with personal attacks, wondering “Why a spinster with no children was so concerned about genetics?” Finally, he dismissed her as “probably a Communist,” which was, and still is, the go-to accusation of the right against those who disagree for any reason. For them, seeking truth is subversive.

Carson is credited with bringing attention to the dangers of uncontrolled destruction to the environment, thereby launching the environmental movement that is so powerful—and necessary—today.

What strikes me about this quote is that 60 years later the companies that profit most from destroying the environment spread the same lies—and that people accept it because it’s easier than doing anything. Still, this week the news came out that Tyson Foods dumped 371 million pounds of toxic pollutants—including nitrogen, phosphorus, chloride, oil, and cyanide—directly into American rivers and lakes over the last five years, “threatening critical ecosystems, endangering wildlife and human health.”

“[M]ankind has never been challenged before to prove our maturity and our mastery, not of nature, but of ourselves” rings in my ears as I listen to the hollow arguments of those who would poison the land, air, and water so they can have a bigger house in the Hamptons. Worse, though, are their irrational supporters who allow it to happen to their own families while smirking at the “tree huggers.” Fortunately, there are some changes. The NBA has just pledged to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030. More importantly, the Biden Administration has been more active in protecting the environment than any other administration in history.

Mastery of ourselves is the ability to put aside what we wish would happen to focus on what is actually happening. That’s the only way we can fix it. The only way for our children to survive.

CREDIT: gettyimages/Kamil Krzacznski

SUMMARY: …“Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old,” the South Dakota governor writes in a new book, adding that the dog, a female, had an “aggressive personality” and needed to be trained to be used for hunting pheasant. What unfolds over the next few pages shows how that effort went very wrong indeed – and, remarkably, how Cricket was not the only domestic animal Noem chose to kill one day in hunting season. Noem’s book – No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward – will be published in the US next month. The Guardian obtained a copy. …She includes her story about the ill-fated Cricket, she says, to illustrate her willingness, in politics as well as in South Dakota life, to do anything “difficult, messy and ugly” if it simply needs to be done. By taking Cricket on a pheasant hunt with older dogs, Noem says, she hoped to calm the young dog down and begin to teach her how to behave. Unfortunately, Cricket ruined the hunt, going “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life”. Noem describes calling Cricket, then using an electronic collar to attempt to bring her under control. Nothing worked. Then, on the way home after the hunt, as Noem stopped to talk to a local family, Cricket escaped Noem’s truck and attacked the family’s chickens, “grabb[ing] one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another”. …Through it all, Noem says, Cricket was “the picture of pure joy”. “I hated that dog,” Noem writes, adding that Cricket had proved herself “untrainable”, “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless … as a hunting dog”. “At that moment,” Noem says, “I realised I had to put her down.” Noem, who also represented her state in Congress for eight years, got her gun, then led Cricket to a gravel pit. “It was not a pleasant job,” she writes, “but it had to be done. And after it was over, I realised another unpleasant job needed to be done.” Incredibly, Noem’s tale of slaughter is not finished. Her family, she writes, also owned a male goat that was “nasty and mean”, because it had not been castrated. Furthermore, the goat smelled “disgusting, musky, rancid” and “loved to chase” Noem’s children, knocking them down and ruining their clothes. Noem decided to kill the unnamed goat the same way she had just killed Cricket the dog. But though she “dragged him to a gravel pit”, the goat jumped as she shot and therefore survived the wound. Noem says she went back to her truck, retrieved another shell, then “hurried back to the gravel pit and put him down”.

MY TAKE: I’m not going to focus on the morality of killing her dog and goat. Plenty of people have already expressed their horror and outrage. Instead, I want to address something even scarier: Why Noem thinks that telling this story is a good idea in positioning her as a potential vice president or even shoring up her role as governor. Her disconnect from understanding human emotions is astounding. The issue isn’t that animals might have to be killed on a farm or ranch for good reasons, it’s that her reasons seem cruel and unjustified. Death by inconvenience.

Noem bragged that her book contained “more real, honest, and politically incorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping.” She thinks she’s sitting around a dinner table regaling the diners with tales of her ability to make tough decisions, and to be ruthless when circumstances require. What’s scary is that these circumstances didn’t require execution and she’s too removed from humanity to know the difference. Like a sociopath.

I can’t help but wonder if she intended the stories of her dog and goat killing to be political metaphors for how she would handle people who are, in her eyes, untrainable, unruly, or disturbing her peace. Does this include protestors and political opponents? Otherwise, why tell the story?

The real story here isn’t about her killing animals. It’s about the kind of person who thinks telling that story is a good idea. What kind of people is she hoping to lure to her side with that tale? It says a lot about her critical thinking ability as a leader that she can’t read the room—the room being America.

What she doesn’t understand is that her willingness to do anything “difficult, messy and ugly” doesn’t mean that her choice is the right one. She reveals she chooses what’s expedient over the best option. And that she’s not smart enough to know the difference. Bluster is no substitution for brains.

This Week in Misusing “Science” to Misinform People

“Science” is such a general umbrella term to most people, encompassing all scientists and everything they do. As such, they are convenient targets of some on the right when scientific facts don’t support their irrational opinions. Science is then ridiculed as a bunch of out-of-touch eggheads who can’t compare with good ole gut feelings. That doesn’t stop them from perverting science whenever they want to “prove” a point. This technique is not just from the political right but is also a favorite of businesses promoting phony science to make money.

For me, the word science represents the “scientific method” we learned in school which ushered in the Age of Reason in the seventeenth century. Simple definition: “The scientific method is the process of objectively establishing facts through testing and experimentation. The basic process involves making an observation, forming a hypothesis, making a prediction, conducting an experiment and finally analyzing the results.” Anything less than that is not science, but “junk science.”

SUMMARY: The retraction of three peer-reviewed articles prominently cited in court cases on the so-called abortion pill – mifepristone – has put a group of papers by anti-abortion researchers in the scientific limelight. Seventeen sexual and reproductive health researchers are calling for four peer-reviewed studies by anti-abortion researchers to be retracted or amended. The papers, critics contend, are “fatally flawed” and muddy the scientific consensus for courts and lawmakers who lack the scientific training to understand their methodological flaws. While some papers date back to 2002, the group argues that now – in the post-Roe v Wade era – the stakes have never been higher. State and federal courts now routinely field cases on near-total abortion bans, attacks on in vitro fertilization and attempts to give fetuses the rights of people. “When we saw the meta-analysis presented again and again and again – in the briefs to the Dobbs case” that overturned Roe v Wade “and state cases” to restrict abortion, “the concerns really rose,” said Julia Littell, a retired Bryn Mawr professor and social researcher with expertise in statistical analysis. A meta-analysis is a kind of research that uses statistical methods to combine studies on the same topic. Researchers sometimes use these analyses to examine the scientific consensus on a subject. Littell was “shocked” by a paper that said women experience dramatic increases in mental health problems after an abortion – primarily because of the paper’s research methods. Of the 22 studies cited by the meta-analysis, 11 were by the lone author of the paper itself. The meta-analysis “failed to meet any published methodological criteria for systematic reviews” and failed to follow recommendations to avoid statistical dependencies, according to a criticism published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). Large scientific bodies have found no evidence to suggest abortion causes increases in mental health problems. The best predictor of a woman’s mental health after an abortion is her health before. What’s more, there is substantial evidence that women who are denied a wanted abortion suffer both mental and financial harms. From the time it was published, this 2011 meta-analysis has drawn consternation. Still, it remains in the scientific record in a dispute that the 17 authors of the BMJ criticism, including Littell, say goes beyond mere scientific disagreement. The paper has been cited in at least 24 federal and state court cases and 14 parliamentary hearings in six countries. Dr Chelsea Polis, a reproductive health scientist in New York City, who helped gather the group of academics, says her “concerns with the meta-analysis on abortion and mental health published … are based on it being, in my professional opinion, egregiously methodologically flawed”.

MY TAKE: The most frightening line from the article is ‘The paper has been cited in at least 24 federal and state court cases and 14 parliamentary hearings in six countries.” That means our laws are being influenced by pseudo-science that offers no actual evidence. That also means that lawmakers using these flawed articles are either doing so knowing they are useless as a way to trick their constituents—or they are incompetent in their jobs in not doing due diligence on the veracity of those articles. Either way, they don’t deserve to be in their jobs.

The scientific method is not foolproof. Mistakes can be made. That’s why scientists don’t accept studies until they can be consistently replicated. But the key is to base opinions on evidence, not desire. When a person holds an opinion and rejects all evidence that disputes it and can’t find legitimate proof to support it, that is not someone who should be a political leader. Or even a voter.

gettyimages/Malte Mueller

SUMMARY: A class-action lawsuit filed in a US federal court last Valentine’s Day accuses Match Group – the owners of Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid dating apps, among others – of using a “predatory business model” and of doing everything in its power to keep users hooked, in flagrant opposition to Hinge’s claim that it is “designed to be deleted”. The lawsuit crystallised an ocean of dissatisfaction with the apps, and stimulated a new round of debate over their potential to harm mental health, but for scientists who study romantic relationships it sidestepped the central issue: do they work? Does using the apps increase your chances of finding your soulmate, or not? The answer is, nobody knows. “The science isn’t there,” says sociologist Elizabeth Bruch of the University of Michigan, who has studied online dating for a decade. The apps have undoubtedly “altered social reality”, to quote the lawsuit. In the US, where uptake has been greatest since their advent, first as websites, about 30 years ago, more than half of all heterosexual couples – and an even higher proportion of gay couples – now meet online, according to Stanford University sociologist Michael Rosenfeld. Europe, slower to catch on, still has an estimated 80 million users. Rosenfeld, who tracks US dating trends, says that online dating has steadily replaced traditional ways of finding mates, through friends, work or places of worship. It might eventually plateau at a certain market share, since those other channels haven’t gone away, but reports that gen Z – which includes those now in their 20s – are turning their back on the apps are not borne out by his data. The recent and real dating drought is more likely to be a temporary blip caused by the pandemic, Rosenfeld says, which made it nearly impossible for people to follow up online connections by meeting face-to-face. “The number of single adults in the United States increased by about 10 to 12 million during the pandemic,” he says.

MY TAKE: Don’t scoff. Don’t scowl and talk about how in your day people met each other face to face. Times have changed and rather than criticize, we need to understand why they’ve changed and if that change is beneficial based on facts, not nostalgia.

Yes, dating apps are problematic—as everyone on them would agree. They’re impersonal, they create more disillusionment than joy, and so forth. But the reality is that younger people are finding it more difficult to find romance than in the past. Part of the problem is that the pandemic created a generation of isolationists, people more comfortable ordering everything from Amazon and DoorDash than venturing out to interact with real people. We have fewer gathering places with fewer people in attendance. Trolling bars can be dangerous. Dance clubs are loud and impersonal.

One problem with dating apps is that they seem designed to addict. Anthropologist Natasha Schüll of New York University spent 15 years observing slot machine players in Las Vegas, “reporting her findings in the highly acclaimed book Addiction By Design (2012), and she sees clear parallels between dating apps and slot machines. They hook people with the promise of love rather than riches, she says, but they hold them in the same way - through the game-like design of their interfaces, which engage the brain’s reward circuits.” This would indicate some people are more interested in the visceral rewards of using the app than in finding a relationship and deleting the app. Using the app stimulates romanticized hope. Actual dating then can be a letdown.

Dating apps have the potential to bring lonely people together, but there needs to be a lot more transparency from the companies regarding their effectiveness and their users. It’s pretty much like a restaurant giving a dish’s ingredients so people with allergies don’t get sick. Because they have so much potential, and because they are probably not going away, we need to make sure that the platforms are focused on providing what they promise. Toward that end, they should be regulated to make sure they do. The stakes are too high to ignore.

Kareem’s Video Break

Such exuberance and energy remind us just how remarkable our bodies can be if we push them a little. The timing and teamwork are amazing.

If I could still move like those guys, I wouldn’t be sitting here writing this. So, maybe it’s a good thing that I can’t.

SUMMARY: Jerry Seinfeld said in an interview with The New Yorker while touting his feature directorial effort “Unfrosted” that “P.C. crap” and the “extreme left” is making television comedy go extinct. Seinfeld is a sitcom icon thanks to his eponymous NBC sitcom that ran between 1989 and 1998, but he says viewers no longer flock to their television sets in order to get their comedy fix like they did for decades. “Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don’t get it,” Seinfeld said. “It used to be, you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, “Cheers” is on. Oh, “MASH” is on. Oh, “Mary Tyler Moore” is on. “All in the Family” is on.’ You just expected, ‘There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.’ Well, guess what—where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people.” Seinfeld noted that comedy fans are “now going to see stand-up comics because we are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we’re off track. We know instantly and we adjust to it instantly. But when you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups—’Here’s our thought about this joke.’ Well, that’s the end of your comedy.”

MY TAKE: I think Jerry Seinfeld is one of the funniest comedians ever. I love his stand-up and his TV shows and I will watch his movie. But I’m going to disagree with his conclusion about PC comedy based on his faulty reasoning that seems more crotchety than accurate.

I watch a lot of stand-up comedies, and sitcoms, and listen to comedy routines on various Sirius channels. My experience is that stand-ups have immense freedom—as Seinfeld noted—but most aren’t very funny. Yes, they’re outrageous and bold in their material, but the writing is often predictable and meh. There are exceptions—Sheng Wang and Sarah Silverman to name two—but mostly it’s a disappointing experience, despite the over-abundance of comedy and comedians.

Like Seinfeld, I also miss the great sitcoms of the past, but there are few today who can find that same balance of edgy humor with heartfelt compassion. I’ve watched so many with great expectations only to be let down by the stagnant writing and familiar setups. Mostly, they offer obvious observations, juvenile hijinks, and desperate laugh tracks. Three British sitcoms that are brilliant and original are Extras, Back to Life, and Fleabag.

Seinfeld’s griping about the “extreme left” is just cranky mutterings. He’s not wrong that comedy by committee—especially when it involves studio executives worried about their jobs—is often disastrous. They stomp on the delicious fruit of comedy into gnarled, inedible pulp. That’s just execs trying to interpret PC to cover their asses. Just like stand-up, let the actual marketplace determine what is acceptable. If the public doesn’t like misogynist or racist humor, they’ll let you know.

Seinfeld laments the comedy “posts” being moved. But they’ve always been moved. The kind of racist and antisemitic humor that was funny in the forties was not funny in the sixties. Surely, there were white comedians angry that they could no longer use the n-word to make fun of Blacks. And they probably blamed the damn liberals for not appreciating their jokes about how dumb women are and that they’re only good for one thing. And don’t get them started on greedy Jews. Ah, the good old days of unprotected, raw-dog humor.

The best comedy will sometimes make us cringe, make us think, and even insult us, but if it wants wide acceptance (TV and movie deals), then it has some parameters that matter. There will always be some people attacking comedy, no matter how tame. Many of those complaints can be dismissed as knee-jerk bah-humbugs. That doesn’t mean everyone is wrong in their criticisms. Some things just aren’t funny, no matter how edgy they are.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

The Moody Blues: “Go Now” (1964)

Mike Pinder, one of the founders of The Moody Blues, died last week. He was 82. The Moody Blues were formed in Birmingham, England in 1964, as part of the British Invasion. Their second album, 1967’s Days of Future Passed, was one of the first concept albums. It featured their unique fusion of psychedelic and progressive rock. Pinder was the last surviving member of the original five members of the group.

You’re probably wondering why I didn’t feature the more complex and famous “Nights in White Satin” instead of “Go Now.” As much as I like the dreamy quality of the former, “Go Now” reminds me of that raw sincerity when so many rock bands were struggling for recognition. It’s a simple break-up love song meant to appeal to the teenager in all of us. I like its earnestness that comes across despite the lack of technical sophistication. It’s classic rock and roll when you had to have a special sound to stand out from the crowd. The Moody Blues did.

