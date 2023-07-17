GOP: Inflamed Pimple or Deadly Melanoma

Maybe my age has made me pay more attention to what at first appears like small annoyances in my body but could be symptoms of something much worse. That’s how I approach the selections I make for this newsletter. Sometimes the big stories I write about are obvious choices because they are like an open wound that needs immediate stitches to stop the bleeding. But others are like a dark mole that could just be an inflamed pimple—or the first stages of a deadly melanoma.

A U.S. Senator holds up military promotions. A Representative makes a snarky comment about the Constitution. A judge refuses to perform a wedding ceremony. A teacher is fired in Wisconsin over a song. Each by themselves might seem small against the headlines of war and the brutal effects of climate change—a throwaway story—but together, they illuminate a life-threatening pattern of abuse of power and neglect of duty. To me, democracy is in the details. Untreated, each of these stories is dangerous, maybe more so because, at first glance, they don’t appear to be.

So, let’s put them under a microscope and take a second glance.

United States Marine Corps (USMC) recruits from Lima Company, the first gender integrated training class. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Traditionally, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which funds the annual budget and appropriations of the Department of Defense, passes Congress on a bipartisan basis. Since 1961 it has been considered must-pass legislation, as it provides the funding for our national security. For all that there is grumbling on both sides over one thing or another in the measure, it is generally kept outside partisanship. Late last night, House Republicans broke that tradition by loading the bill with a wish list from the far right. Republicans added amendments that eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the Defense Department; end the Defense Department program that reimburses military personnel who must travel for abortion services; bar healthcare for gender transition; prevent the military academies from using affirmative action in admissions (an exception the recent Supreme Court decision allowed); block the Pentagon from putting in place President Biden’s executive orders on climate change; prevent schools associated with the Defense Department from teaching that the United States of America is racist; and block military schools from having “pornographic and radical gender ideology books” in their libraries. House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted: “We don’t want Disneyland to train our military. House Republicans just passed a bill that ENDS the wokism in the military and gives our troops their biggest pay raise in decades.”

MY TAKE: This is one of those stories that you’ll be tempted to skip. It’s a recipe for inducing a sudden nap: a military bill, Congress debating, Kevin McCarthy and his clown car of MAGAndroids. But it’s actually VERY IMPORTANT, not just because of the bill itself, but for what it reveals about the GOP’s long-term agenda. Like obsessed Captain Ahabs, they are harpooning the Great White Will of the majority of Americans, and I hope they meet the same deserved fate (metaphorically): dragged to dark depths of obscurity because of their own bloated egos.

What is especially concerning is that every time a major bill comes up, certain House Republicans attempt to take the country hostage by demanding they get their way or no one gets anything. This is what they did with the bill to raise the debt ceiling, which they had done three times under Trump, but refused to do under Biden unless they got their way. Worse, the things they ask for not only don’t make the country stronger, they contradict what most Americans want according to polls, and are contrary to this country’s guiding democratic principles.

Here’s what I would like to see: First, the Senate acting in bipartisan unity rejecting these hateful amendments—both on principle and to send a message that blackmailing Congress is not acceptable. Let the reasonable Republicans take back their party from the scoundrels and hucksters. Second, the constituents of every Republican who voted in support of the bill write to their representatives demanding that they behave as leaders and not as panderers grubbing for votes.

Shouldn’t we be appalled at politicians putting our country’s security at risk just so they can virtue-signal to ultra-conservatives who don’t understand how severely they’re undermining the military? Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has been single-handedly holding up military promotions, leaving the Marine Corps without a leader for the first time in 164 years (“Tommy Tuberville’s military stunt endangers national security”). Senate confirmation of military promotions usually is a simple bipartisan procedure. Tuberville has stopped that because he doesn’t like the military’s policy of supporting servicewomen seeking abortions. He’s been warned of the possible dire consequences by top military leaders, politicians, and President Biden, yet he persists because his political career is more important than national security.

Tuberville is the same guy who voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, then, after it passed anyway, bragged on his social media, “Great to see Alabama receive crucial funding to boost ongoing broadband efforts,” and sharing an article about the $1.4 billion going to Alabama for expanded broadband access—no thanks to him.

Integrity? Not so much.

Speaking of lack of integrity, McCarthy boasted, “House Republicans just passed a bill that ENDS the wokism in the military and gives our troops their biggest pay raise in decades.” He’s attempting a verbal slight of mouth by implying that Republicans were responsible for both the civil rights oppression (which he thinks is a good thing) and the pay raise. The oppression is pure GOP accessorizing while the pay raise was already in there. That’s like a waiter taking credit for cooking the dish. (Though these waiters also stuck their dirty thumbs in the soup and want us to applaud them for the “special taste.”)

Are they able to look at themselves in the mirror only because they cast no reflection?

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: A Texas judge is trying to use a recent Supreme Court ruling to justify her refusal to perform same-sex marriages. In a brief filed in state court, the judge who was reprimanded in 2019 for refusing to conduct same-sex marriages argued that even though the U.S. Supreme Court based its ruling in the 303 Creative LLC vs. Eleniscase where a Colorado web designer’s right to not service same-sex couples was upheld on First Amendment grounds rather than state law, it should apply to her lawsuit as well. Dianne Hensley has waged a public battle against the State Commission on Judicial Conduct since the state agency warned her about refusing to perform same-sex marriages in 2019, the Texas Tribunereports. When the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly rebuked her in December 2019, she sued. Among the reasons for the sanction was “casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation,” according to public documents. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that a web designer could not be forced to craft messages that violated her beliefs about same-sex couples.

MY TAKE: Two issues to look at here. First, the Supreme Court’s decision was an example of six of the Justices contorting themselves into a Gordian Knot in an effort to come to a biased conclusion without appearing to be biased. It’s the intellectual equivalent of announcing, “I can’t be racist because I hire only Blacks as servants.”

Their convoluted point was that the web designer who brought the suit could not be forced to create a website for same-sex couples (even though she’d not been asked to by anyone) because her work was “creative,” and this would interfere with her free expression as an “artist.”

I don’t deny there’s some degree of art to web design, as there is to pretty much every job. But there is a difference between censoring an artist from free expression and creating a web page. No one interfered with how she expressed her art in creating a web page (that no one asked her to create). She wanted to challenge the Colorado law designed to prevent discrimination, and she wanted the right to discriminate based on her religious belief. If someone claims that their religious belief allows them to discriminate based on race, gender, religion, or ethnicity, should we all just shrug and say, “Sure, why not?” The Court’s decision doesn’t work based on its interpretation of creative work nor as a principle because it defies the Constitution.

The second issue is that the judge’s work can’t be interpreted as “creative” even by the muddled standard set by this Supreme Court. Part of the judge’s duties involves performing a marriage ceremony for people who are legally allowed to marry. No creativity is required, so no one is censoring her free speech. Again, if everyone’s job is defined as an artistic expression, then no one has to do anything they don’t want to. Should the police only defend people whose beliefs match their own? Should doctors only treat people who agree with them or look like them?

What is revealed by this judge’s lawsuit is less the strength of her convictions and more her incompetency as a judge and legal thinker. The fact that she doesn’t realize that proves the point.

SUMMARY: A teacher in Wisconsin has been fired from her job after she criticized her public school district’s decision to ban the song Rainbowland, which exalts the virtues of inclusivity, from a children’s concert at her campus. The members of the board governing public schools in the solidly Republican community of Waukesha voted unanimously to dismiss Melissa Tempel from her job on Wednesday, saying the teacher’s defense of the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet violated district policy because she did not speak to her supervisors first. Tempel and her advocates, meanwhile, have maintained that she was exercising her constitutionally protected right to free speech but was punished because the song in question references rainbows, a key symbol of the LGBTQ+ community, according to reports from local television station WISN as well as other media outlets.

MY TAKE: Despite the ass-covering excuse that they fired Tempel because “she did not speak to her supervisors first,” it’s clear that they fired her for disagreeing with their discriminatory policy. This conservative school board wanted to make a point that they were fighting a culture war and teachers should “just follow orders” (those lyrics made famous at the Nuremberg trials).

Here’s the bigger, more insidious picture: Wisconsin has a teacher shortage (“Five things to know about the teacher shortage in Wisconsin”) that they have been unable to fix. Although there are enough teachers to take over for those retiring, teachers don’t stay in Wisconsin, with one in three leaving within five years. Another reason is median teacher salary there has actually decreased over the past ten years. Even adjusting dollar amounts to 2021, the median salary for teachers fell from more than $62,000 in 2011 to $56,000 in 2021. That tells us—and the teachers—how much they and education in general are valued in Wisconsin.

How does the board governing public schools respond to the teacher shortage crisis? By firing a teacher for disagreeing about a banned song. That doesn’t sound like the best way to encourage teachers to come to or stay in Wisconsin.

I also want to take a closer look at the actual song they banned from the children’s concert. The lyrics seem pretty innocuous:

Living in a Rainbowland

Where everything goes as planned

And I smile

'Cause I know if we try, we could really make a difference in this world

I won't give up, I'll sleep a wink

It's the only thought I think, you know where I stand

I believe we can start living in a Rainbowland Living in a Rainbowland

Where you and I go hand in hand

Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine

All the hurt and the hate going on here

We are rainbows, me and you

Every color, every hue

Let's shine on through

Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland

There’s nothing in these lyrics promoting the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, just words asking that people stop hurting each other and get along. That’s something elementary kids can understand and something we should be teaching them. Neither Dolly Parton nor Miley Cyrus have said the song is about the LGBTQ+ community. The only ones making the connection are the people banning it.

Just to prove the board is not targeting rainbows as a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community, they approved Kenneth Ascher and Paul Williams’ “Rainbow Connection,” originally sung by Kermit the Frog. This is a wonderful song (as pretty much everything written by Paul Williams is), but the lyrics are thematically very similar to “Rainbowland” in promoting inclusivity and envisioning a better world:

Why are there so many songs about rainbows,

and what's on the other side?



Rainbows are visions,

but only illusions,

and rainbows have nothing to hide.



So we've been told and some choose to believe it,

I know they're wrong, wait and see.



Someday we'll find it,

the rainbow connection,

the lovers, the dreamers, and me.

Like “Rainbowland,” this song describes an imperfect world in which people seek a better place on the other side of the rainbow that is envisioned by lovers and dreamers.

But not, apparently, by school officials in Wisconsin.

Kareem’s Video Break

I’m a sucker for expressions of pure love and joy. What makes this video so special is the dog’s initial reluctance, as if what they’re seeing is too good to be true.

I gave you a happy dog and a singing frog. What else do you want?

This Week in Good News

SUMMARY: A Southern California school district will receive social studies books from the state to replace the texts canceled by three far-right school board members over a mention of a gay rights activist, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. The Newsom administration’s announcement about the Temecula Valley Unified School District follows Twitter scoldings from the governor and a civil rights investigation into the district by the California Department of Education. This latest development extends a feud between state Democrats and three board members backed by the religious right who are now facing recall efforts and palpable parent outrage. It follows state protocols laid out in pending legislation — framed as an “anti-book ban bill” by its proponents, including the Newsom administration. “Cancel culture has gone too far in Temecula: radicalized zealots on the school board rejected a textbook used by hundreds of thousands of students and now children will begin the school year without the tools they need to learn,” Newsom said in a statement. …Privately, Newsom aides have been working with state Superintendent Tony Thurmond to pass legislation that was recently amended to target the school district. Assembly Bill 1078 would fine districts for failing to provide textbooks or The bill would also have the state buy textbooks for districts that don’t comply at the schools’ expense, and make it harder for school boards to remove books and other content.

MY TAKE: What a joy when elected officials actively defend education on behalf of the students and their futures. Ideally, education lifts students up, but so many school boards have been suppressing education in order to keep students down (as in the Wisconsin story above).

Education teaches us to gather reliable evidence, weigh it, then make decisions. Those school board members the state is fighting make decisions about everyone’s children based on personal biases, with no research-driven or fact-based data. They declare a book is harmful without having to define exactly what that harm is, show that harm is actually being done, or prove that such harm has a cause-and-effect connection to the book. The people who least follow the basic lessons of education are in charge of kids’ education. If they want to run a Sunday school, fine. But get them out of public schools.

This Week in Dumb Things Politicians Said

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) offered head-scratching logic on Thursday when she argued that the U.S. shouldn’t provide humanitarian aid to women and children in Afghanistan because it’s not mentioned in the Constitution. Luna delivered the baffling line of reasoning during House debate over an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would cut funding for Afghan aid. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who introduced the amendment, argued the funding could be supporting the brutal Taliban regime. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) voiced “strong opposition” to the measure, noting that it “ties the administration’s hands in how it can best support the people of Afghanistan living under Taliban rule.” “It prohibits the use of any funds authorized via this bill to be used, even tangentially, to aid in our support of the millions of Afghan women and girls suffering under Taliban rule,” she said, “or to those Afghans living in poverty and in need of humanitarian relief.” Following Kamlager-Dove’s fiery pushback, Luna offered her two cents. “I couldn’t help but pull out my pocket Constitution, and I couldn’t seem to find anywhere in here where it says we need to fund programs for humanitarian aid for women and children in Afghanistan,” Luna said. “So with that, I just wanted to point that out and I yield my time.” Kamlager-Dove had only a brief response: “The text is not in the Constitution. It’s in the bill.”

MY TAKE: Luna prefers low theater to high logic. You can watch her paging through her little pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution—too fast to actually read any of the words—while saying she can’t find any mention of Afghanistan. Does anyone believe that she pulls this booklet out to read while sipping her morning coffee? If she were to read the Constitution—which her policies indicate that even if she had read it, she doesn’t respect it—she’d more likely use her phone. What other props does she carry? A “Don’t Tread on Me” flag? A laminated photo of Trump awkwardly holding a Bible?

The Constitution also doesn’t specifically mention transgender people, abortion, or pandemics, but we still have to deal with them through the legislative process, which she has been elected to engage in. And which she is clearly unable to understand.

What we should focus on isn’t her bad theatrics but rather that she isn’t perceptive enough to recognize her gaff. She thought she was being clever when she was just being a fool. The inability to tell the difference does not make for a good human let alone legislator.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Sandie Shaw: “Girl Don’t Come”

British pop singer Sandie Shaw had three UK number one singles in the 1960s and quickly became an international star. She’s best known for “(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me” (1965), “Long Live Love” (1965), and “Puppet on a String” (1967). She was also the first performer to win the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK. But she was much more complex than just a pop singer, playing Ophelia in Hamlet and Joan of Arc in Saint Joan, starting her own fashion line, and joining Amnesty International to end human rights abuses.

I picked “Girl Don’t Come” over her more popular hits because the song has such a haunting melody made even more eerie by Shaw’s subtle vibrato. It’s like a French New Wave black and white film with the man nervously smoking a cigarette as the bell chimes in the background. I also love the asymmetrical phrasing of “girl don’t come.” When I first heard it as a teen, I was excited to see you could use a non-grammatical line and get even more power out of it, just like poetry. That influenced me as a writer.

The song is so compelling that once you play it, you’ll want to hear it again.

Rants, videos, rants, music, more rants. I’m doing my part. Now, you do yours.

Share