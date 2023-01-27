At La Mirada Theatre, Roland Rusinek and Davis Gaines perform in Man of La Mancha . (Photo Credit: Michael Lamont)

In the musical Man of La Mancha (based on Cervantes’ 17th century novel Don Quixote), Don Quixote comes upon a prostitute named Aldonza. Born from her mother’s rape and into a life in poverty, she sees herself as worthless and destined to always live this horrific life. But when Don Quixote sees her, he doesn’t see her past; he sees her as a beautiful and worthwhile lady and treats her as such. He calls her Dulcinea (“Dulcinea... Dulcinea.../I see heaven when I see thee, Dulcinea,/And thy name is like a prayer/An angel whispers...”).

Why did I tell you all that? Because I heard the song again recently and remembered how Aldonza/Dulcinea at first hates him for romanticizing her and for not seeing her the way she really was. But then she begins to evolve into the person he saw her as. And I was reminded of what Eliza Doolittle says in My Fair Lady: “The difference between a lady and a flower girl is not how she behaves, but how she is treated.” Aldonza becomes Dulcinea because someone saw that she could be—and treated her accordingly. His art changed reality.

But that’s not where the song ends. It ends with a bunch of horny soldiers drunkenly and sarcastically singing the same song in order to further humiliate her. At first, it is their version of her she believes, taking money from one of them and having sex with him. It is only later, as she comes to accept Don Quixote’s beautiful vision of the world, that she transforms.

Of course, we all understand how treating people with compassion and understanding, especially those marginalized by society, uplifts not just them, but all of us. (It’s like the way Jainist monks who beg do so less for sustenance than to provide the opportunity for others to be charitable and lift them up spiritually.) Yet, the short-sighted, mean-spirited soldiers don’t realize that because they can only see her as one thing, they are forever trapped in the tiny, dull world of their limited vision.

That’s how I see those Republicans who chortle at the marginalized people, passing laws to further disenfranchise them from society so they can live in the familiar past where a pronoun was a pronoun and they never had to question anything or learn anything new.

Man of La Mancha is set in a prison in which Cervantes tells the story of Don Quixote in order to save himself from the other violent prisoners. At the end, his art has made their lives less inevitable because they have seen a glimpse of what else is possible. He has freed their minds from the prison of their bodies. Unfortunately, those Republicans who are unable to see past their own irrationality will forever be locked in that prison. Just don’t drag the rest of us in there with you.

Politics: How to End Democracy in America

A Georgia Republican Brags That Voter Suppression Helped Them in 2022 ( The Nation)

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) waves goodbye to the democracy that the flag behind her represents. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: (Heather Cox Richardson’s excellent summary): “In The Nation yesterday, Joan Walsh pulled together some of the many stories of voter suppression that have come lately from Republican-dominated states. Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler recently noted that her state’s 2021 law cutting way back on mail-in ballots helped elect Republicans: Walsh points out that mail-in ballots dropped by 81% between 2020 and 2022, and Black voter turnout dropped.



”Robert Spindell, an election commissioner in Wisconsin who was one of Trump’s fake electors in 2020, wrote an email to about 1700 people saying that Republicans ‘can be especially proud of the City of Milwaukee (80.2% Dem Vote) casting 37,000 less votes than cast in the 2018 election with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas.’ Senator Ron Johnson won reelection in that race over Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, who is from Milwaukee, by about 27,000 votes.



”In Florida, Missouri, and Ohio, Republican lawmakers are trying to make it harder for citizens to use ballot initiatives, as progressive policies like Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, hikes in the minimum wage, abortion rights, and redistricting by independent commissions have all turned out to be popular.”

MY TAKE: While we’re all standing on the shores looking for doomsday attacks from Russia, China, and North Korea, America is being disemboweled internally by the Republican Party’s sinister campaign to disenfranchise marginalized people from voting. Isn’t democracy what we’re all protecting when we get all sentimental on July Fourth, or salute the flag, or thank military personnel for their service in maintaining democracy? Yet, here we have a major political party openly replacing democracy with a corrupt oligarchy. The fix is in and we’re the suckers handing over power and wealth to our kidnappers.

Reading Walsh’s article was like a punch to the heart. Since given the right to vote in 1870, Black people have faced beatings, firebombs, and death as they tried to exercise this right. A hundred and fifty years later, the Republican Party is still doing the Klan’s dirty work.

What bothers me even more is that they do it openly, with everyone’s full knowledge and legal support. They congratulate each other on cheating democracy, on suppressing the poor and minorities. They are proud of what they’ve done. And they’re pretty confident nothing can stop them.

The best weapon we have against them is still voting them out of office. It’s so easy to say you love America, that you want it to be great. But what is that greatness? It’s living up to the principles of the U.S. Constitution. Supporting these people is like urinating on the flag.

Sports: Not the First Time

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts ( The Daily Beast)

SUMMARY: “Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. “Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night. “Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given ‘out-of-school disciplinary action.’ He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students were involved; however, Michigan media outlet MLive reported that the students were suspended.”

MY TAKE: I read this with the usual horror when I see racism by or directed at children. Even worse, when I did some research looking for the video to show you, I was shocked by how many videos there were of this same behavior spanning years. In one video, the coach of the player being harassed tells the other team’s coach, who promptly walks away and does nothing (see video below).

This kind of racial taunting at basketball games happened to me more than 60 years ago, so it’s disturbing to see how little we’ve evolved.

It would be too easy to dismiss this behavior as the result of bad parenting or lax discipline at schools. But that actually would be avoiding a much bigger issue here. Sometimes parents are as appalled and disgusted by their children’s behavior as we are. Kids can do really awful things, despite a wonderful upbringing. And schools can discipline these horrible acts without hindering the same behavior popping up elsewhere. In fact, no sooner had I finished writing the first draft of this article then two more incidents happened [“‘Unacceptable’: Texas High School Basketball Game Erupts in Ugly Racism” (you can click on the link to watch yet another video of kids taunting a black child with monkey noises); “City High boys basketball team receives police escort out of Fairfield gym after “racially-charged comment” (an official, not student, made the comment).]

WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT: What we need to be concerned about is why these children feel entitled to be racist in public without expecting repercussions. Why do they think that public displays of racism will be tolerated? In part, because the other people in the stands did little to nothing to stop them, to publicly shame them. Maybe a coach or referee or school official should have gotten on the microphone, pointed at the offenders, and said, “Will the racists sitting there please leave. You are not welcome here.” Followed by applause from everyone in the gym.

It is our duty to immediately address racism, misogyny, homophobia, or any other kind of open display of social intolerance in order to convey the message to our children that we do not condone this behavior. Saying nothing tells them we’re too cowardly to protest—or we secretly agree with them.

NOTE: Maybe it’s overkill to include all three videos, but the impact of watching all of them, which span five years, is truly eye-opening—and alarming.

Sports: What Is Wrong with High School Coaches?

Rockwall Health High School. (Photo Credit: Google Maps)

SUMMARY: “A high school football coach in Texas has been placed on leave for reportedly asking some of his players to do 300 push-ups, or more, within an hour. Parents of the players tasked with the simple exercise on Friday came forward Monday saying their children became ill and some even hospitalized. “The Rockwall Independent School District (RISD) sent a letter to parents on Tuesday that coach John Harrell at Rockwall Heath High School told players during an afternoon athletics period they ‘were required to perform multiple push-ups.’ “Some of the student-athletes who became ill during the requirement of 300-plus push-ups during the 60-minute span have the condition called rhabdomyolysis (rhabdo), according to WFAA, the ABC affiliate based in Dallas.” FYI: According to the CDC: “Rhabdomyolysis (often called rhabdo) is a serious medical condition that can be fatal or result in permanent disability. Rhabdo occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. These substances can damage the heart and kidneys and cause permanent disability or even death.”

MY TAKE: I have long been concerned about the culture of abuse in youth sports. There are different levels of abuse, from parents forcing their children into sports they don’t want to be in (or being too involved with their kids’ sports by bullying coaches and referees) to coaches trying to hold onto their jobs by browbeating their players into excessive training. Plus, there’s the player-on-player abuse when teams gang up on one of their own to physically assault them. For girls and women, sexual abuse has been well documented in the news (and in this Substack).

Intwined in male sports is the Cult of Manliness: “Walk it off!” “Don’t be a baby!” “Man up!” This dumb approach is perpetuated by coaches and parents alike trying to “make men” of their boys. This behavior, often based on the adults’ experience as players, flies in the face of all medical and psychological studies.

The article “Next boy up: Kids continue to die on high school football fields” details the results of this behavior: “Martin, Christman, and Gorham are just three of the players who died on the field this year. There’s also Jack Alkhatib, a 17-year-old player for Dutch Fork High School in South Carolina, who collapsed and died during practice, as did 16-year-old Antonio Hicks from Citrus High School in Florida and 16-year-old Ivan Hicks from West Catholic High School in Pennsylvania. Drake Geiger, a 16-year-old tackle for Omaha South High School in Nebraska, collapsed and died 10 minutes into practice after his body temperature reached 122 degrees. Dmitri McKee, 17, also died from heat stroke as he practiced with his team from Robert E. Lee High School in Alabama in August.”

The pressure we put on kids in sports is one of the major reasons 70% of children quit playing by the age of thirteen. And those who are left can face dangerous consequences from overzealous or predatory coaches. Schools of all levels need to take a much more aggressive stance in making sure the players are safe—mentally and physically. Coaches should not have their own private fiefdom to be ignored as long as they are winning. Maybe a little less banning of books and little more making sure the kids don’t die.

RELATED: “'Burnout is real': Student athletes' mental health is not a game”

Kareem’s Video Break

As if you needed another reason to love Christopher Walken (you don’t!), I’m reintroducing this 2001 music video in which Walken dances to Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice.” What I love about it is the idea that this reserved businessman (Walken) has an internal fantasy life in which he dances and flies with such joy and abandon.

Kareem’s Short Takes

SUMMARY: “Twitter has censored links to a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the request of the Indian government, despite CEO Elon Musk’s previously stated commitments to free speech on the platform.”

MY TAKE: Elon Musk responded by denying he knew about the situation. “First I’ve heard,” he tweeted. “It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things.”

I have trouble believing the man who so loudly and so often proclaimed that his taking over Twitter was a return to free speech didn’t know when his company engages in censorship of over one billion people. And even if he didn’t know, this would be a great opportunity for him to reaffirm his commitment to free speech by ignoring the Indian government. Except for one thing: that would be bad for his business. And, as with many conservatives who shout “Freedom"!” for the cameras as if they’re reenacting Braveheart, their devotion to actual freedom ends at the bottom line.

SUMMARY: “Amid conservative outrage over an imaginary, candy-based culture war, the M&M’s brand has announced that it’s retiring its 69 year old spokescandies. “‘America, let’s talk,’ the M&M’s account tweeted on Monday. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it—even a candy’s shoe’s can be polarizing.’ “The company goes on to say that the characters are on an “indefinite pause,” and actor Maya Rudolph will take their place as spokesperson. “…It’s unclear what controversy, specifically, the announcement is referring to, but the shoes comment is a clue. In January 2021, conservative pundit and culture warrior Tucker Carlson lost his mind over a different M&M’s advertising campaign, in which the female-coded candies swapped their knee-high boots and stiletto heels for more practical footwear. “‘M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,’ Carlson said during a rant about the change. “Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you are totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.’ “Naturally, the clip of Carlson saying this went extremely viral and was endlessly dunked on, including by California congressman Eric Swalwell, who tweeted, ‘You… wanted to have a drink… with an M&M? #DeeperIssues’”

MY TAKE: Women, aren’t you fortunate that you have Tucker Carlson to explain sexy footwear? He’s disturbed that the cartoon M&M “women” aren’t sexy enough to have a drink with. What he should be concerned about is once any woman hears his perverted porn fantasy, they won’t want to be in the same room with him.

On the surface, it looks like parent company Mars is running from conservatives who can’t get their fetish fix from cartoon candy in heels (“Why are M&M’s caving to right-wing anti-woke pressure?”). But more likely this was a serendipitous opportunity to change advertising tactics by bringing in the funny and delightful Maya Rudolph (though undoubtedly she also won’t meet Carlson’s teenager-with-a-poster-of-Pam-Anderson-over-his-bed standards for sexy). Rudolph even more defies supermodel stereotypes preferred by Carlson Conservatives by being fifty years old, a mother, intelligent, and witty.

I know. Some issues can seem like something too frivolous to spend time with, especially when there are so many other, graver issues. Tucker Carlson’s rant on his lust for cartoon M&Ms versus global warming or voter suppression? But all these little things are insidious attempts to keep stoking rage in conservatives who fear social change. We can snicker at them now—as long as we confront them each and every time to insure they don’t have the last laugh as they dumb-down our culture to their tasteless tastes.

SUMMARY: “A fight over food-stamps is brewing in Iowa, where Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would bar people who receive government nutrition benefits from using them to buy a wide variety of foods, including fresh meat, butter and flour. “The bill, called House File 3, was introduced earlier this month by state House Speaker Pat Grassley. The lawmaker, whose grandfather is Sen. Chuck Grassley, told CBS2Iowa that the bill is needed to trim spending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to free up funding for other priorities. “SNAP is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal agency, although states bear some administrative costs for running the program for qualifying residents.”

MY TAKE: The Republican War on the Poor continues and Iowa is not taking any prisoners. Grassley’s justification for saving money—even though the federal government pays for the bulk—hardly rings true in a state with a $2 billion surplus this year.

But Grassley wasn’t done targeting the poor. His bill set an asset limit of $2,750 which means that if your worth exceeded that amount, you wouldn’t be eligible for food stamps. The problem there is that for many people a car is necessary to work, especially in rural areas of Iowa. Owning a car worth more than that cap excludes you from the program. If you want to eat, you’d better live in your car.

Though it doesn’t seem possible, it gets worse. According to the Iowa Hunger Coalition, foods that would no longer qualify for food-stamp purchases include: fresh meat, butter, flour, white rice, white bread, sliced cheese, cooking oil, herbs, spices, and coffee and tea, among other items.

SUMMARY: “Several anti-LGBTQ+ laws are being passed or proposed across the US as political attacks against the communities continue. “In North Dakota, conservative lawmakers have introduced at least eight laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities, many of which target transgender people. “One bill, rejected on Friday, mandated people affiliated with schools or institutions receiving public funding having to pay a $1,500 fine for using gender pronouns other than those assigned at birth for themselves or others, the Grand Forks Herald reported. “…In the US, several states have filed over 100 laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights, NBC News reported. Such bills have targeted almost all aspects of life, ranging from sports to healthcare to education. “Texas has filed the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws, a total of 36. Missouri has introduced or passed 26 bills, followed by North Dakota, and Oklahoma with six.”

MY TAKE: Everything about this sad attempt to turn back time is alarming, but I’m especially shocked by the “$1,500 fine for using gender pronouns other than those assigned at birth for themselves or others.” Before you get too excited about the bill being rejected, you should know that the only reason it didn’t pass was because it was poorly written, not because it was irrational and cruel. That means it still might pass once it’s rewritten.

What makes this especially disturbing is that there are that many legislators so disturbed by the pronoun issue that they took the time and money to bother with this. Have they commissioned any studies or offered any evidence that saying they/them damages society? Nope. The same amount of harm to society would be caused by using nicknames or variations of given names: Chuck instead of Charles, Jack instead of John, Minnesota Fats Eminem. Hank Williams would have to go by his given name, Hiram.

They don’t care what you prefer to be called, they want to legislate what they want to call you. They might as well be whittling on the porch complaining about “These damn kids and their… (select any from history: Walkman, long hair, jeans, iPhones, droopy pants, short skirts, loud music)!!!”

SUMMARY: “Over the last several days, Twitter has been overrun by a string of mostly white women posting videos of themselves purportedly experiencing tremors and seizure-like spasms after getting the covid vaccine. Naturally, they were prompted to do so by none other than Elon Musk (a man who’s called for Anthony Fauci to be prosecuted and is clearly a highly credible source for information) after he tweeted on Friday, ‘I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno.’”

MY TAKE: If people are genuinely concerned that the vaccine is dangerous, why can’t they offer real examples of widespread physical ailments resulting from the vaccine? While this prank might be amusing to them (which already tells us a lot), they should consider that they are perpetuating vaccine hesitancy that might cause long-term ailments and even death among those who were persuaded by their posts. Well, they got their fifteen minutes of fame—but as nitwits, not heroes. Sadly, they’re okay with that.

RELATED: “Teens Are Now Claiming They Have Coronavirus for Tik Tok Clout”

Music: She Rocked the World

Phoebe Snow: Poetry Woman

In 1974, Phoebe Snow’s first hit, “Poetry Man,” made the world sit up and take notice. For me, hearing her voice for the first time was like the scene in The Color of Money when ex-pool hustler Fast Eddie (Paul Newman) is sipping a drink and hears behind him a pool prodigy (Tom Cruise) cracking the pool balls. He perks up, knowing he’s hearing something special. Phoebe Snow sang jazz, blues, rock, gospel, and pop and wrote some of the most original and moving songs of our time.

Rolling Stone called her “One of the most gifted voices of her generation, Phoebe Snow can do just about anything stylistically as well as technically.” I agree. She sang with Paul Simon on “Gone at Last” and “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and her duet of “The Shoop Shoop Song” with Linda Ronstadt on SNL is still a musical highlight of the entire series. Watch it here. It is unforgettably dynamic. Okay, I can’t help myself, here’s one more: a duet of Snow and Ronstadt singing “Married Men.” Once you hear any of these songs, you’ll want to add them to your playlist.

