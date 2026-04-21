Kareem Takes on the News

Kareem Takes on the News

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
6h

Your post this morning has served as a great pep talk for me personally,Kareem. It is hard to keep fighting the idiocracy, but your reminder of my favorite movie of all time gives me the boost I need. I've lived with Chance's "philosophy" since I first saw the brilliant film in the 70's.

So glad you are keeping on keeping on as you celebrate another birthday. Many Happy Returns!

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Tina Frost's avatar
Tina Frost
5h

Happy belated birthday Kareem.

Great analysis of the need to actually participate in democracy. Thanks for breaking down the California gubernatorial race. The fine points of jungle race has eluded the national news coverage .

Having just heard a report on the use of AI to target the school in Iran in which our country killed over 100 school girls, the robots still scare me.

Dionne Warwick , a favorite of mine since childhood ( Say a little prayer for me , especially ) was so beautiful in the video you linked. Her voice so young and pure; what a treat!

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