Every week I produce two carefully curated newsletters. But so many interesting or important issues arise that I don’t have time or space to comment on everything so they fall between the cracks. Therefore, I thought I’d try out a mini-newsletter that lists some of those items and allows me to briefly comment. Don’t worry, your regular subscriber-only newsletters will arrive on schedule.

Let me know if this is something you want me to continue by commenting.

After Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo invoked God as his justification for ending all vaccine mandates in Florida (“reflection of God’s light against the darkness of tyranny and oppression”), it turns out not everyone was onboard with his and DeSantis’ holy hypocrisy. Parents, medical experts, and even some Florida Republicans balked. But the biggest blow to Ladapo’s unscientific screed was Trump who, within 48 hours, declared, “You have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They’re not controversial at all.” Lapado is now reconsidering which God he’s going to obey.

Last week, the Department of Justice admitted in court that it had lied. The DOJ had previously told the court that its justification for secretly deporting hundreds of young immigrants to Guatemala was that the children’s parents were all eagerly demanding their return. However, the DOJ confessed in court that the truth is that no parents requested their children to be returned and that most were not prepared to take them in if they were. When will the Department of Justice start living up to its name?

The alumni association for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point canceled a ceremony awarding Tom Hanks the Thayer Award, which is awarded annually to “an outstanding citizen … whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point's motto: ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’” Trump celebrated the Hanks cancellation with his usual classy gloating: “Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move!" the president wrote. "We don't need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!” (FYI: Last year’s Oscar broadcast hit a five-year high in total viewership.) Compare Trump’s comments with West Point Association of Graduates Chairman Robert A. McDonald original announcement of why Hanks was chosen: “Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.” Nothing happened between the announcement and the cancellation except Trump’s tantrum over the fact that Hanks supported Harris in the last election. Apparently, courage is not one of the values of West Point.

Kevin Struthers, a senior director of music programming who had been at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for 30 years, has been fired as part of the gentrification of the arts under Trump. Struthers had been responsible for the Kennedy Center's jazz programming. Jazz has its origins in a lot of musical traditions, but it became popularized during the Harlem Renaissance by Black musicians. In American culture, jazz has been associated with Black artists in the same way rap music has. That doesn’t mean there aren’t many exceptional White jazz musicians—there most certainly are—but the firing of Struthers seems like a continuation of the Trump administration’s war on Black politicians and artists. He wants to send the National Guard into cities with Black mayors, demote Black military leaders, and now marginalize an art form of special significance to Black culture and identity. The message of racism he’s sending is as clear as a KKK bonfire.

Last week, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade offered a unique solution to the homeless situation. He suggested the homeless should face “involuntary lethal injection or something” before adding, “just kill ’em.” A quick reminder: In January 2024, there were over 771,000 homeless in the U.S. Kilmeade’s belief that the killings should be “involuntary” is by definition murder. Later, he apologized, of course, because he still wants to keep his job (though it’s a mystery why people who criticized Charlie Kirk after his murder lost their jobs and this man who is promoting the murder of nearly 800,000 people in an Auschwitz-like manner keeps his). I don’t believe his apology is sincere. What is disturbing isn’t just his staggering suggestion, but that he felt his fame and the Fox mantle would protect him from saying whatever he believed, without giving any thought to what he was saying. Sadly, he was right.

