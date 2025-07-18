Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olddiva's avatar
Olddiva
14hEdited

Trump’s tariffs and attacks on other countries’ leaders, seemed to have galvanized them. Meanwhile, our nation is crumbling: systems being thwarted or disbanded; science and research becoming extinct; citizens disappearing without recourse, and the co-opting of religious teachings. Soon, we will be identified as just another “shid hole country.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jerry Atkinson's avatar
Jerry Atkinson
15h

Love this! The article on historical Jesus was great...very thoughtful and to the point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture