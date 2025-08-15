Royce Hall: UCLA Alums: Back Row (left to right): Patrick Soon-Shiong – Surgeon-scientist & biotech entrepreneur, Arthur Ashe – Tennis champion & humanitarian, Chancellor Ralph Bunche – Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Julio Frenk – Current UCLA Chancellor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – NBA legend & cultural figure Front Row: left to right: Jackie Robinson MLB Trailblazer & Civil Rights Icon, Anne Rimoin infectious disease epidemiologist, Linda Liau Neurosurgery Chair & brain cancer vaccine pioneer, E. Dale Abel - Endrocrinologist & cardiometabolic researcher, Dr. Richard J. Shemin , Robert & Kelly Day Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Kavitha Bhatia -Healthcare executive & philanthropistaption

What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: How committed are we to the pursuit of justice?

Kareem’s Dept. of “Does This Pass the Smell Test?”: Trump Courts Ghislaine Maxwell. The melodrama has become a lie detector test and character test all in one.

Trump’s Attack on UCLA Will Harm All Americans: Trump’s attempt to extort a billion dollars from UCLA will result in the average American being deprived of many scientific innovations, especially in medicine and health care.

Condemned by Their Own Words: RFK Jr.: A new feature that allows people to destroy their credibility through their own words. In this case, RFK Jr. spouts racist “science” that is inaccurate and deadly to the Black community. Is it murder if people die because of his lies?

Kareem’s Video Break : Babies with attitude that is both amusing and scary.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: When Heroes Make Mistakes: Purple Heart recipients thought they were making a patriotic gesture—but it was the opposite.

Trump’s Poll Numbers Hit a New Low, as He Bleeds Support from Independents: The polls show Trump’s approval rating sinking, yet Republican politicians find a way to knowingly misinform the public about them. These poll numbers could trigger a dangerous reaction.

Kareem’s Magical Moments in Sports: Dog challenges boy to soccer practice.

Cleo Laine Sings “Oh, Lady Be Good”: We pay homage to Cleo Laine, who died last week, with a song that shows why she was one of the greatest jazz singers ever.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Let justice be done though the heavens fall.

Unknown, from the Latin: Fīat iūstitia ruat cælum

Credit: Anton Petrus/gettyimages

I love how this quote challenges us to evaluate our level of commitment to justice. Certainly, it seems like an extreme pledge, verging on the cultish. One can imagine this being chanted by people in hooded robes while drinking from gold chalices filled with blood—or Kool-Aid. I mean, practically speaking, this whole tossing-out-the-baby-with-the-bathwater approach to justice seems nuts. What’s the point of achieving justice if all else is destroyed in the process?

And yet, I keep coming back to it.

The reason we have so much injustice is because people have built up a tolerance to it, the way they would to an invasive virus. We keep accepting mutations of injustice until any injustice seems perfectly normal because it no longer makes us nauseous or short of breath. Gerrymandering to restrict minorities’ voting power? Taking away the rights of LGBTQ+? Women becoming second-class citizens? Rampant racism in the government? Inferior education and a deadly environment for our children? Just minor symptoms. Walk ‘em off. At least we’re not sicker, right?

Our increasing flexibility over what we consider a bridge too far regarding injustice will soon make us tolerant of all injustice. Whatever line in the sand we thought we’d drawn has been trampled into oblivion.

“Let justice be done though the heavens fall” declares that there is no point to a society existing if it is willing to endure injustice without fighting against it. As we move toward concentration camps (“Alligator Alcatraz”) for immigrants—many of whom have committed no crime, all of whom have received no due process—I wonder when our flexibility to injustice will reach its breaking point. When will enough be enough?

“Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” If we don’t stand firm on moral principles, maybe it’s better that the heavens fall.

Kareem’s Dept. of “Does This Pass the Smell Test?”: Trump Courts Ghislaine Maxwell

Melania Trump, Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell attend Anand Jon Fashion Show on September 18, 2000 in New York City. (Credit: Rossa W. Cole/Sygma via gettyimages)

Everything about the Epstein melodrama reeks like some unrecognizable food that has liquified at the back of your refrigerator. Yet, the Trump administration wants to serve up to the public this rancid goo on gilded plates as the Chef’s Special and we’re supposed to hold our noses, dig in, gag it down, and then give our compliments to the chef.

For years, one of Trump’s campaign talking points was the full release of everything to do with the Epstein case. Suddenly, he’s dragging his feet and doing everything he can to make it go away. Naturally, people who he’d convinced that there was some sort of Democratic pedophilia conspiracy want to know why the change of heart.

Now the focus is on convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, who is serving 20 years for grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein and his so-far-unnamed buddies. Recently, she was questioned by the DOJ. Her attorney said, “She was asked about maybe about 100 different people. She answered questions about everybody, and she didn't hold anything back.”

Question: Why are they only questioning her now? Especially after Trump said that the case was closed. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along.

Next, when Maxwell was suddenly transferred to “one of the cushiest federal detention facilities in the country,” prison officials reacted with “shock and outrage” (“Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer to cushy prison camp is a 'travesty of justice,' ex-BOP official says”). “Since when are sex offenders allowed at the camp?” complained one Bureau of Prisons staffer. “I don’t care who she snitched on, she’s a damn human trafficker.” One retired federal prison special investigative agent said that in his 27 years on the job he couldn’t remember one time when a sex offender was moved to a prison camp. “The logic to me is not there,” he said. “It doesn’t pass the smell test.”

Question: Why was this unprecedented decision to move Maxwell to Club Fed made? The Trump administration is either rewarding her for something they expect to get from her or encouraging her silence—or both.

Finally, Trump claims he knows nothing about her transfer and only learned about it in the news. If that were true, it would be scary because that means he’s uninformed about major moves of people in his administration. Certainly, that means he’s a terrible administrator. But it’s really hard to believe he didn’t know, especially because everything about this case has been in his face for weeks. He’s stayed up late into the night issuing rambling posts condemning his own followers for wanting what he promised. (“Trump Ridiculed for Claiming He Didn’t Know About Ghislaine Maxwell’s Jail Move.”)

Question: Does anybody have any faith that all the records kept by loyal members of the Trump administration will ever be released without many pieces having gone missing? Is this stalling merely allowing them to scrub the records to remove the names of Republicans, including Trump’s? In essence, by already rewarding her, the Trump administration has corrupted the veracity of her testimony. She’s tainted.

Here’s the answer to the last question: “Vice President J.D. Vance is hosting a strategy meeting with top Trump officials to coordinate a plan to deal with the ongoing firestorm over the Epstein files…In an extraordinary intervention, Vance is expected to meet on Wednesday night with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI director Kash Patel as they weigh up how to respond to the fallout surrounding the deceased sex offender.” (“Vance Interferes Directly With DOJ in Trump’s Epstein Crisis.”) Notice that they are not gathering to find out the truth, just ways to squash public interest. [FYI: Vance denied their meeting was about Epstein.] So far, the method has been to push distractions and accusations in the media, such as Tulsi Gabbard claiming “irrefutable evidence” of a “treasonous conspiracy,” which she failed to provide despite repeatedly being asked to do so.

Does anything in this affair pass the smell test?

Trump’s Attack on UCLA Will Harm All Americans

It’s understandable that Trump has declared war on institutions of higher learning because the more educated a person is, the less likely they are to support Trump. In the 2024 elections, college graduates favored Kamala Harris over Trump by 13 points. As we have seen, Trump’s fevered priority as president is to punish all those individuals and groups that did not support him, from women to Blacks to LGBTQ+—to the college educated and the colleges and universities that produced them. Logic, facts, history, and science conspire to prove Trump’s policies to be unsupportable and his opinions to be irrational. So, they must go.

Now Trump has come for UCLA, my alma mater, and the first public school to face his wrath. He has ended $500 million in federal funding for research and is demanding UCLA pay him $1 billion to restart the funding. Also, the school would have to pay $172 million to a claims fund for victims of civil rights violations. [Reminder: I am also pro Israel’s right to exist and pro the prosecution of antisemitic actions, but I am not pro Netanyahu or his arrogant, fascist actions against Palestine. Anyone who is truly pro-Israel should demand his removal and his immediate prosecution.] I have a decades-long history of fighting antisemitism, and I can say without hesitation that Trump using antisemitism as a ploy to undercut education is as offensive as his blatant racism. Remember, he’s the guy who just called people Shylocks and pretended he didn’t know that was an insult to Jews.

These unprecedented attacks on UCLA won’t just affect the education of the nearly 50,000 students who attend the school each year, but they will also result in the serious stoppage of critical research on new immunotherapies that could treat cancerous tumors, new technologies to diagnose Parkinson's earlier, and new methods to produce the building blocks of semiconductor chips that power our phones, computers, and cars. What happens at UCLA has a major effect on all our daily lives.

On a personal note, if not for UCLA, you wouldn’t be reading this Substack right now. My teachers there gave me the confidence to pursue writing. Coach Wooden taught me basketball, but more importantly he taught me how to always stand up for moral principles. My history classes taught me how events of the past can guide us on the path to the future. I am UCLA.

Trump’s attempt to extort a billion dollars from UCLA will result in the average American being deprived of many scientific innovations, especially in medicine and health care, for many years to come. It will have a devastating effect on the economy as other countries push ahead in developing scientific breakthroughs that benefit their countries but not ours. It will cost jobs, not just for university employees, but for the other businesses that work with UCLA.

All because Trump got his feelings hurt.

Just Click one of the links below and join me in protecting UCLA’s future.

Share your UCLA research story: Help us protect and promote UCLA research

Pledge to stand up for UCLA and UC: https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/get-involved/stand-up-for-uc

Condemned by Their Own Words: RFK Jr.

Credit: Drazen Zigic/gettyimages

I’m trying out this new column that features a quote so outrageous—but that impacts society so profoundly—that it requires only a brief comment.

We should not be giving Black people the same vaccine schedule that’s given to whites, because their immune system is better than ours.

RFK Jr., 2021 (RFK Jr.'s Stunning Claim About Black People And Vaccines Sparks Concern From Medical Experts)

MY TAKE: Kennedy is referring to a Mayo Clinic study of the differences in the immune response to vaccination by race. However, Dr. Richard Kennedy (not related to RFK Jr.), a vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic, said that immune responses vary based on dozens of factors, including race and sex. To advocate a different vaccination schedule for Blacks based on this study would be “twisting the data far beyond what they actually demonstrate.”

This is how racists misuse science to justify their racism. For example, in the 1800s, the pseudo-science of phrenology (the study of the shape of human skulls to determine mental abilities) was used to demonstrate the inferiority of Blacks and to justify slavery. Even today, a study found that some physicians hold the unscientific belief that Black patients feel less pain than Whites. Another study found that doctors are twice as likely to underestimate the pain of their Black patients. Today!

Vaccination rates are already lower among Black children due to vaccination hesitation based on a justified mistrust of the medical system, as well as less access to health care. So, why is RFK Jr., so eager to make things worse for the Black community? The only thing he has to gain is political support among racists. In exchange for that support, he’s willing to let the Black community lose their health and lives.

Not just Black lives, though. Last week, Kennedy canceled research into mRNA vaccines that would have cost $500 million. His stated reason was concerns about the safety of the vaccines, though he offered no evidence to prove they were unsafe. Additionally, he stated, “The data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.” Again, not only does he offer no proof that this is true, there is serious evidence that he’s wrong: “The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been used widely around the world, and studies have repeatedly demonstrated their effectiveness and safety. Moreover, the mRNA vaccines, which can easily be updated to target new virus variants, have continued to provide protection even as the virus mutates.” Said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota: “We have ample data showing major reductions in serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths even after the virus variants have changed some.”

Even if Kennedy’s statement was true (which it clearly is not), what is the logic behind cancelling research into how to make vaccines more effective? What is his alternate plan for fighting these diseases? Why is he so determined to make us less prepared to fight disease in the future, making us much more vulnerable to anything like COVID-19 in the years to come? Our health is in his hands. Ponder that.

[FYI: What’s shocking to me—and I hope to you—is that there are relatively no medical experts who support anything RFK Jr., does or says. Every time he announces a new policy, it is quickly condemned by the most prominent doctors and scientists in the field. Yet, he continues on. Last week, he was condemned by Trump’s own former U.S. surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams, who served during Trump’s first term. “How you respond to a crisis defines a leader, and quite frankly Secretary Kennedy has failed in his first major test in this regard,” Adams said. “It took him over 18 hours to issue a tepid response to these horrific shootings, and that’s not even considering how his inflammatory rhetoric in the past has actually contributed to a lot of what’s been going on.” (He’s referring to RFK Jr.’s false characterization of the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine. The shooter who killed police officer David Rose during his attack on the CDC blamed them for producing a vaccine he claimed made him depressed and suicidal. Kennedy lied and two men died as a result.]

Kareem’s Video Break

Every parent knows these moments. Cute when they’re little, not so much when they’re teens.

Share

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: When Heroes Make Mistakes

Recently, Trump hosted a Purple Heart Day ceremony honoring nearly 100 recipients of the Purple Heart, which is awarded to members of the military who are wounded or killed in action against an enemy. Three of the recipients gave Trump their own medals in acknowledgement of the assassination attempt that nicked his ear. Trump has received Purple Hearts from other servicepeople. Trump’s response: “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.”

I know the military people who gave him their Purple Hearts think they were doing something patriotic. In fact, they were doing the opposite. Their bravery and sacrifice in defense of this country and democracy was being honored, yet they turned around and honored the biggest threat to this country and democracy, thereby legitimizing him further and promoting his destruction of the very values they were wounded over. They destroyed their own legacy.

Did they not know that Trump, who always wanted a Purple Heart, cheated to evade the draft? The doctor who signed the medical form claiming Trump had bone spurs later admitted he did it as a favor to his landlord, Trump’s father. I don’t mind that he evaded the draft, I mind that he then spent decades disparaging service members and real heroes. He called soldiers who gave their lives “suckers” and “losers.” He ridiculed John McCain, who spent years in a Vietnam prison, as not being a hero because he got caught. He’s used the military as a prop for his birthday celebration. He has no respect for anyone in the military as being more than a trained guard dog.

They gave him their well-deserved medal, negating the very reason they were fighting in the first place. I honor their bravery, but not their reasoning. They felt good doing it, but they did bad.

Credit: Andrii Yalanskyi/gettyimages

SUMMARY: President Donald Trump’s approval rating slid further Thursday, hitting a new low during his second term of 37% among U.S. adults, according to Gallup, as he continues losing support from independent voters. Independents rated him most poorly on his handling of the budget, Ukraine and foreign trade.

MY TAKE: Polls are frustrating. They rarely agree with each other, in part because they can be manipulated to exact results that the pollster wants. It’s a matter of how one phrases the question, who is polled, and even what time of day they are asked. It’s a bit like taking a child’s temperature, which can spike and subside within a couple hours, revealing little about their health.

What’s of interest to me is how politicians openly lie about polls, with the idea that no one will fact-check them. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee stated on Fox News that Trump’s approval rating is “soaring” even though it was actually going the opposite direction. Alina Habba, a Trump-appointed acting U.S. attorney, also claimed on Fox News that Trump’s public approval was “skyrocketing” with ratings at “an all-time high of anyone.” Not really. More recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “His approval ratings are skyrocketing. CNN had a story, I think a day or two ago, he was at a 90% approval rating. There’s never been a president that high.” At that time, The New York Times reported that Trump had a 52% disapproval rate among Americans.

What Johnson was referring to in his stats wasn’t the American people, but only Republicans. Because they are the only people who count in Trump’s Oz. Similarly, when Trump announced that his bill passed Congress with 218 ayes and only two nays, it sounded like only two people in Congress were against his bill. In the real world, however, the bill passed with 218 voting yes and 214 voting no. Trump meant only two Republicans opposed. Democrats and Independents don’t matter.

Again, in the real world, as reported this week by Arizona Republic, “President Donald Trump's approval rating continues to dip near record lows in recent polls following aggressive policy moves and mounting legal and political battles.”

Lack of popularity is the greatest sin for a politician because it can spread to others associated with them. The ick is contagious in politics. This crack is an opportunity for Republicans to stand up to Trump and reject his destructive policies. Yet, even if they do, we will always know that they didn’t do so out of the courage of their moral convictions, but because they saw a safe path that allowed them to keep their jobs in order to grow their personal wealth and influence. Even if they are starting to help clean up the devastation caused by a tornado, we have to remember that they helped create the tornado in the first place.

Trump, whose obsession with ratings is well known, has taken note of his slipping popularity, even though his minions are under orders to falsely extoll his rising popularity. Trump has a workaround for this: bribe the American people. He’s now proposing giving Americans a rebate check from money earned through tariffs. (“Tariff rebate checks may sound awesome but they could be ‘quite dangerous’.”) “We’re taking in so much money that we may very well make a dividend to the people of America,” Trump said. Some problems with that:

The rebate is actually from money that Americans paid through tariffs. In essence, Trump taxed us, then wants to give some of it back as a bribe so we don’t notice. Nor will we remember that he’s cut Social Security, Medicaid, and put millions at risk of losing health care. That’s like shooting us and robbing us, then wanting praise for dropping us off at the hospital as he speeds away in his limo.

It’s only talk now, but if it happens, expect it right before the 2026 elections as part of his “let’s buy the election” campaign.

Trump criticized President Biden for his stimulus package that he claimed “caused the worst inflation in American history.” (It wasn’t the sole cause, but it did contribute.) Economists expect Trump’s rebate will have the same inflationary effect.

Even conservatives are skeptical. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of center-right think tank American Action Forum who served as an economic adviser to President George W. Bush, described rebate checks as “pandering at its lowest form.” “What’s the point? To spend more than the tariffs are bringing in and to buy votes? If you have a high-price problem, you need more supply. Subsidizing demand only makes the problem worse.”

Polls aren’t just polls. They can create a ripple effect of panic in the Trump administration that builds to an economic tsunami. If only we had leaders more concerned with our welfare than with amassing wealth and power. If only.

Kareem’s Magical Moments in Sports

Man versus dog. I know who I’m rooting for.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Cleo Laine: “Oh, Lady Be Good” (1962)

British jazz singer and actress Cleo Laine died last week at the age of 97. She was active on the stage as well as in recording, acting in numerous plays and producing six top-100 albums in the 1970s. She appeared often at Carnegie Hall and recorded a popular album of music from Porgy and Bess with Ray Charles, which received one of her four Grammy nominations. In 1986, she won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Female.

I picked this song because it shows Laine performing when she was just 35 years old and about to become an international singing and theater star. Her singing of this 1924 George and Ira Gershwin song exudes the energy and optimism that made her so popular, not just in the jazz world, but in the world in general.

To be good, you must do good. We’re in this together.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription