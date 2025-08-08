Free Newsletter Day: Texas Wants to Erase Voters' Voices & U.S. Under Trump Declared Civil Rights "Emergency"
August 8, 2025
I'm back after a week's vacation spent with my family. I'm feeling rested, relaxed, and ready for more kvetching.
it's a free newsletter day
What I’m Discussing Today:
Kareem’s Daily Quote: The greatest threat to democracy isn’t evil, it’s stupidity.
Why many Black Americans are boycotting big-box retail stores. ‘Using my money to resist’: Average Americans fighting back against the anti-DEI bandwagon.
‘Disgraceful step backward’: USDA ends support for Black Farmers, saying it ‘sufficiently’ handled discrimination. This is what happens when racists get to define racism.
National Urban League declares ‘State of Emergency’ for civil rights in the U.S. under Trump: America used to have some sense of pride about its progress in civil rights. Now what does it have?
Trump wants 5-seat pickup from redraw of Texas congressional map: Gerrymandering is the last resort of those who don’t like democracy.
A former Obama official sponsored a government K9 in memory of his dead wife. Trump stopped him going to the graduation ceremony: This single act defines the pettiness of Trump’s character and his policies.
Kareem’s Video Break: An emu plays tag with dogs. I wish I could join in.
Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: Coca-Cola Kisses Trump’s…Let’s Go with Ring: Bullying for the sake of bullying. Another company loses its spine.
What I’m Watching at the Movies: Superman is the best of the Superman movies—and the best movie of the summer so far. Fantastic Four is not so fantastic.
Kareem’s Magical Moments in Sports: A rousing teqball exchange in a sport that may soon be part of the Olympics.
Art Blakey & Lee Morgan, “I Remember Clifford”: This homage to jazz great Clifford Brown is a jazz standard that is both mournful and celebratory.