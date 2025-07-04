Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Natalie's avatar
Ron Natalie
8h

Your patriotism comment brings to mind Robert Kennedy (who's probably rolling in his grave about the exploits of his son). Often repeated during his presidential campaign (albeit paraphrased from George Bernard Shaw):

"Some people see things as they are and say, 'why?' I dream things that never were and say, 'why not?'"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Glaspie's avatar
J Glaspie
8h

Thank you for being a voice of reason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture