Some weekends arrive quietly and leave quietly, slipping into the background of our lives without much ceremony. And then there are weekends like this one, the kind that feel alive while they’re happening, and that stay with you long after the lights go out. It was L.A.’s turn to host the NBA All‑Star festivities this year, and I found myself right in the middle of it, surrounded by the past, the present, and the future of the game I’ve loved for most of my life.

Rookies from left to right: Kyshawn George (Wizards), Tre Johnson (Wizards), Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies), Derik Queen (Pelicans), VJ Edgecombe (76ers), Kon Knueppel (Hornets), and Dylan Harper (Spurs)

The league had invited me to speak with the All‑Star rookies, a group of young men who are just beginning to understand what it means to carry the weight of expectation, opportunity, and responsibility all at once. I’ve always enjoyed spending time with the younger generation. There’s something refreshing about their honesty, their curiosity, the way they’re still forming their identities both as players and as people. They remind me of the early days of my own journey, when everything felt big and new and a little overwhelming.

When I arrived at the Regent Hotel, the room was packed with young talents. All were polite, a little shy, but sharp and focused. I could tell they felt they were right at the start of something important. We broke into small groups, and the conversations flowed easily. We talked about staying grounded and focused, and about navigating the noise that comes with success.

I shared what I could. I told them about the challenges I faced, the moments I stumbled, the times I had to remind myself that the person I was off the court mattered just as much as the one the cameras saw. I talked about the importance of surrounding yourself with people who tell you the truth, not just what you want to hear. I talked about the value of humility, of curiosity, of never believing you’ve learned everything you need to know. And as always happens in these conversations, I walked away feeling like I had learned just as much as I had taught. That’s the beauty of these exchanges.

Me with the rookies giving a talk

House of 2K at Cosm was next on my schedule, and I’ll be honest, I had no idea what I was walking into. I’d never been there before. Cosm feels like someone took the game I grew up playing on a real hardwood floor and mixed it with the game kids play today with a controller in their hands.

I’ve been part of the 2K family for a long time, and people love to tease me about it. They’ll say, “How does a traditional guy like you end up in the gaming world?” Well, my manager, Deborah, keeps me trending. When I walked into the House of 2K, the music was loud and the video technology looked so real I almost checked to see if I was in the game. I chatted with a few fans, took some pictures, and then I made a strategic exit before I went completely deaf.

Team 2K from left: Ronnie 2K host, Billy Inglis VP sports marketing, Morgan Younger director of global licensing

Sunday morning brought a different kind of excitement. I arrived at the YouTube Theater early, partly out of habit and partly because I wanted a few quiet minutes before the whirlwind began. Instead, I walked straight into a reunion. Oscar Robertson and Julius Erving were already there, and seeing them felt like stepping back into a familiar rhythm, the kind of friendship where the years melt away the moment you sit down.

We talked about the old days, the battles we fought, the things we miss, and the things we definitely don’t. At one point we started joking about our knees, and let’s just say the laughter was loud enough to make a couple of staff members peek in to see what was going on. Age has a way of humbling you, but it also gives you the gift of being able to laugh at yourself. There’s a certain freedom in that.

Photo Credit, Deborah Morales, Backstage YouTube Theater: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, Sportscaster Bob Costas

Backstage, Bob Costas joined us. Bob has a memory like a steel trap: dates, scores, arenas, the color of the socks someone was wearing in 1984, he remembers it all. He started telling stories from games we’d long forgotten, and suddenly we were all leaning in like kids around a campfire. And then Magic walked in, carrying that big smile of his, the one that lights up a room before he even says a word. The energy shifted instantly, brighter, louder, warmer. That’s the thing about Magic: he doesn’t just enter a room, he lifts it. Before long, the whole place was filled with laughter, old jokes, and the kind of easy camaraderie that only decades of shared history can create.

Eventually, it was time to head to the backstage. The NBA was presenting me with the Lifetime Achievement Award; and even after all these years, moments like that still make my heart beat a little faster. I stood behind the curtain, listening to the muffled hum of the crowd, holding the acceptance speech I’d written the night before. It wasn’t nerves, exactly, more like a quiet wave of gratitude washing over me. Gratitude for the game, for the people, for the journey. Gratitude for the kid I used to be, who never could have imagined any of this.

Photo Credit: Deborah Morales. Backstage: Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Candace Parker after receiving NBA Lifetime Achievement Awards .

You can watch my acceptance speech by clicking here: Lifetime Achievement Award

I walked out onto that stage seeing familiar faces in the audience. The lights, the applause, the crowd, it all blended into one warm, overwhelming moment. I spoke from the heart, thanked the people who shaped me, and tried to honor the lessons this game has given me. And when it was over, when the applause faded and the lights dimmed, I felt something I didn’t expect: a deep, peaceful sense of completion. Not an ending, just a moment of recognition, a pause to appreciate the road behind me before continuing on the one ahead.

On the drive home, I kept replaying the day in my mind: the conversations, the laughter, the memories, the young faces full of hope. And somewhere between the arena and my front door, it hit me how lucky I am. Lucky to have lived long enough to see the game evolve. Lucky to still be part of it, lucky to have a community—all of you, who care enough to read these reflections and share this journey with me.

I was excited to get home, sit down, and write this for you, my loyal subscribers. Writing has become another kind of court for me, a place where I can show up and share what I’ve learned, and stay connected to the people who’ve supported me through every chapter of my life. So, thank you for being here and allowing me to share moments like this.

Some weekends fade. This one won’t.

