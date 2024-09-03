What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Robert Frost, no stranger to these pages, once again puts life in its proper perspective.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on.

Robert Frost (1874-1963), poet

Three generations. Life goes on—if we’re lucky. (Credit: gettyimages)

I love the gruff truthfulness of this statement. Frost doesn’t adorn it with glib niceties or crochet-worthy clichés about sunshine and rainbows. He gets right to the point of life’s greatest reward and most daunting challenge: It goes on.

He’s not being sarcastic or scornful about the mundane pattern of waking, working, watching TV, and sleeping. Rinse. Repeat. He’s saying that within the overwhelming demands of daily life are opportunities to do more, to be more. It “goes on” is both a complaint about what it takes out of us and a hopeful acknowledgment that, because it goes on, we always have the opportunity to evolve. We can improve. We can forgive. We can be forgiven.

Sometimes a young person will ask me for advice about their future. For example, should they go to college or take a job? My answer is usually, “Four years will pass regardless of your choice. But four years from now, you will have a degree or you won’t. Which would you prefer? Also, what would give you the most pleasure doing over those four years, working or studying?”

It goes on—so each day offers the possibility to do something new. To write a poem. Learn to play the guitar. Chat with people at the next table in a restaurant. Or to appreciate the joys in our mundane patterns. I’ve always loved to work. I love watching TV and reading. I love spending time with my family. I’m grateful it goes on.

