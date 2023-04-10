Politics: While Climate Erodes Florida’s Coast, Republicans Erode Rights

The Sunshine State? (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “Florida took another step to the right on Monday when the state senate approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a measure supported by Republican governor and expected presidential candidate Ron DeSantis – who on the same day signed into law a bill allowing the public to carry concealed guns without a permit. “…[T]he new weapons law will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public. The state now has nearly 3 million permit holders. “…And as he signed the gun rights bill, later on Monday, Democrats and gun safety advocates, pointing to mass shootings in Florida like the massacre at the 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the Parkland shooting, said the new law will only make the state more dangerous. It came just days after three children and three adult staff were gunned down at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.”

MY TAKE: I’m not sure what bothers me the most: the total disregard for people’s safety to pander for votes, the insult to women by taking away their rights to control their own body just so they can feel self-righteously virtuous, or the ignorance of Floridians to allow this to happen in the face of evidence that shows both laws are detrimental to public health and safety and a blow to the tenets of our Constitution. Florida’s Republicans have become parents of the spoiled toddler in the shopping cart screaming for candy, which they give to them regardless of the consequences. Baby wants to carry a gun? How cute. Here you go, kiddo.

While Floridians are arming themselves for a trip to the local movie theater, they might take a moment to do some research: “Do guns make us safer? Science suggests no” Harvard School of Public Health; “More Guns Do Not Stop More Crimes, Evidence Shows” Scientific American; “Effects of Concealed-Carry Laws on Violent Crime” Rand). As of last week, there were 130 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year; last year there were 647 mass shootings.

When asked about solutions after a shooter attacked The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, killing six people, including three children, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) said Congress is “not gonna fix” the problem of school shootings. Instead, he called for “a real revival in this country. Let’s call on our Christian ministers and our people of faith.” That kind of thinking has led us to banning books, drag shows, education, and voting rights.

Good to know that instead of solutions to the body count, we can count on their “thoughts and prayers.”

Politics: Gosh, Scarecrow, You Don’t Need a Brain

60 Minutes featured an interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene which has received a lot of media backlash for being too easy on MTG. But there were enough quotes for MTG to unknowingly reveal her true self. Rather than do a summary and a My Take afterward, I’m just going to comment on her specific comments.

“‘Democrats—Democrats support, even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,’ Greene spewed, invoking an alt-right applause line that has been repeatedly debunked. ‘Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.’”

KAJ: “Sexualizing children” is so vague as to not be a meaningful definition. Does she mean how seven-year-old girls are put in make-up and adult hair styles and paraded around in beauty pageants? Or does she mean when five young women accused Donald Trump of deliberately walking in the dressing room during the 1997 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant when they were naked or semi-naked? Trump admitted to Howard Stern that he habitually did this during pageants: “I’ll tell you the funniest is that I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed. No men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in, because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it. ...You know, they’re standing there with no clothes…And you see these incredible looking women, and so I sort of get away with things like that.” Yet, she supports him for president, which means she actually supports sexualizing children and exploiting them.

“Greene also dug in her heels on past social media activity, refusing to apologize for ‘liking’ Facebook comments declaring that Nancy Pelosi should be shot and that the Parkland school shooting was a false-flag operation. ‘Other people also ran my social media. I don’t think I did that,’ she said, when asked about the Pelosi comment.” “Are you saying that you don’t stand by what’s on your social media?” Stahl asked. “Well, of course I stand for what’s on my social media,” Greene shot back. “But at times not—you’re not always in control.”

KAJ: First, she blames those who run her social media for making a statement she doesn’t stand by. Then she claims she stands by whatever appears on her social media. Sadly, she doesn’t seem to be aware that she’s contradicting herself. Or she thinks her base won’t care. I wonder what her former teachers think when they read her sloppy thoughts.

“When Stahl tried to ask about her stance on Parkland, Greene insisted, ‘No, I never said Parkland was a false flag. No, I’ve never said that,’ as the program displayed screenshots of her activity showing otherwise.”

KAJ: Is she lying or delusional? So far, she’s called Democrats pedophiles without any idea of what that entails while at the same time supporting an alleged pedophile. She supported violence against Nancy Pelosi (“a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi), and agreed that the school shooting in Parkland, FL that killed 17 people was staged. So, she supports assassination and ignoring killings in our schools.

“The Constitution, the very First Amendment, prohibits having a religion in the government,” Stahl said. “Yet the Founding Fathers quoted the Bible constantly and were driven by their faith,” Greene responded.

KAJ: I’m sure Greene thinks this is a gotchya answer. Two points to make here: First, people use their faith to guide their moral choices. They may quote a holy book to articulate their stance. But that’s very different from using that quote as evidence that they are justified in imposing their belief on others. Remember, the Bible was often quoted to justify slavery and abuse of women. Second, we look the U.S. Constitution for our blueprint of what the country stands for. The Founding Fathers knew that some of their beliefs would not survive changing times, so they designed the Constitution to reflect basic values that are true regardless of one’s individual faith.

The worst part of the MTG interview is that, though most voters would instantly reject a politician for lying so openly, being poorly informed, and showing such contempt for her own constituency, her followers won’t even notice. Hence, followers.

C’mon already.

Kareem's Video Break

You will have trouble believing this. I’ve watched it several times and still find it fascinating.

Politics: When the Crime Is the Punishment

Idaho hospital will stop delivering babies as doctors flee state due to abortion ban ( The Guardian)

SUMMARY: “An Idaho hospital has planned to stop delivering babies, with the medical center’s managers citing increasing criminalization of physicians and the inability to retain pediatricians as major reasons. “Bonner General Health, the only hospital in Sandpoint, Idaho, announced on Friday that it would no longer provide labor, delivery and a host of other obstetrical services. “The more than 9,000 residents of Sandpoint are now forced to drive 46 miles for the nearest labor and delivery care, the Idaho Statesman reported.”

MY TAKE: Idaho Republicans’ attempt to force-feed all state residents their interpretation of morality based on nothing more than their personal religious faith now has shown darker consequences. Of course, it’s difficult to get much darker than restricting the reproductive rights of 49.6% of the population and turning them into second-class citizens. But they managed.

It’s strange how every one of the GOP culture war laws comes with sledge hammer punishments to prove how tough on crime Republicans are. However, they cast a wide net for who they want to punish. The goal is clearly not just to punish perpetrators, but to isolate them from any friends or supporters. And now from medical professionals. Rather than building a community, this type of accusing approach has historically proven to tear down communities by making people trust each other less. I guess you can’t learn from history when you refuse to teach it in your schools.

This Week in Celebrity Nonsense

(Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “On a recent podcast, the host asked actor and commercial wellness mogul Gwyneth Paltrow, “What’s the weirdest wellness thing you’ve done?” Paltrow shared that she has received something called ozone therapy, administered rectally, and had found it “very helpful.” She told host Will Cole, ‘It’s pretty weird.’ “…According to the Food and Drug Administration: ‘Ozone is a toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy. In order for ozone to be effective as a germicide, it must be present in a concentration far greater than that which can be safely tolerated by man and animals.’ In densely populated urban areas and during hot weather, ozone can rise to harmful levels, exacerbating breathing problems and even leading to death, especially among those who work outside or live in neighborhoods where improving air quality hasn’t been prioritized. “…The health claims for ozone are tremendously broad, including that it fights infection and inflammation, improves the circulation and bolsters the immune system. Yet it is hard to find a published scientific study about the positive health uses of ozone that a) occurred in human subjects and b) isn’t from a predatory or defunct journal. Numerous recent articles have debunked the legitimacy of ozone as therapy.”

MY TAKE: [note: Gwyneth Paltrow may have won her skiing case, but this is more significant in terms of how it affects the public.] Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest health treatment, also called Rectal Insufflation, has no proven benefits on humans, despite costing up to $1,000 a treatment. Ordinarily, we could all just laugh at this absurdity and snicker over butt jokes (“hole in the ozone or ozone in the hole”). But Paltrow has a major social platform with 8.3 million followers on Instagram, 2.8 million followers on Twitter, and 36 million listeners on her Goop podcast. Given those numbers, Paltrow’s publicizing of unproven and potentially harmful treatments is definitely not promoting a lifestyle to “Nourish Your Inner Aspect” (Goop’s slogan) as much as pedaling desperately to remain relevant. Maybe she thinks it’s harmless to encourage rich people to spend a grand to have ozone blown up their butts, but the big picture here is the cult of celebrity false medical information that has spread, especially during COVID, that has had deadly consequences.

Kid Rock Shoots Up Cases of Bud Light After Partnership With Trans Influencer ( The Daily Beast)

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar—but sometimes it’s not. Like a gun. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “Kid Rock was apparently so upset that Bud Light partnered with a trans influencer that he felt compelled to destroy several cases of the beer with automatic gunfire. Over the weekend, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney showed off a Bud Light promotion celebrating March Madness and Mulvaney’s ‘day 365 of womanhood’ on her Instagram account, with the brand sending her a bespoke can printed with a design featuring her face. Several social media users were angry that their beloved beer had partnered with a trans woman, but Kid Rock seemingly took things a step further. ‘Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,’ the singer, 52, said in a video shared on his Twitter account late Monday. ‘Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible.’ He then turns away from the camera and opens fire on a target of four cases of Bud Light set up in front of a lake. Flipping the bird, Kid Rock then adds: ‘Fuck Bud Light, and fuck Anheuser-Busch,’ referring to the beer’s manufacturer.”

MY TAKE: A few years ago, Kid Rock produced a song called “Warrior” in an ad for the National Guard. It starts with this confusing lyric: “So don't tell me who's wrong or right when liberty starts slipping away.” What Mr. Rock seems to not understand is that when you stop asking who’s right or wrong, that’s what causes liberty to slip away. Then you’re just blindly picking any side, which means you’re not really fighting for anything, just for the sake of fighting.

His lack of critical thinking comes through in his latest political expression. In an effort to further remove freedom in this country, Kid Rock uses his celebrity platform to encourage violence against a group that has already seen a rise in hate crimes against them. Sure, he’s saying, express your hatred with a gun. You mean like the guy who killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in the Orlando LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in 2016? Or the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub in 2022 where 5 were killed and 26 injured? Of course, he will take no responsibility for his part in creating a climate where a shooter feels supported by a celebrity in using gun violence against a group they hate. But he is responsible.

Country singer Travis Tritt has also jumped on the hate wagon (“He’s not alone. Country singer Travis Tritt”) “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” Tritt tweeted. He claimed that other artists are secretly doing the same, afraid to go public “for fear of being ridiculed and canceled.” Hmmm. So, they’re cancelling Anheuser-Busch but complain they might be cancelled. The kind of silly reasoning only MTG could understand.

Another lyric from “Warrior” states, “I never leave another behind.” Right. Unless they don’t look like me, act like me, hold my beliefs and values. Then you can eat my dust. He’s less Warrior and more Poser.

This is how celebrities shred their own legacy, one idiotic and dangerous statement at a time. Ironically, Kid Rock’s legacy ends with a whimper, not with a bang.

Dave Portnoy Slammed on Twitter After Lashing Out at LSU Star Angel Reese ( The Daily Beast)

SUMMARY: “Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is taking it from all sides on Twitter after an aggressive March Madness tweet that seemed to display some pretty glaring contradictions. During Sunday night’s NCAA basketball final, LSU star forward Angel Reese drew headlines for her in-game trash talk, throwing up John Cena’s signature ‘you can’t see me’ hand-wave against Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as her team closed in on victory. Yet Portnoy had stronger words for Reese than most, calling the 20-year-old a ‘classless piece of shit’ after failing to comment when Clark made the same gesture in a game last week.

MY TAKE: These players are kids in their teens and early twenties. So far, their trash talk has been pretty tame. Unless it stoops to racism or misogyny, then a few hand gestures or even finger gestures in such high-powered, high-stakes competition isn’t a big deal. It certainly isn’t worthy of the cruel criticism toward a Black player when the White player she directed it toward had done the same gesture the previous week. In fact, Caitlin Clark has defended Reese (“Clark defends Reese gesture and says trash talking is part of basketball” The Guardian).

Portnoy’s peevish comment would merely be silly based on what happened, but he’s elevated it to racist based on who he directed it at—and who he didn’t.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Lonnie Liston Smith, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad feat. Loren Oden: "A New Spring"

Keyboardist and bandleader Lonnie Liston Smith is a legend. He started as a sideman for greats like Miles Davis, Pharoah Sanders, Gato Barbieri and Leon Thomas. During the seventies, he was popular in the jazz world as Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes. “A New Spring,” part of a new album being released this month, shows that he hasn’t lost a step. This song is a rainy day in Manhattan, a sunny day in Los Angeles, and a windy day in Chicago. All at once.

