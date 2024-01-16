What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Goethe sends us on a quest to find out what’s “natural.”

Human rights in decline globally as leaders fail to uphold laws, report warns: I never thought the world would choose to go backward when it came to human rights.

Book Ban in Florida District Now Includes Dictionaries: What better way to “protect the children” than by taking away their dictionaries?

Roger Stone Discussed Assassinating Dems Before 2020 Election: Trump’s pal wants to kill for Trump? Shouldn’t we be more surprised?

Florida GOP proposes sex affidavits and ‘grooming’ bans in slate of anti-LGBTQ bills: They want to criminalize criticizing anti-LGBTQ+ statements. The end of free speech is happening now.

FKA twigs Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ After Her Calvin Klein Advert Is Banned in the U.K.: It’s admirable that the UK wants to address the use of sex to sell products, but this is not the way.

Kareem’s Video Break: Jon Batiste demonstrates how one classical piece of music can be interpreted in different genres. Amazing.

Bill Morrissey Sings “Handsome Molly”: This haunting song about longing and loneliness is pure poetry.

The unnatural, that too is natural.

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Nature made this. Was it having a bad day? (gettyimages)

People have a strange relationship with Nature. On one hand, we love to admire its wondrous beauty and marvel at its diversity of life and ingenuity of creation. On the other hand, from the moment we are conceived, Nature is trying to kill us with diseases and disasters. We’re like Indiana Jones dodging hidden arrows, and avoiding lethal trap doors, all while admiring the cleverness of those who designed the instruments of our death. It’s like living with an abusive parent who lavishes praise and presents on us one day and smacks us around the next.

Nature isn’t an entity—it’s a manufacturing process. Part of that process is to produce human beings, which it does with the efficiency of a factory, rolling people off conveyor belts with frightening frequency: 385,000 are born each day, 140 million a year. As with any manufacturing process, not every widget comes out exactly the same each time. It’s like on The Great British Bake Off when contestants are tasked with baking something they’ve successfully made dozens of times, yet, suddenly their pastry doesn’t turn out the same as before. People are born without limbs, organs, and brains. They are born with predispositions toward diseases or other infirmities. Sometimes they only grow to 1’9” tall like Chandra Dangi, or they grow to 7’2” like me. Nature did all that.

Yet, we are quick to condemn certain behaviors in humans as “unnatural” when by definition that would be impossible. If it exists in nature, it’s natural. What we mean by “unnatural” is that certain behavior is uncomfortable, unfamiliar, uncommon—incompatible with our current values—but certainly not unnatural. Sometimes, people are just born that way.

Genetic studies have found that genes have a huge influence on whether you prefer coffee to tea, how much you enjoy exercise, whether you prefer team sports over solitary sports, and even what hobbies you do. Nature did that.

I hear a lot of people trying to simplify gender identity based on the binary of penis or vagina. How smug such simple-minded reductivism is. Rather than attempting to understand the complexities of human development, these people are signaling how everything in their world can be reduced to elementary common sense. Yes, it makes things nice and tidy for those who fear just how unsimple nature is. But it doesn’t reflect reality. As with any manufacturing process, there will be variations of the original design. In some animals, like turtles, the outside temperature during the pregnancy determines what gender the offspring will be. This is called temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD). Want to know if it’s going to be a boy or a girl, check the thermometer.

Humans are obsessed with free will, believing that every action is self-determined and therefore deserving of either reward or punishment. Masters of our own fate and all that. But Nature is indifferent to human notions. Experts have determined that there are many prenatal influences that can lead to same-sex orientation: which hormones are dominant inside the womb and reactions of the mother’s immune system. When it comes to nature, things are not as simple as we’d like to think. There are over 500 species of fish that change gender as adults. Clownfish start life as males and later turn into females. Kobudai start as females and then turn into males. Gender changes can be caused by age, size, or social status. And it’s all natural.

Some people know from an early age that their mental gender doesn’t match their genitals. That makes logical sense when considering all the variables that go into producing a human being. It’s pure math. What’s interesting is that people are willing to accept when someone is born with “gifts” like eidetic memory (total recall) or the ability to play the piano at age three or do calculus at six. Geniuses we accept because it seems to aggrandize being human. They are natural manifestations of human exceptionalism. Being transgender or gay follows the same math. But that brings out fear in some because it emphasizes what little control we have in nature. How helpless we are as humans, and how fragile our notion of free will can be.

If we really wanted to show off the full potential of being human despite the massive influence of Nature, we’d celebrate our full spectrum of human behavior by showing compassion and support rather than fear and loathing. That we can act with grace in the face of fear is the highest achievement of being human. And it’s 100% natural.

This Week in the Assault on Human Rights

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I thought it would be appropriate to take a look at the state of the fight for human rights which is his legacy. Dr. King said, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” But he knew that the arc doesn’t bend by itself, it requires those of us who believe in social justice to put our shoulders to that stubborn arc and apply pressure. Celebrating Dr. King’s life means not just appreciating his words, but acting on them. It’s not enough to think the right thoughts, we’ve got to do the right thing.

credit: LeoPatrizi (gettyimages)

SUMMARY: Human rights across the world are in a parlous state as leaders shun their obligations to uphold international law, according to the annual report of Human Rights Watch (HRW). In its 2024 world report, HRW warns grimly of escalating human rights crises around the globe, with wartime atrocities increasing, suppression of human rights defenders on the rise, and universal human rights principles and laws being attacked and undermined by governments. The report highlights political leaders’ increasing disregard for international human rights laws. The report says “selective government outrage and transactional diplomacy” and double standards in recognising international human rights laws has put countless lives at risk. Tirana Hassan, executive director of HRW, said: “There is a persistent assault on human rights spreading around the world as governments turn away from their legal obligations on human rights for short-term political gains and seek to consolidate power.”

MY TAKE: These findings are no surprise as those of us following politics right here in the U.S. know. Here’s what a U.S. Senator said: “We will resist to the bitter end any measure or any movement which would tend to bring about social equality and intermingling and amalgamation of the races in our [Southern] states.” That was said by Sen. Richard Russell (D-Ga.) during a filibuster in which he was trying to prevent the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. What saddens me is that with the slightest tweak, this could be exactly what Trump, Haley, DeSantis, Abbott, and dozens of other politicians are saying today. Except they’ve expanded their targets of suppression to include women, immigrants, and LGBTQ+. The more enemies they can claim are hiding under the bed, the more frightened followers they get.

When I watch movies in which the supervillain is attempting to take over the world through some nefarious plan, I often wonder, “Then what?” Let’s say, you succeed. What are your plans then? Sit on a throne and complain about all your responsibilities? How will your life be better? I think of this when I witness Americans trying to destroy what America stands for all while they are shouting about patriotism and gun rights and communists. What’s still shocking to me is that after all these years, and all we’ve learned about their destructive behavior, anybody actually follows these people. The lessons of history are lost on those unaware of history.

The key lesson, of course, is that when one group tries to take away the rights of another, it is only a matter of time before their own rights will be taken away by a different group. It’s Game of Thrones. But when a society values the rights of everyone, there’s no need for jostling for power over others, no need to hunch over your pile of possessions with a sharp stick to keep others away. Not when we can all sit together around the campfire and share.

Book Ban in Florida District Now Includes Dictionaries (The Daily Beast)

credit: gettyimages

SUMMARY: A Florida school district has pulled three dictionaries which define words like “sex” off of library shelves as part of its review of Florida’s controversial HB1069 bill. The bill requires stricter controls on sexual education materials by the Department of Education, and has led to widespread removal of books which describe sexual conduct from schools. The American Heritage Children’s Dictionary, Webster’s Dictionary for Students, and Merriam-Webster’s Elementary Dictionary are just some of the 2,800 books that have been taken off the shelves in Escambia County. On Wednesday, advocacy group PEN America took the district to court over the decision. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously called accusations that he was banning books in Florida a “hoax.”

MY TURN: Society defines itself by drawing lines in the sand between what is acceptable and what is unacceptable behavior. Over time as we learn more and understand more, those lines are moved. Our willingness to move those lines to encompass more compassion and understanding reveals the triumph or rationality over emotional bias. At some point, we have to be willing to defend our belief that critical thinking surpasses conventional thinking and is based on nothing more than tradition.

Floridians have to draw the line now and insist, “No more!” Once people start banning dictionaries, they’ve moved beyond any pretense of protecting children—which they still haven’t proved book banning in any way does. Browsing through dictionaries, even when searching for “naughty” words, is an expression of children’s curiosity. Any attempts to squelch that curiosity are detrimental to them and ultimately to society.

The situation seems to be that people who aren’t very smart want to prevent others from becoming smarter than them. Certainly, we can’t accept such a low bar for our children.

SUMMARY: Florida’s legislative session started only this week, and Republican lawmakers have already introduced more bills targeting LGBTQ people than there have been days in the new year. Some of the bills — including one that would change the state’s definition of sex and another that would criminalize “lewd or lascivious grooming” — are among the most extreme of the hundreds filed in state Legislatures so far this year. Another bill proposes prohibiting government employees from being required to use their colleagues’ requested pronouns and yet another aims to protect children from “harmful material” online, though harmful material is so vague that advocates worry it could include LGBTQ content. Additionally a measure proposed by the Republican state Sen. Jason Brodeur would declare nearly all published accusations of anti-LGBTQ bias to be “defamation per se.” The bill would bar journalists from defending such accusations by citing their subject’s “constitutionally protected religious expression or beliefs” or scientific beliefs, and those successfully sued would be liable for damages of at least $35,000.

MY TURN: I hate to pull out the tired old comparison to Nazis, but the irrational demonization of a small, vulnerable group for political purposes is pretty much in Hitler’s Top 10 to-do list for dictators. Emboldened by getting away with some of the harshest, most restrictive—and nonsensical— laws in decades, Florida’s GOP will fight to the death against an imaginary enemy. Having no income tax shouldn’t be a state’s highest cultural and social achievement.

Particularly worrying is that published accusations of bias against LGBTQ+, even when using logic to dismantle the person’s prejudice, could lead to a lawsuit. Florida has thrown in the towel when it comes to defending reason or critical thinking, making it illegal to criticize politicians who pander to the public with worthless opinions. Free speech: gone. Public debate: gone. Thomas Jefferson said, “[W]ere it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” He believed the free exchange of conflicting ideas in which each was challenged and debated was crucial for democracy. The Florida GOP disagrees. They believe whatever they say should be unchallenged—or face governmental punishment. It’s reminiscent of the Roman Inquisition when the Catholic Church threatened Galileo for suggesting the Earth orbits the sun rather than the other way around. He was convicted of heresy and spent the rest of his life under house arrest.

Except for banning books, losing thousands of teachers, dumbing down their schools and universities, erroneously declaring vaccines aren’t good for you, persecuting the LGBTQ+ community, and shipping immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, remind me what Florida’s GOP has actually accomplished? Nichts!

Roger Stone. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Roger Stone discussed assassinating members of Congress in the lead-up to the 2020 election with a then-NYPD police officer, according to audio of the longtime Republican operative’s comments obtained by Mediaite. “It’s time to do it,” Stone reportedly told Sal Greco, who was also moonlighting as a security guard for Stone, at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant. Stone then mentioned two Democratic congressmen, according to the report: Eric Swalwell of California and Jerry Nadler of New York, the latter of whom had announced a House Judiciary Committee investigation into Donald Trump’s commutation of Stone’s prison sentence stemming from the Russia probe. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.” In a statement to Mediaite, Stone denied making those comments. Greco did not deny that they occurred.

MY TAKE: What’s troubling isn’t that we don’t know with certainty that Stone proposed assassinating politicians, it’s that, given what we know of him and his associates, it sounds perfectly plausible. This kind of lethal arrogance is not without precedence: G. Gordon Liddy, part of the Nixon White House’s Watergate gang, was “forever volunteering to rub people out.” One particular target was journalist Jack Anderson, who was critical of Nixon because Liddy considered murdering him as “justifiable homicide.”

Trump loyalists have already proven they are willing to break the law on his behalf. They have tried to subvert a national election through subterfuge, roughed up journalists, and violently attacked the Capitol Building. Last week, Trump’s attorneys argued that “a president could order the assassination of his political rival and couldn't be prosecuted for it — unless Congress impeached and convicted that commander in chief first.” Equally distressing is this week’s message from Trump thanking confessed mob hitman Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, who admitted to 19 murders, for praising Trump.

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction. Days before he was supposed to report to prison, then-President Trump commuted his 40-month sentence.

Remember, this is the man who while campaigning in 2016 proudly bragged, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?” He’s also the man who said that if elected in 2024, on the first day of his presidency he would suspend the Constitution so he could retaliate against his enemies, including journalists. Does anyone doubt that Trump himself could easily rationalize assassinating those he thought threatened his supremacy?

Kareem’s Video Break

Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste gives a short demonstration of how the same song can be translated into different genres. It’s a joy to watch—and listen to.

SUMMARY: A Calvin Klein advertisement featuring British musician FKA twigs has been banned in the U.K. by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for depicting the artist as a “stereotypical sexual object.” The advertisement pictured the performer with a denim shirt draped halfway around her body, “leaving the side of her buttocks and half of one breast exposed,” the ASA noted in its announcement of the ruling on Jan. 10. “Calvins or nothing,” the text at the top of the poster said. Following the news, FKA twigs took to Instagram to issue a public response, in which she called out what she views as "double standards" in the industry. "I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine," she wrote on Jan. 11, captioning a picture of the now-banned ad campaign. "In light of reviewing other campaigns, past and current, of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here."

MY TAKE: I agree that ads should be regulated by the government when it comes to truth in product claims. This should be especially enforced with political ads, which are often filled with outright lies and half-truths because the stakes are so high, much higher than for a denim shirt draped around a nude woman.

Does the ad exploit women to sell a product? Of course. But many ads for anything exploit gender stereotypes and sexuality to sell their products. There’s no clarity about where those boundaries are. If some shirtless, abtastic man on a yacht is staring off into the sunset in a cologne ad, that’s using sexual stereotypes. A woman in heels or even in make-up is a sexual stereotype. Magazines that use sexy photos from Hollywood awards shows to sell their publication would be promoting sexual stereotypes.

Back in the sixties and seventies, women activists would slap a “This Exploits Women” sticker on ads, billboards, and posters that promoted harmful sexual stereotypes. People balked—as they often do when someone points out discriminatory views that make them feel guilty. But the activists were right and that small action changed our perceptions, and made us more aware of the many ways our society degraded women. If such ads are offensive, consumers should openly decry the ads on social media and boycott the products. But then we have to be consistent in our condemnation or it’s just hypocrisy disguised as social conscience.

Kareem’s Movie Masterpiece

Chilly Scenes of Winter

Chilly Scenes of Winter (1979), based on an excellent novel by Ann Beattie (who has a cameo as a diner waitress), is a clever and insightful movie about the relentless grip of relationships, whether romantic, familial, work, or friendship. Although it was billed as a romantic comedy when it was first released—complete with a tagged-on happy ending and a title change to the whimsical Head Over Heels—it is at its heart an exploration of the alienation and disillusionment of youth who were promised happiness if only they got an education and worked hard. The movie takes place in the seventies, but everything it has to say is just as relevant today as it was then. Social media, dating apps, COVID, and political absurdities have produced generations struggling to cope with human interaction, let alone deep, meaningful relationships.

The story follows Charles’ obsession with his ex-girlfriend as he strives to win her back. When we see how disconnected his life is—his suicidal mother, her long-suffering husband, his dead-end civil service job, and his dysfunctional best friend—we soon realize his desire for her is more about the need for love and to love—to feel passion for anything—than it is that particular woman.

In 1982, the film was rereleased with its original non-rom-com happy ending, earning more money than it did with the fake ending. Charles is sometimes charming and lovable, sometimes desperate and horrendous. But the movie is always honest and provocative. [Click here to watch the full movie]

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Bill Morrissey: “Handsome Molly”

Bill Morrissey (1951-2011) was the epitome of the self-made folk musician who wrote and sang about the hard-knock life he and other working-class people lived. He hitchhiked from Connecticut to Alaska, worked on a fishing boat then traveled to California to do odd jobs, and back to Connecticut to work in a mill. He was influenced by country artists like John Hurt as well as the jazz of Count Basie and Lester Young.

One of the things that set Morrissey apart from other folk singers was the poetry and depth of his lyrics. The New York Times wrote, “Mr. Morrissey's songs have the force of poetry...a terseness, precision of detail and a tone of laconic understatement that relate his lyrics to the stories of writers like Raymond Carver and Richard Ford.” They meant that his songs were like short stories about seemingly unremarkable people who struggle to cope with the daily onslaught of life.

When you play the video of “Handsome Molly,” you’ll first be struck by his deep, craggy voice that sounds like he’s just finished a rough day at work. But if you listen to the lyrics, you’ll be rewarded with lines like

Now I'm either in this cab or bar

And never in the choir

Sometimes howling and amazed

Like the wind hung up on barbed wire

Or

Cut yourself with a knife

Taste all the salt that's in the air

The fact that these amazing lines are being sung by a mesmerizing voice makes for a perfect song.

