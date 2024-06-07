What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Millions long for immortality who don't know what to do with themselves on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Susan Ertz, Anglo-American novelist (1887-1985)

Many people long for immortality. Or, if not to live forever, at least to live much longer than they do now. But how much is enough—and how much is too much? Some hope for science to prolong our lives through some magic longevity pill. Others dream of a sublime afterlife in which they live forever in some peaceful kingdom of everlasting and unconditional love.

I don’t think they’ve thought it through. What would it be like to be 200 years old, even if our bodies remained fit? Even our stories of immortality lack imagination. We tell of vampires who have lived for hundreds of years, yet they seem to have learned very little in all that time. In movies, they seem to have arrested any learning or wisdom at the age of the actor. Mostly, experiencing so much death and grief has left them numb or indifferent to most emotions. See, that’s the rub: after a certain point, we don’t seem to get smarter or wiser or more insightful. Just older.

I don’t see the attraction of an afterlife. Once you have the absolute knowledge of everlasting life, what is the value of doing anything? Seems crushingly boring. I have some interest in being recycled back to Earth as a baby and getting another shot at life, but only if I had my full memory so I could use that experience and wisdom to be a better person. There’s no point in making the same immature mistakes over and over.

For me, reaching old age has made me kinder, more empathetic, and more forgiving precisely because I know the end of the road is just ahead. It puts things into perspective so that I am forced to cherish more of what matters and throw what doesn’t overboard. Sure, I would like to see what becomes of my grandchildren, whether America ever defeats racism, a woman president, or the return of the McRib—but I have faith that all these things will happen because enough people believe that the American Dream isn’t about amassing personal wealth, but providing equal opportunity for everyone to thrive.

My immortality will rely on another quote, this one by Emily Dickinson: “Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” I’m content that I played my part in the fire brigade of life, passing buckets of water along the line. I have loved and I have been loved. That’s enough for me.

This Week in Free Speech Takedowns

SUMMARY: A federal judge in California on Monday threw out the entirety of a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X against the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), ruling that the lawsuit was an attempt to silence X’s critics. “X Corp.’s motivation in bringing this case is evident,” U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer wrote in a 52-page ruling. “X Corp. has brought this case in order to punish CCDH for CCDH publications that criticized X Corp. — and perhaps in order to dissuade others who might wish to engage in such criticism.” X sued the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit in July 2023 after it published a report alleging that the social network was profiting from hate after Musk reinstated scores of previously suspended accounts of “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, misogynists and spreaders of dangerous conspiracy theories.” X alleged that the group improperly gained access to data about X and that its claims influenced advertisers to spend less money on the site, costing X tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue. The ruling is a win for research groups that study online platforms and a blow to Musk’s campaign to portray X’s loss of advertisers as a vast conspiracy against him. Under Musk, X has also sued the nonprofit Media Matters for America in federal court in Texas, and it threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League before reaching a détente with that group. Musk “certainly doesn’t seem to champion free-speech rights when the speaker is being critical of him,” said David Greene, senior staff attorney and civil liberties director at the digital rights nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation.

MY TAKE: Amid all the fuss over Trump’s conviction, the Israeli-Hamas War, and the upcoming election, this assault on free speech by someone who claims to be the ultimate defender of free speech is significant. It is part of the pattern of conservatives who rant on behalf of free speech while attempting to stifle it in their critics. To win over converts, they have adapted the movie storytelling technique of casting themselves as underdog champions of liberty when they are actually the Keyser Söze of the story (from The Usual Suspects), pretending to limp to gain sympathy as they secretly assassinate our freedoms one by one.

Billionaire Musk tweeted about Trump’s conviction: “great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system,” referring to Trump’s crime and trial as “a trivial matter-motivated by politics, rather than justice.” When Musk refers to “the public’s faith” he doesn’t mean the majority of the public, he means only those who already agree with him, those who wouldn’t convict Trump regardless of the severity of the crime.

Just so we’re clear: Musk is lying when he says this because he has seen the polls which indicate the opposite:

A Newsweek/YouGov poll showed 50% of U.S. adults believe Trump is guilty versus 30% who don’t. Of those 48% of independents think he’s guilty versus 25% who don’t.

A Morning Consult poll found that 54% of registered voters think he’s guilty; 39% don’t.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 5% of Republicans and 21% of independents said that they were less likely to vote for Trump due to his guilty verdict.

Apparently, if we are to believe the polls, the “public’s faith” is actually bolstered by the conviction. I know mine is bolstered by the dismissal of Musk’s frivolous lawsuit meant to punish free speech. Certainly, the public’s faith in Musk is anything more than an entitled rich kid using his bucks to bully because his reasoning is unconvincing.

Robert De Niro Is Stripped Of Award After Donald Trump Takedown Outside Courthouse (The Huffington Post)

SUMMARY: Robert De Niro is apparently no longer a good enough fella to receive an award for his philanthropy. The National Association of Broadcasters’ Leadership Foundation rescinded a Service to America Award it was to give the actor this week after he stumped for Joe Biden outside of Donald Trump’s trial, The Hill reported on Thursday. “This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the political outlet. “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognise. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.” De Niro, a persistent Trump critic, appeared outside the courthouse where the former president was on trial this week in an event sponsored by the Biden campaign. He said Trump wanted to destroy New York City and the rest of the country. The Raging Bull star also narrated a new ad blitz about Trump’s threat to democracy. De Niro, who has won two Oscars, didn’t sound too upset about being denied more accolades. This one was to honour his “charitable work and public service” at a Tuesday event in Washington. “I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work,” De Niro told The Hill in a statement.

MY TAKE: This is another example of the hypocrisy around free speech: We support free speech—unless you use it. Let’s take a closer look at the National Association of Broadcasters’ Leadership Foundation’s statement: “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognise. To maintain the focus on the service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.”

This excuse of “causing a distraction” as a reason to exclude someone whose philanthropy has earned them a Service to America Award reeks of pandering and cowardice. Based on their flimsy “distraction” criteria, Martin Luther King Jr., Gloria Steinem, or Cesar Chavez wouldn’t qualify. It’s a leadership award that they rescind the moment someone shows leadership.

SUMMARY: In the four years since mass protests broke out over the killing of George Floyd, cities across the US have settled more than 130 lawsuits involving police misconduct with payouts totaling nearly $150m to protesters, journalists, legal observers and bystanders, according to an analysis of the lawsuits published this week. The settlements, which include some of the largest payouts over protest-related police actions to date, also forced a slew of reforms on to departments, including restrictions on the use of so-called “less lethal” weapons. Taken together, the report notes, the lawsuits’ outcomes fundamentally refute the narrative that the protests were violent and underscore how it was the police response to them that broke laws and violated rights. “After reviewing so many lawsuits, a consistent story emerges: cops had zero interest in honoring the first amendment rights of protesters,” said Sue Udry, executive director of the free speech group Defending Rights & Dissent and author of the report. “The most successful lawsuits won restitution for individuals and significant new restrictions on police. But they are piecemeal, and no substitute for systemic change.”

MY TAKE: As I’ve mentioned before, for the past seven months I’ve been working on a book about the major protest movements in America since the sixties. One thing really sticks out: Those in authority learn nothing from the past mistakes of others. Excessive police force is almost always the go-to solution for those who want to punish dissent and prove to everyone watching just how tough they are. It never works in the long run and those who do it go down in history as clueless thugs who can’t read the history room.

No one is saying police aren’t necessary to maintain order, but how we define “order” is crucial. Unruly, antagonistic, arrogant—these aren’t examples of disorder that need to be stifled. They are a by-product of free speech and we have to remember that what the police are protecting is freedom, even the freedom to be disruptive. They aren’t there to impose unnecessary restrictions.

It’s those who give the orders that are responsible for these lawsuits, the injuries, and the deaths. Are they doing their jobs of protecting people exercising their rights—or just trying to keep their jobs by doing the bidding of billionaires and politicians?

I wish the answer wasn’t so obvious.

Kareem’s Video Break

I was an only child, but this video makes me wish I’d had a sibling to share special moments with.

Speaking of sharing special moments—or newsletters…

SUMMARY: The word “guilty” featured prominently in headlines on the front pages of newspapers around the world on Friday morning as the press shared the historic news that Donald Trump is now officially the first former president to become a convicted felon. The New York Post, however, decided to go in a different direction, summarizing the verdict simply as: “INJUSTICE.” Alongside a picture of a crestfallen Trump, the tabloid’s splash read: “NYC jury makes Donald Trump first felon president after political hit job.” The prominent MAGA rhetoric came in stark contrast to the way other papers delivered the news. The Washington Post had 34 red boxes containing the word “GUILTY” for each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records with which Trump had been charged (a similar strategy taken by Germany’s Der Spiegel, which just had the word “Guilty!” repeated 34 times on the headline of its online coverage). The New Yorker, meanwhile, shared a preview of the cover of its upcoming edition featuring an illustration of a tiny-handed Trump being put in handcuffs.

MY TAKE: The New York Post’s front page headline is a disgrace to journalism. News platforms have every right to editorialize—in clearly marked editorial pages that are labeled “Opinion.” The New Yorker is NOT a news magazine so can editorialize on its covers all it wants. My newsletter is not news, but my reaction to the news. But the Post promotes itself as a news organization and therefore should be held to some journalistic standards and integrity. If not by themselves, then by us.

Even readers whose politics are aligned with the Post’s should unsubscribe and seek a news source that at least attempts to deliver impartial news rather than be pandered to while they pick their subscribers’ pockets.

SUMMARY: Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark tossed the ball high into the air as time expired Saturday. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell started clapping. Finally, after four consecutive home losses, the Fever were celebrating. In the latest matchup between college rivals Clark and Angel Reese, and on a day former South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso made her regular-season pro debut in front of another sellout crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 71-70 victory over the Chicago Sky. …This contest was about much more than scores or stats, though. It featured three of the top seven picks from this year’s draft – three players in a generational rookie class who could all become the new faces of the WNBA – and a week in which Fever fans were treated to seeing each of the top four draft picks and five of the top seven. This time, Clark got the upper hand on two of the women who prevented her from winning an NCAA championship even as she took a shoulder shot from the Sky’s Chennedy Carter before an inbound pass during the third quarter. The refs called it an away-from-the-ball foul. After the game, Carter said she wouldn’t take any questions about Clark. Reese, who appeared to applaud Carter’s foul on Clark, did not take questions from reporters following the game. On Sunday, the WNBA said Reese had been fined for “failing to make herself available to the media for interviews”. Clark was asked about her view of the incident after the game. “It is what it is,” she said. “I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. ... I’m trying not to let it bother me.”

MY TAKE: Basketball can get heated. I’ve taken deliberate elbows to my kidneys and other sensitive areas, had my eyes scratched (hence the goggles), and my toes stomped on. That kind of abuse makes you want to retaliate just to stop it. But when I watch that clip of Clark getting shouldered to the ground it makes me angry. That’s a cheap shot that sullies both the player and the sport. The only conclusion fans can take away is that Carter is jealous of Clark’s popularity and success. Not the kind of athlete anyone would want to emulate.

It’s important not to allow a sport like basketball—which relies on skill more than brawn—not to devolve into spiteful physical confrontations. Over the past few years, the refs have been too forgiving of various violations of the rules regarding physical contact, so naturally players will push to see what they can get away with. I’d prefer to see teams win through finesse and strategy.

In the meantime, instant ejection should be imposed for this kind of violent foul.

What I’m Watching: Movies

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Hard to believe there have been 10 movies in this franchise, four since the reboot in 2017. What surprises me about each of the reboot movies is that they are always better than I thought they would be. Kingdom is no exception. First, the special effects are stunning. It is truly amazing how they make the chimps and apes look so realistic and expressive. But they don’t rely just on effects, they have a strong plot that unravels to reveal a complex story that is suspenseful, action-packed, and cautionary. As in Dune: Part Two, Furiosa, and many sci-fi films, the real villain isn’t the evil dictator, it’s the masses of people who are so easily swayed by a bloviating blowhard.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

When Road Warrior was released in the U.S. in 1981, I thought it was one of the most brutal, imaginative, energetic, and out-of-the-box adventure movies I’d ever seen. It was thrilling to see such an audacious movie. Since then, post-apocalyptic movies have flourished, but most are merely faded photocopies of photocopies. They are tepid imitators except for a few standouts like the recent Fallout series. The Mad Max saga was relaunched in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, featuring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron as Furiosa, a kick-ass driver capable of taking care of herself in a world overrun with Andrew Tate-type males. In this prequel, we get the story of how Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) grew up in this world to become the most feared and respected woman in the Wasteland. It’s a gritty and violent tale, but it is compelling and thrilling. One big surprise is the performance of Chris Hemsworth, unrecognizable behind his prosthetic nose and teeth. He has the most complicated role as an evil leader who also vies for sympathy, and he does some of his finest acting here. Best action movie I’ve seen in a long time.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Kansas: “Dust in the Wind” (1977)

Kansas doesn’t come to mind when one thinks of the major bands of the seventies and eighties, yet they had nine gold albums and five platinum albums and rode the US Billboard charts for 200 weeks during those two decades. The group considered their two hit singles, “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” as flukes because they weren’t songs written in any popular formula.

I selected this song to go with my Daily Quote piece on immortality: “All we are is dust in the wind.” That insight is meant to encourage us to appreciate our lives more and make the most of them. Works for me.

This is the quintessential seventies music video—overly earnest expressions, hazy photography, and ruffled pirate shirts. Yet, the song transcends all that, enhanced by the acoustic guitar and electric violin. You can’t help but pay attention to the lyrics—and think.

We eventually may be dust in the wind, but in the meantime, there’s this newsletter.

