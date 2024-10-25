What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Are you a good person? Measure it against your actions rather than your beliefs.

Elon Musk Is Offering Pennsylvania Voters $100 to Sign His Pro-Trump Petition: Probably not legal, and definitely not moral.

Musk pledges $1m each day in apparent bid to galvanize Republican voters: Because he believes democracy needs a lottery to get public interest.

Vance says Trump administration would end funding to Planned Parenthood: Vance certainly wants women to shuffle off to the kitchen and await his orders.

Trump Bible Is One of the Only Versions Approved for Oklahoma Schools: I’m hoping Oklahomans have more integrity than this corrupt official.

Kareem’s Video Break : This is the definition of a ride-or-die relationship.

No Comment Needed: Behold! This 9-foot-long, 100-pound insect once walked the Earth.

What I’m Watching on TV: Hysteria! and Passenger are creepy mysteries that are much better than you might think.

The Platters Sing “Only You (And You Alone)”: Listen. Relax. And remember what romantic love feels like.

Your beliefs don't make you a better person, your behavior does.

Sukhraj S. Dhillon, scientist and writer

Am I a good person? To answer this question, you first have to start with a definition of a good person. Most people just plug in a vague blobbish answer like, “A good person is good to others.” But that begs the question of what is “good” and which “others”? The reason the definition is deliberately so vague and chameleon-like is that it allows pretty much anyone to consider themselves good. My friend teaches Critical Thinking college courses and when he asks the students to answer the question, “Am I moral?” most answer yes. They admit that they occasionally lie, cheat, steal, and are cruel, but they usually close with, “At least I haven’t killed anyone.”

The standard for being good to them is so low that they can feel good about themselves as long as they don’t kill anyone. Even then I’m sure they’d come up with a justification that allows them to be good in their eyes. Some rich people do horrific things that hurt others and then publicly give to a charity to scrub their conscience. Or to scrub others’ perception of them. Being good isn’t as important to many people as looking like they’re good to others.

The only way to honestly answer this question—if you really want to—is to come up with a thorough definition of what a good person is and then gather the evidence of your behavior to see if you meet that standard.

Some thoughts on the matter: A good person doesn’t lie (even “white lies”), cheat, steal, or deliberately mistreat others. A good person avoids unnecessary conflicts but not confronting injustice. A good person avoids unnecessary violence but will defend their well-being and the well-being of others if there is no better alternative. I don’t think that bar is too high—inconvenient, sure—but attainable.

As for the “others” that we should be kind to and help, that should include all humanity willing to accept your help and kindness. Not just your family and close friends, which is the easiest and most self-serving. I’m not saying don’t prioritize family and friends, I’m suggesting we don’t limit ourselves to them and think our job is done.