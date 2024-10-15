What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.

Oscar Wilde

Lots of things go into being “yourself.” Credit: Thomas Barwick/gettyimages

People often advise others to “be yourself.” Going on a job interview? A first date? The first day of school? “Just be yourself and everything will work out,” they say with cheerful encouragement. That’s not as easy as it seems.

For one, I’m not always certain who exactly I am at any given time. It seems to change. One day I may feel confident and decisive, the next day I’m unsure and pensive. Some days I’m light-hearted and funny, and other days I’m grim and grimmer. Being “myself” means embracing a wide variety of moods. It’s like having ten different shirts and trying to choose the one that is “me”. Well, they’re all me, that’s why I bought them—just different versions of me.

We all spend most of our days constructing a persona, which is the person we want everyone else to see. Our persona is our greatest artwork, in constant need of refining and repairing. We want people to see us as smarter, kinder, and better-looking than we think we are. In other words, how we wish we were. However, how we actually see ourselves is our ego. The difference between how we see ourselves and how we want other people to see us is what drives most of us mad. Of course, both persona and ego are inaccurate perceptions. How then do we know ourselves?

That’s why when someone advises to “be yourself,” they’re giving useless advice. We don’t really know what the “real” us is. Should we be the enhanced projection of ourselves that we think people want to see? Or should we be the flawed image of ourselves that we see? Those may not be the precise thoughts going through our minds, but those are certainly the emotions we may feel.

Oscar Wilde’s quippy quote acknowledges our struggles to know ourselves. As we get older, we have less of a need to impress others so some of those layers fall away and we become more comfortable with what remains. We even become comfortable with the contradictions within. Being “yourself” means being the person you want to be rather than the person you think others want you to be just so they’ll like and accept you. Maintaining that facade is just too exhausting. And by spending all that time and energy maintaining that persona, you start to lose parts of the real you. This brings me to another favorite quote of mine from writer-director Joss Whedon (Firefly): “Remember to always be yourself. Unless you suck.”